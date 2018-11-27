November 27, 2018

Clovis Diane Davis

Clovis Diane Moore Davis, 83, of Blackshear, passed away Friday (Nov. 23, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House in Waycross following an extended illness.

Born Feb. 11, 1935 in Waycross, she was a daughter of the late Andrew Marion “Musty” Moore Jr. and Emma Clovis (Perryman) Moore. Her paternal grandparents were Andrew Marion Moore Sr. and Lillian Viola (Byrd) Moore. Maternal grandparents were Dr. Hopkins Perryman and Jenni Daisy (McMillian) Perryman. She was the great granddaughter of the late Dr. Andrew M. Moore and Sarah Jeanette (Stone) Moore, charter members of the first Blackshear Presbyterian Church and he was the first clerk of session. She was also the great-granddaughter of Eleazer Z. Byrd and Anne Virginia (Kent) Byrd. E.Z. Byrd was sheriff of Pierce County and editor of “Little Gem” newspaper, which preceded The Blackshear Times.

She grew up in Blackshear and graduated from Blackshear High School in 1953. She married James Allen Davis Sr. on Aug. 26, 1953 at Blackshear Presbyterian Church where they both grew up as active members and hold the oldest memberships presently in the church.

She served as an elder in the church, a Sunday School teacher, chair of the Member Care Committee, and a member of the Women of the Church. She was employed by Peoples Bank in Blackshear for 33 years. She was a member of the Blackshear Women’s Club and later a charter member of the Pierce County Women’s Club and also a charter member of the Classy Red Hat Society.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, James Allen “Kip” Davis Jr. and her sister, Marilyn Moore Alton.

Survivors include her husband of 65 years, James Allen “Jimmy” Davis Sr.; four daughters, Diana Dawn “Dee Dee” Smart, Gay Bennett (husband, Michael), Shelley DeLoach (husband, Stuart), and Pamela Paige Hitchner, all of Blackshear; 14 grandchildren, Marla Smart Meeks, Jamie Smart, Jay Turner, Sarah Carver, Chase DeLoach, Sunny Dixon, Thomas Hitchner, Davis Hitchner, Michelle Brewer, Shannon Waltz, Elizabeth Wilson, Skipper Davis, Drew Davis, Courtney Davis and Dusty Bennett; 23 great-grandchildren and several other relatives.

A memorial service will take place on Friday at 12 p.m. at Blackshear Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Hampton Williams and Elder Sonny Bowen officiating. Private interment will be at the Blackshear City Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Blackshear Presbyterian Church, 432 Main St., Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

Zorida Hamid

Zorida Hamid, 64, of Waycross, died Sunday afternoon (Nov. 25, 2018) at her residence after an extended illness.

She was born in Rio Claro, Trinidad and Tobago, to the late Naimath Syne and Haliman Syne. She made Waycross her home for the past 20 years. She was a homemaker and attended Kettle Creek Southern Congregational Methodist Church. She was a very friendly and joyous person, who loved meeting new people everywhere she went.

She will forever be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She loved nothing more than being able to spend time with her family.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.

Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Kendrick Hamid, of Waycross; three children, Sharda Hamid, of San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago, Sharon Hamid, of San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago, Kent Hamid of Waycross; two grandchildren, Sarah Williams Simmons (husband, Patrick), of Waycross, Madison Hamid, of Waycross; two sisters, Sherry Seebran (husband, Selvon), of Patterson, Zalina Mohammed (husband, Khabil), of Rio Claro, Trinidad and Tobago; one brother, Azim Mohammed (wife, Marie), of Baltimore, Md.; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. today at Kettle Creek Southern Congregational Methodist Church.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

James Everett Altman

James Everett Altman, 74, died Sunday night (Nov. 25, 2018) at his residence after an extended illness.

A native of Ware County, he retired from the United States Air Force as a master sergeant after more than 20 years of service.

