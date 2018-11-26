November 26, 2018

Ruby Jean A. Johnson

Ruby Jean Aycock Johnson, 85, passed away Saturday (Nov. 24, 2018) at Hospice House Satilla after an extended illness.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross where she was employed as a beautician. She worked at Margie’s downtown, and she owned and operated her own salon at her home. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Murphy Aycock and Margaret Grice Aycock, and five siblings, Mae Hendrix, June Crews, Katie Gibbs, Nettie Ammons and Billy Aycock.

Survivors include four children, Lamar Johnson (Diane), of Waycross, Gary Johnson (late, Terri), of Brantley County, Steve Johnson (Lisa), of Blackshear, and DeLisa Griffin (Scott), of Waycross; grandchildren, Leah Parks (Michael), Linsey Hayman (Patrick), Brandy Johnson Murray, Brock Johnson, Britani Thomas, Haley King (Ryan), Dylan Renew and Jared Renew; great-grandchildren, Madysen Parks, Abigail Parks, Braelynn O’Connell, Ellington Katherine Hayman, Andrew Murray, Ava Johnson, Elliott Johnson, Iva Lee Thomas, Seth King and Sofia King; one brother, the Rev. Donald L. Aycock (Freida), of Waycross; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice House Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Mildred Lovett Carter

Mildred Lovett Carter, 90, passed away Sunday morning (Nov. 25, 2018) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House.

She was a native of Quitman, but she lived most of her life in Waycross as a homemaker. She was a longtime member of Ware Baptist Church, but most recently she attended Southside Baptist Church in Nahunta. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother who spent most of her time caring for her children and grandchildren whom she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Claudia Lovett, her husband, Perry Holland Carter, five brothers and three sisters, two granddaughters, Amanda Carter Hanson and Teresa Moss Carter, and one great-grandson, Cody Wayne Blair.

Survivors include her two sons, Charles Carter (Pat) and Donald Carter (Dale); grandchildren, Doug Moss, Michael Carter (Jaime), Kim Morgan (Craig), April Carter Blair, Brandon Carter (Karla); 10 great-grandchildren, Savannah Gullett (John), Austin Moss (Aleya), Kiersten and Caitlyn Morgan, Todd and Ceb Carter, Jackson and Julie Carter, Ally and Aaron Blair; three great-great-grandchildren, Ansley Moss, Willow Gullett and Hayden Thigpen; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Carter, of Valdosta, and Bertha Jump (Roy), of Warner Robins; brother-in-law, James Scott, of Nashville, Tenn.; and special friends, Suzanne Morgan Mullis and Betsy Reid.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday at Oak Hill Cemetery in Quitman.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Shirley Allen Thrift

NAHUNTA — Shirley Ann Allen Thrift, 74, of Nahunta, passed away Thursday afternoon (Nov. 22, 2018) at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick after an extended illness.

Born in Nahunta to parents John Alex Allen and Nora Belle Crawford Allen, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Russell Thomas Thrift, a daughter, Donna Lynn Thrift, two brothers, William “Conn” Allen and John Dred Allen, and a sister, Joyce Richardson Peeples.

She was a seamstress and a member of Hickox Baptist Church. She loved her grandchildren, going to gospel sings, cooking, scrapbooking and gardening.

Survivors include her son, Alan Thrift, of Nahunta; three grandchildren, Mallory Aaron (Mike), of Vero Beach, Fla., Kayla Thrift, of Waycross, and Hannah Belle Thrift, of Hoboken; two great-grandchildren, Alanna Aaron and Alyvia Aaron, of Vero Beach, Fla.; a brother and sister-in-law, Jesse Lee Allen (Cathy), of Waycross; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Yvonne Stewart, of Charleston, S.C., Charity Mae Carr (Gene), of Sandersville, and Pamela Hedstrom (Richard), of Brunswick; several nieces, nephews, other relatives; and a host of friends.

Visitation was held Saturday evening at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A funeral was held Sunday afternoon at 2 in the chapel of Frye Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray McMillan and the Rev. Ion Johns officiating. Burial followed in Bethlehem Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Kelly McQuaig, Shannon McQuaig, Gene Carr, Richard Hedstrom, Jared Allen, Terry Steedley, Chuck Lent and Michael Aaron.

Honorary pallbearers were the staff of Bayview Nursing Home.

Arrangements were with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com

Brandon Lewis Lott

HOBOKEN — Brandon Lewis Lott, 27, of Hoboken, passed away Thursday (Nov. 22, 2018).

He was born in Waycross to Kimberly Jacobs Carter. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ellis Jacobs and Coylyn Jacobs, paternal grandfather, Raymond Lott Sr., and a special uncle, Roy Jacobs.

