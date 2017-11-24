November 24, 2017

Ora Dee Bolden

Ora Dee Washington Bolden passed away peacefully in her sleep Wednesday (Nov. 22, 2017) at the age of 89 … a life well-lived, angel wings well-earned, a family legacy to honor and remember.

She was born June 27, 1928 in Decatur County to the late Rosa Cooper Jackson and Samuel Washington Sr. She was educated in Homerville high school and elementary school, becoming a well-known business and civic leader working for Fluker Funeral Home since 1949.

Communities across the state of Georgia treasured her strong influence among people, lawyers, judges, sheriffs and politicians. Whether one was on the ballot for a local, state or federal office, she was the first person whose support they garnered.

During a distinguished appointment, a judge penned, “I am pleased that people of your high caliber accept civic responsibilities in the community.”

The matriarch’s most memorable legacy is being a “people person” to anyone she meets, to anyone needing help, to anyone needing a place to stay or something to eat.

She owned a cooking business drawing clientele of neighbors and visitors to Clinch County. She was a food vendor contractor with the Clinch County Jail, B-Way Corporation, Clinch County Head Start and other groups desiring to taste delicacies only she could prepare to perfection – chicken and rice, Thanksgiving dressing, sweet potato pies and wild game special recipes that gained notoriety on the Paul Harvey Show.

She gave her life to Christ at an early age serving as the church mother of Brown’s Chapel AME, Homerville. She served as a steward emeritus, trustee, usher, missionary, layman and of course on the kitchen committee. She loved her church dearly, serving as a dedicated and devoted church mother until her health failed. She loved hats, hats and more hats for all her church attire — with matching shoes, of course.

She was active as a Past Worthy Matron of the Order of Eastern Star, Mariah Goodman Chapter No. 282 — a youth chapter was named in her honor – The Ora Dee Bolden Youth Chapter No. 392.

She was active for 30 years or more on several organizations in Clinch County including the jury commission, board of elections, chamber of commerce, library board, “Love in Action Ministries” and Family Connections.

She was a widow of 65 years of the late Charlie Lee Bolden who preceded her in death on Sept. 8, 1952. Heaven’s bells ring in this long awaited reunion.

“Mama” will share a piece of eternal life with her grandson, Suan “Boo-Boo” Gordon, and great-grandson, Clay Cross, who preceded her in their untimely deaths. “Nootney,” as she was affectionately called by her siblings and others, will be met at Heaven’s gate by her sisters and brother, Mabel “Dolly” Lovette, Annie Mae Guice, Charlie Mae “Popcorn” Smith and Sam Washington Jr.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories, four devoted daughters, Roberta Conyers, of Valdosta, Charlie Mae Cross, of Homerville, Faylua (Benjamin) Core, of Powder Springs, and Ronda Gordon, of Rex, Ga.; a loving son, Lavell (Doris) Bolden; last surviving brother, Charles Jackson, of Homerville.

She was the sister-in-law to Maxine McLean, Brooklyn, N.Y.; extended family includes William (Jeannette) Tyson, of Orlando, Fla., Almarie Green, of Albany, and Charlie (Rose) Bryant, of Homerville.

“Mama” will be missed by her grandchildren — Ora Tiller of Homerville, Dr. Ronda (Lindsay) Scott, of Valdosta, Cassandra (Terrence) Mathious, of Dallas, Ga., Lashonna (Elvis) Smith, of Fleming Island, Fla., Dondre (Catina) Lacey, of Homerville, Charlotte Gordon, of Victorville, Calif., Deidre (Richard) Woods, of Hampton, Ga., Rose LaBette (Randell) McCrae; 15 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.

She adopted her private sitters as her own – Shona Daniels, JoAnn Taylor, Angela Ferguson, Renay Mincey, Gabriel Gamble, Paula Coachman, Adrienne Robinson, Maybell Johnson, Kassandra Dunbar and Tocarro Cowart. Special thanks goes to Dr. Samuel Cobarrubias, Dr. Larry Smith, Thomas Hobby, Langdale Hospice and home health care agencies.

Family visitation will be held Saturday at Brown’s Chapel AME Church, Homerville, from 3 until 5 p.m.