He was a member of West Carswell Baptist Church, and his passions were hunting, fishing, spending time with his family and listening to music.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John E. Altman and Idell Crosby Altman, and his brother, Danny Altman.

Survivors include his wife of 19 years, JoAnne Wilson Altman, of Waycross; one daughter, Rachael Denton (Gilbert), of Waycross; five step-children, Karen Dubose (Tony), of Waycross, Terry Boutwell (Debbie), of Augusta, Lisa Watkins (Tim), of Hilliard, Fla., Dwayne Boutwell (Paige), of Augusta, and Laticia Patterson, of Augusta; grandson, Cash Denton; 16 step-grandchildren and five step-great-grandchildren; one sister, Rita Wasdin (Larry), of Jackson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in High Bluff Cemetery.

The family will receive friends beginning at 12 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mable Balkcom

Mable Balkcom, 92, died Saturday morning (Nov. 24, 2018) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities.

She was a native of Tifton and lived most of her life in Jacksonville, Fla., before moving to Waycross. She worked as a salesperson at Sears where she retired after 27 years of service. She was a member of Sweat Memorial Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas N. “Tom” Balkcom, her parents, John W. Carter and Rosa Lee Eidson Carter, and three children, James Roger Kelley, Jackson Kelley and Linda Bussell.

Survivors include a son, John Thomas Kelley, of Darien; 10 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday at Jacksonville Memory Gardens at 2 p.m.

The family will receive friends this evening at Music Funeral Home from 5 until 7 o’clock.

Lewis Moore Jr.

Lewis Moore Jr., 72, died Monday afternoon (Nov. 26, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health Waycross following an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Betty Wildes

Betty Wildes, 86, died Monday morning (Nov. 26, 2018) at her residence in Waycross following an extended illness.

She was born in Rome, Ga., but lived most of her life in Ware County. She retired from the Youth Development Center with the State of Georgia. She was a longtime member of First Christian Church, the Ware County Exchange Club and the Okefenokee Garden Club.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James Leonard “Jimmy” Wildes, her parents, Walter Julius Smith and Gertrude Lee Morris Smith, a sister, Alpha Mae Whitehurst, and a brother, Jay Smith.

She is survived by a daughter, Donna Wildes Sasser (husband, Richard), of Waycross, a son, Len Wildes (wife, Mary), of Fernandina Beach, Fla., five grandchildren, Will Bishop (wife, Rachel), Jacob Bishop, Paul Wildes (wife, Katy), Michael Wildes and Ray Wildes, three great-grandchildren, Luke Bishop, Sawyer Bishop and Winfield Wildes, and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday at the Greenlawn Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, the families requests donations made in her honor to the charity of one’s choice.

James Michael White

HOBOKEN — James Michael White, 48, of Hoboken, passed away Sunday (Nov. 25, 2018) at Pierce County Nursing Home following an extended illness.

Born in Brunswick, he was the son of Charles Chesser and Debra White Chesser, of Hoboken. He was preceded in death by his brother, Billy Bland Jr.

He worked many years in construction and was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed riding four wheelers, listening to music and spending time with his family. He loved his grandbabies and nieces and nephews.

Survivors include his three daughters, Casey Peacock, of Blackshear, Brooke White and Lexi White, both of North Carolina; six grandchildren, Araceli Peacock, Natalie Peacock-Saucedo, Arianna Lovette, Christian Lovette, Alexander Mendoza Baxley, and one on the way; his parents, Charles Chesser and Debra White Chesser; sister and brother-in-law, Christy M. Jordan (Hunter), of Hoboken; special ex wife and mother of his daughter, Casey Peacock, Jerri O’Neal, of Blackshear; several other relatives and a host of friends.

Visitation will be held this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Frye Funeral Home with the Rev. Trey Keene officiating.

Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Rolan Williams, Hunter Jordan, Charlie Peacock, Chad Moore and Jake Tucker.

Family and pallbearers are asked to meet at the funeral home Wednesday by 1:30 p.m.