He served in the United States Air Force and was a member of Philippian Worship Center. He loved his family, nature and poetry.

Survivors include his parents, Kimberly and Glynn Carter, of Hoboken; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Kaylyn and Kaleb Knox and Ashley and Tony Turner, all of Nahunta; a brother and sister-in-law, Devan and Sandy Carter, of Hoboken; a godson, Kamden Knox, of Nahunta; two nephews, Ashton Carter and James Cox, of Hoboken; paternal grandparents, Carol Lott, of Douglas; maternal grandparents, Olen and Iris Carter, of Hoboken; father, Raymond Lott Jr., of Douglas; several aunts, uncles, other relatives and a host of friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com

Michael Wainright

WAYNESVILLE — Michael “Mac” Perry Wainright Jr., 41, of Waynesville, passed away Friday morning (Nov. 23, 2018) at his residence after a brief illness.

Born in Brunswick, he was the son of Cheryl Kay Ammons Wainright and the late Michael Perry Wainright Sr. He was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, R.L. and Pearl “Nookie” Ammons, and his paternal grandparents, Perry Wainright, Anna Laura Wainright Highsmith and Roy Highsmith.

“Mac,” as he was known, was a carpenter for Chanclor Construction and was of the Baptist faith. He was a member of River Rats and loved the river and life. He also enjoyed all sports, especially Georgia Bulldog football, riding four-wheelers, hunting and his job with woodworking.

Survivors include his son, Michael “Little Mac” Keith Miller, of Waynesville, a daughter, Kambree Wainright, of Brunswick, his mother, Cheryl Ammons Wainright, two special brothers, Timothy “Timmy” Knox and Edward Ammons, of Waynesville, several aunts, uncles and other relatives.

Visitation will be held Tuesday evening starting at 6 o’clock at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday morning at 11 at Knox Cemetery with the Rev. Gene Knox officiating.

Burial will be in Knox Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Edward Ammons, Jason Ammons, Gene Wilson, Billy Ammons, Nat Stone, Preston Chanclor, Roger Moore and Jason Highsmith.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com

Zorida Hamid

Zorida Hamid, 64, of Waycross, died Sunday afternoon (Nov. 25, 2018) at her residence after an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Mable Balkcom

Mable Balkcom, 92, died Saturday morning (Nov. 24, 2018) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

James E. Altman

James E. Altman, 74, died Sunday night (Nov. 25, 2018) at his residence after an extended illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Connie Wilson Roberts

A funeral for Connie Wilson Roberts was held Friday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Matt Stacy officiating.

Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Sammy Gaskins, Justin Roberts, Raymond Roberts, Jackson Stacy, Alex Wilson and Ben Wilson.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Gary Claves Thornton

A funeral for Gary Claves Thornton took place Saturday morning in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David Marshall officiating.

Burial was in Moore Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Brian Boyd, CeJay Lee, Kegan Lee, Jake Thornton, James Thornton, Greg Turner and Justin Thornton.

Jimmy Wayne Lovett

A memorial service for Jimmy Wayne “J.W.” Lovett took place Saturday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Steve Lovett and the Rev. Sam Hendrix officiating.

Military rites were performed by the United States Army.

David Daniel Moore

A homegoing celebration was held for David Daniel “Danny” Moore, 65, Saturday at 11 a.m. at Rainge Memorial Chapel, 505 Ware St., Blackshear.

Elder Royce Broady Sr. delivered words of encouragement from John 14:1-4.

Pallbearers were nephews and friends.

Interment followed in Screven City Cemetery, Screven.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.

Mildred Scott Melton

A funeral for Mildred Scott Melton, 89, of Blackshear, took place Saturday afternoon at 4 o’clock in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home with the Rev. Clinton Kearney officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were her grandsons.

Burial followed in the Blackshear City Cemetery.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.

Bernard L. Thornton

A funeral for Bernard L. Thornton, 94, of Patterson, took place Saturday morning at 11 o’clock in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home with the Rev. Glenn Rainey and the Rev. Chip Grantham officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were Matt Tisdel, Donald Spillers, Seth Spillers, Stephen Strickland, Hunter Strickland, Herman Lincoln and Louis Smith.

Honorary pallbearers were Edward DeLoach, Trey DeLoach, Carthell Dubberly and the members of Patterson United Methodist Church.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery in Waycross with full military rites performed by the United States Army, Fort Stewart.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.

Gaile Jowers

A funeral for Gaile Jowers took place Sunday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Freddie Smith officiating.

Burial was in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers were her grandsons Scott Tanner, Nash Cullens, Will Cullens, Luke Crosby and Liam Crosby.

Honorary pallbearers were the CIA Sunday School Class.