A homegoing service will take place Sunday at the church at 2 p.m.

Interment will be in Pine Forest Cemetery, Homerville, with repast at the Homerville Train Depot.

Fluker Funeral Home of Waycross is in charge of arrangements.

Danny R. McCook Sr.

Danny Ross McCook Sr., 59, of Waycross, died Monday morning (Nov. 20, 2017) in Waycross from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

He was born in Waycross to the late George Robert McCook and Vianna Smith McCook. A lifelong resident of Waycross, he graduated from Waycross High School and was retired from Walmart.

He enjoyed the outdoors, his front porch rocking chair, hunting, fishing and working in his yard. But what made him light up was talking about his children and grandchildren. His grandchildren were the apple of his eye and he enjoyed attending their ball games, picking them up from school and them calling him in need when they didn’t want to call anyone else.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Buddy McCook and MSgt Robert Frank McCook.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Brenda Albritton McCook, of Waycross; his son, Ross McCook; his mother, Melinda Lee, of Waycross; two step-children, Lester “Les” Davis, of Waycross, and Consuelo Davis Cunningham, of Waycross; four grandchildren, Braxton McCook, Colton McCook and their mother, Mandy McCook, Canaan Cunningham, Colleen Cunningham and their father Michael T. Cunningham; a brother, Ronnie McCook, of Charleston, S.C.; a sister, Robin Crowle, of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday at Waycross Holiness Baptist Church, 101 E. Blackshear Ave., Waycross.

The family will receive friends Saturday beginning at 2 p.m. at the church.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Deacon Paul D. Dixon

Deacon Paul D. Dixon, 46, of 1415 Assembly St., Waycross, passed away Wednesday morning (Nov. 22, 2017) at Satilla Memorial Health of Waycross, after a brief illness.

He is survived by a loving wife, Ethel Sha Dixon; a devoted daughter, Unique L. Dixon; mother, Vallee (Mary) Rooks, of Alma; his in-laws, David and Diane Parker, of Waycross, and Joe Bobby Clark, of Patterson.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Horace Nelson

A celebration of life service for Horace Nelson, 87, of Folkston will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Pinkney Chapel United Methodist Church in Folkston where the Rev. Eddie Conway is pastor and the Rev. Doyle Mitchell will deliver words of comfort.

The body will lie in repose at the church Saturday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service.

Interment will be in Pinkney Chapel Memorial Cemetery.

He departed this life Wednesday (Nov. 22, 2017) after an illness.

He was born in Traders Hill July 24, 1930 to the late Robert and Rachel Everett Nelson. He was the fourth of six children born to this union.

He was joined in holy matrimony to the late Johnnie Mae Perry Nelson.

He accepted Christ as his personal Savior at an early age and became a member of Spatcher Chapel (now Pinkney Chapel United Methodist Church) where he was a faithful member. He was honored as father of the church. He was a very hard worker and retired with many years of service as a logger. He enjoyed spending time fishing, cooking and gardening.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Ola Belt, Gladys Chambers, Helen Blackshear, Dodie Nelson, Gilbert Nelson and Robert Nelson Jr., and a stepdaughter, Edith E

Those left to cherish his memory include Harry Vernon Sr., (raised as a son), of Folkston; a daughter, Patricia Mack (Dan), of Orlando, Fla.; devoted caregivers, Charles and Lovie Davis, of Folkston; a sister-in-law, Bettie Nelson, of Waycross; devoted nieces who adored him, Evelyn Thomas, of Irvington, Debra Smithson (Pastor Christopher), Rachel Davenport (Michael), all of Waycross, Fannie Lambert, Nellie Allison (Gardene), both of Jacksonville, Fla., and Genire Stafford (Nathan), of Folkston; devoted nephews, Tacy Nelson (Latoya), Patrick Nelson (Cassandra), Clay Nelson, all of Waycross, Michael Nelson (Michelle), of Norfolk, Va., Jeffery Muhammad (Jennifer), of Thomasville, and Irvy Chambers, of Augusta; a devoted cousin, Emma Lee Brown, of Folkston; a god-son, Devurius Maurice Doles, of Folkston; a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home of Waycross.

