November 25, 2017

Joseph Rimes III

Joseph Edward “Joey” Rimes III, 43, passed away suddenly from a hemorrhagic stroke despite the efforts of the wonderful doctors at Cooper University Sunday (Nov. 19, 2017) in Deptford, N.J.

He was born Dec. 20, 1973. He attended Southwood School and graduated from Ware County High School in 1992. He attended the College of South Georgia and Augusta University. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Waycross.

He is survived by his parents, Joseph Edward “Eddie” Rimes Jr. and Yolanda “Landy” Sapp Rimes, of Amelia Island, a sister, Allyson Rimes Wisham, of Brunswick, his maternal grandmother, Heloyse Turner Sapp, his two children, Lauren and JoJo his fiancé, Natalie Zubrzycki, four Aunts, Lawanda “Elle” Rimes Haynes (husband, Sam), Kay Rimes Lee (husband, David), Sondra Sapp Toth (husband, (Dick), and Medea Sapp Shuman (husband, David).

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Leon Sapp Jr., and paternal grandparents, Joseph Edward Rimes, Sr. and Ruby Grover Rimes.

He was a businessman and owner of several Georgia companies, including Rimes Tractor and Equipment, Inc., and owned land development and management companies.

He was an avid hunter and renowned sports fisherman and golfer with a natural beautiful swing.

Always a man of faith, he grew even closer to his Lord and Savior in the last year of his life. His magnetic personality enabled him to share his love and faith in God.

Active pallbearers are Dave Lee, Andy Lee, Dylan Jones, Jim Hall, Adam Smith and Chad Bennett.

Visitation is being held today at First Presbyterian Church, 601 Hill St., at 12 p.m., with the funeral to follow at 2 o’clock with the Rev. Wayne Woods and the Rev. David Shuman officiating.

A private burial will be held in Wesley Chapel Church Cemetery.

Crosby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Robert Edwards

Robert Edwards, 90, of Folkston, died Thursday (Nov. 23, 2017) in Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announce later by Fluker Funeral Home of Waycross.

Lewis William Davis

A graveside service for Lewis William Davis took place Friday morning in Oakland Cemetery with the Rev. Matt Tuttle officiating.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.