November 27, 2017

Elizabeth C. Fulford

Elizabeth Evelyn Carver Fulford, 79, of Blackshear, died Friday night (Nov. 24, 2017) at her residence after an extended illness.

She was born in Ware County to the late Leonard Ashman Carver and Nancy Emma Cox Carver. She lived in Waycross for a majority of her life before moving to Daytona Beach, Fla., in 1981. She lived in Daytona Beach for more than 20 years before moving back to Blackshear in 2005.

She worked in Waycross for Spears Drug Store for 25 years, and as a waitress at Hampton Restaurant in Daytona Beach.

She was a member of Woodard Chapel Congregational Methodist Church and Emerson Park Full Gospel Church.

She loved sewing, cooking, boardroom crochet and working with her flower garden. More than anything, she loved her family and any time she was able to spend with them.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Floyd Fulford.

She is survived by four children, Linda Strickland (husband, Forrest), of Blackshear, Leon Murray Jr. (wife, Abby), of Waycross, Rita Dixon (husband, Bruce), of Blackshear, Debbie McQuaig, of Waycross; three step-children, James “Skipper” Fulford, of Waycross, Sandy Altman (husband, Kenny), of Waycross, Steve Fulford, of Waycross; nine grandchildren, Kevin Barber, Nicky Barber (wife, Crystal), Nathan Murray, Archie Murray, Libby Rainey, Zeth Tanner (wife, Julie), Hannah McCauley, Conner McQuaig, Keela Gill; 12 great-grandchildren; two brothers, George Leonard Carver (wife, Irma), of Texas, Carl Ashley Carver (wife, Evelyn), of Guyton; a sister, Maudie Lynell Corbett, of Waycross); and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Wilbert Jed Sloan

MERSHON — Wilbert Jed Sloan, 60, of Mershon, passed away Friday evening (Nov. 24, 2017) at his residence following a lengthy illness.

Born in Blackshear, April 9, 1957, he lived in Pierce County all of his life. He was a truck driver and mechanic and had worked for Pierce Timber as well as Eddie Taylor Logging for many years before starting his own trucking company, Sloan Trucking, which he ran before his health began to fail.

He loved to fish, do mechanics, watch wrestling and spoil his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was of the Baptist faith.

He was a son of the late Wilbert William and Rosie Gertrude Griffis Sloan. He was also preceded in death by his infant son, Jed Sloan, two grandsons, Camden Torres and Kayden Lewis, two sisters, JoAnn Jones and Wanda Melton, and a brother, John McKee Groover.

Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Teresa “Terri” Crosby Sloan, of Mershon; three daughters, Mandy Strickland, of Mershon, April Strickland (Montreal Powell), of Albany, and Cindy Sloan (Juan Cruz), of Mershon; three sisters, Teresa Emmons (Dale Beckham), of Blackshear, Sue (George) Berry, of Dadeville, Ala., and Velma (Julio) Sosa, of Blackshear; a brother, Lloyd Groover, of Patterson; four grandchildren, Alaina (Carlos) Torres, Jacque Mackey Jr., Breanna (Asa) Washington and Kenzleigh Sloan; four great-grandchildren, Carlos Torres Jr., Rae’ven Mackey, Madison Mackey and Aubree Strickland; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held this afternoon at 3 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Foster Cemetery.

Visitation was held Sunday evening at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Hospice Satilla Hospice House, 808 Beacon St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Ann Howard Seward

BLACKSHEAR — A graveside service for Ann M. Howard Seward, 86, was held Friday afternoon at 12 o’clock in the Shiloh Cemetery.

Officiating was the Rev. Jacque Asbel.

Active pallbearers were her son and grandson, Steven Seward and Ben Seward, along with David Howard, Wayne Howard and Chris Allen Howard.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Rev. Leonard Pittman

A funeral for the Rev. Leonard Joseph Pittman took place Saturday afternoon at Suwannee Chapel Church of God of Prophecy with Bishop Bill Adams, the Rev. Bobby Musgrove and the Rev. Clinton Fields officiating.

Burial was in Suwannee Chapel Church Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers were Clifford Waldron, John Thomas, Tommie Spikes, Eddie Strickland, Donnie Stephens and Jack McMillan.

Honorary pallbearers were the pastors of District 2 of the Church of God of Prophecy.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Lewis W. Davis

A graveside service for Lewis William Davis took place Friday morning in Oakland Cemetery with the Rev. Matt Tuttle officiating.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Danny R. McCook Sr.

A memorial service for Danny Ross McCook Sr. was held Saturday afternoon at Waycross Holiness Baptist Church with the Rev. Donald Burke officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Samuel ‘Son’ Bennett

A ceremony honoring the life of Samuel “Son” Bennett was held Sunday at Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Bessie Cohen, of Nesby Chapel United Methodist Church, presiding.

Old Testament readings were given by Brother Garfield Green Sr. and Sister Margaret Lane.

New Testament reading was given by Pastor Leonard Jackson.

Selections were rendered by Nahunta Community Choir, along with reflections by Major A. Lee, Deborah Baker and Minister Issac Roundtree.

Words of Comfort “Crowning of Righteousness” from II Corinthians 5:3-10, was given by Pastor Cleo Gilchrist, of Grace United Methodist Church Brunswick.

Pallbearers were Calvin Baker, Henry White, Jamie White, Eric Mayfield, Charles, Collins, James Davis and Richard Collins.

Burial followed in Hoboken City Cemetery, Hoboken.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Robert Martin Sweat

A funeral for Robert Martin Sweat was held Wednesday morning at Jamestown Baptist Church with the Rev. Billy Atkins and the Rev. Lamar Christie officiating.

Burial followed in Hephzibah Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Chris Dubberly, Ed Linton, Mark Middleton, Larry Moody, Jimmy Sweat and Jackie Walker.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were members of the Big Brother’s Sunday School Class and Wayne Waters.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

John Wade Morgan

A funeral for John Wade Morgan was held Wednesday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Derwin Griffin officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Military Rites were given by a contingent of the United States Air Force.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.