Bertha Mae Mincey

Bertha Mae Mincey, 80, of Argyle, departed this life Tuesday night (Nov. 21, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health, Waycross, after an illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Rev. Leonard Pittman

The Rev. Leonard Joseph Pittman, 82, died Tuesday (Nov. 21, 2017) at his son’s residence following a short illness.

He was a native of Brunswick, but lived most of his life in Ware County. He graduated from Manor High School and started preaching when he was 15 years old.

He was the pastor of Suwannee Chapel Church of God of Prophecy for 37 years, served as district overseer for District 2 and also served on various committees in the Church of God of Prophecy in the state of Georgia.

He was the son of the Rev. Melvin Samuel Pittman and Velma King Pittman. He was the husband of the late Betty Ann Ruis Pittman. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Teresa Griffin, and his twin brother, Lonnie Pittman.

He is survived by his son, Joey Pittman (wife, Liss), of Waycross; three grandchildren, Tyler Griffin (wife, Dana), of Cameron, N.C., Alejandro Pittman, of Waycross, and Valeria Pittman, of Waycross; a great-grandson, Avery Griffin; a son-in-law, Rick Griffin (wife, Penny), of Griffin; a sister-in- law, Bobbie Nell Pittman, of Waycross; a niece, Sheila Walker (husband, Lawton); a nephew, Bill Pittman (wife, Susan); his puppy, Gracie; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Saturday afternoon at 1 o’clock at Suwannee Chapel Church of God of Prophecy. Burial will follow in the Suwannee Chapel Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at Music Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Samuel ‘Son’ Bennett

Samuel “Son” Bennett, 81, of 118 Brooker St., Nahunta, passed away Sunday (Nov. 19, 2017) at his residence.

“Son,” as he was affectionately called, was born Feb. 2, 1939, in Nahunta to the late George Washington Bennett and the late Rena Williams Bennett Faison. He attended school in Nahunta and Waycross.

He enjoyed riding his bicycle and fishing. He was an active member of Nesby Chapel United Methodist Church where Minister Bessie Cohen is the pastor. He also attended other churches within the neighborhood.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Queen Ester Bennett Collins, his brother, John E. Bennett, and by his daughter, Rose Ann White and her husband, Henry L. White Sr.

Left to cherish his memories are two sisters, Gloria Butler and Pastor Jackie Williams; two grandsons, Henry Lee White Jr. and Jamie White; several great-grandchildren; five nieces; 10 nephews; other relatives and a neighborhood of good friends.

Visitation will take place from 5 until 7 p.m. Saturday at Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 505 Ware St., Blackshear.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 139 Florida Ave., Nahunta, with Minister Cleo Gilchrist delivering words of comfort.

Interment will follow in the Hoboken City Cemetery in Hoboken.

The cortege will assemble at the home of his nephew and niece-in-law, George “Bo” and Gayleithi Collins, 114 Rainge St., Nahunta, at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

The family is also receiving friends at the Collins’ home, 114 Rainge St., Nahunta.

Condolences may be expressed at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

William Henry Harris

William Henry Harris, 70, of 207 E. 4th St., Alma, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 21, 2017) at the Bacon County Hospital in Alma.

He was born in Lakeland, Fla., to the late Lula Mae Campbell and Edward Harris.

Left to cherish his memories are siblings, Mamie Griffin, of Alma, Charles Harris, Margaret Jackson, Runell Henley and Cassandra Bradley, all of Sanford, Fla.; a special niece, Jessica Griffin, of Alma; other nieces, nephews, additional relatives and friends.

Memorialization was through cremation.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Robert Martin Sweat

A funeral for Robert Martin Sweat was held Wednesday morning at Jamestown Baptist Church with the Rev. Billy Atkins and the Rev. Lamar Christie officiating.

Burial followed in Hephzibah Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Chris Dubberly, Ed Linton, Mark Middleton, Larry Moody, Jimmy Sweat and Jackie Walker.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were members of the Big Brother’s Sunday School Class and Wayne Waters.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

John Wade Morgan

A funeral for John Wade Morgan was held Wednesday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Derwin Griffin officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Military Rites were given by a contingent of the United States Air Force.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.