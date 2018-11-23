November 23, 2018

Zori M.K. Simmons

A celebration of life service for Zori More’ Kennedy Simmons, 32, will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Faith of God Holiness Church, 1509 R.L. Mcgee Drive, with the church pastor, Bishop Larry Atkinson, offering words of comfort.

He was born April 17, 1986 in Waycross to Dwight Elwin Simmons and Tommye Pamela Kennedy Simmons.

He received his formal education in the Ware County Public School System, graduating from Ware County High School in 2004. While in school he was a member of The Junior Honor Society, Who’s Who Among High School Students and the College Prep Program.

He was an outstanding football player at Ware County High School and was nominated 2003 Satilla Area Football Player of The Year.

He received a football scholarship to Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C., where he attended. He graduated from American Intercontinental University with a degree in business administration entrepreneurship (BAE) and was currently enrolled in the university’s (MBA) business administration master program.

On Monday (Nov. 19, 2018) he departed this life after a very brief illness. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jim and Tommye Mae Kennedy, Willie “Buddy” Roach and Joseph Simmons.

Those left to cherish his memory include his parents, Dwight Elwin and Tommye Pamela Kennedy Simmons; six daughters, Zhuanta Mone’ Kennedy Simmons, of Fayetteville, N.C., Shywann Horne, of Waycross, Zh’Mia Mauri Kennedy Simmons, of Fayetteville, N.C., Zykerah C. Simmons, of Conway, S.C., My’Asia Robertson, of Baltimore, Md., and Zania N. Jenkins, of Titusville, Fla.; a son, Jaylen D. Studivent Simmons, of Waycross; a devoted grandmother, Pastor Dorothy Simmons, of Ft. Myers, Fla.; a brother, Eddie Teaque, of Ft. Myers, Fla.; a special god-brother, Kenny Ward, of Waycross; two nieces; three nephews; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at his parents’ home, 1312 Carswell Ave.

Public visitation will be this evening from 5 to 7 at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

The body will lie in repose at the church Saturday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service.

Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Bernard L. Thornton

Bernard Lamar Thornton, 94, of Patterson, died early Wednesday morning (Nov. 21, 2018) at his residence following an extended illness.

Born Sept. 14, 1924 in Baxley, he was a son of the late Tommie and Alma Milikin Thornton. He was a veteran, serving in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II as a heavy automotive equipment operator.

He lived most of his life in Pierce County where he was a longtime farmer. He was a longtime, faithful member of Patterson United Methodist Church, serving on many committees and was the oldest living member of the church. He was also a former member of the Patterson Lions Club.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three great-grandchildren, three brothers, Robert Thornton, Bill Thornton and James Thornton, and a brother-in-law, J.L. Lee.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 72 years, Willie Mae Crosby Thornton, of Patterson; two daughters and sons-in-law, Jan and Dwight Strickland, of Lizella, and Melinda and Mike Monroe, of Waycross; four grandchildren, Melissa Spillers (husband, Donald), of Roberta, Stephanie Grantham (the Rev. Chip), of Tifton, Stephen Strickland (wife, Brandy), of Lizella, Lindy Monroe Tisdel (husband, Matt), of Smyrna; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Helen Thornton Lee, of Bristol, and Hazel Bowen (husband, Sonny), of Dublin; one brother, T.J. Thornton (wife, Rocea), Jacksonville, Fla.; two sisters-in-law, Eleanor Thornton and Martha Thornton, both of Bristol; special nieces, Elizabeth Henry, of Green Cove Springs, Fla., and Kay Lane, of Blackshear; a dedicated friend who showed love and support during his illness, Vickie Anderson, of Patterson; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

A funeral will take place Saturday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery in Waycross.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday one hour prior to the service.

The family requests all members of Patterson United Methodist Church to serve as honorary pallbearers and are asked to be at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m.

Special thanks to Dr. Alan Morton and his staff for years of dedicated service and also to the nurses and staff of Hospice Satilla.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

David Daniel Moore

David Daniel “Danny” Moore, 65, of 18 Donnie Lane, Mershon, passed away Friday (Nov. 16, 2018) at his residence.

“He who dwells in the secret place of the Most High Shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty.” Psalm 91:1-2

He was born June 12, 1954 to the late Benjamin Moore and the late Ethel Jenkins Moore. He was educated in the Pierce County school system. As an adult, he loved working in pulpwood and lifting weights. But most of all he loved being a mechanic.

He met and married his wife, Donnell Juanita Bryant Moore, and raised a family together.

He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, brothers, James Moore and Benjamin Moore Jr., and sisters, Argie Mae Moore, Rachel Little, Nadine Moore and Vivian Stafford.

Survivors include six children, Rebecca Jean Moore, Rosalind (Gabriel) Smith and Katherine Moore, Waycross, Danielle (Jermaine) Lee, Hinesville, Robert (Abigail) Bryant, Bristol and Vernelle (Timmy) Wesley, Alma; three brothers, Larry (Barbara) Lively, Waycross, Kenny White, Vero Beach, Fla., and Timothy (Dinah) Moore, Waycross; sisters, Patricia (Albert)Moore, Douglas, Helen Jean Davis, Carolyn (Ronald) Bryant, Baxley, Donna (Tommie) Boggs, Teresa Brakes, Waycross, Debra Surrency, Macclenny, Fla., Diane (David) Parker, Debra (Patrick) Combs, Shemeka (Sidney) Douglas, Latonya Dennis, Waycross; brothers-in-law, James Bryant, Screven Jerry Bryant (Alberta), Jesup, Herbert Bryant, Albert Bryant Jr. (Barbara), Donald Bryant (Helen), Baxley, and Carter Lee Bryant (Rose), Bristol; sisters-in-law, Bertha Jackson (Richard), Jesup, Glenda Bryant, Appling County, and Evelyn Bryant; special niece, Ethel Sha Dixon, Waycross; aunts, Thelma Smith, Pennsauken, N.J., Marie Moore and Beatrice Moore, Huger, S.C., and Nellie Moore, Blackshear; uncles, Elijah Moore and Arthur (Jessie) Moore, Huger, S.C.; 18 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; special friends, Royce Broady, Quintin Kinlaw, Mike Edwards and Donald Presley; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

The family is receiving friends at the home.

Visitation will be held today from 5 until 7 p.m. at Rainge Memorial Chapel

A homegoing celebration will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in Rainge Chapel.

The cortege will assemble at 18 Donnie Lane, Mershon, at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Gaile Jowers

Gaile Jowers, 76, died Wednesday morning (Nov. 21, 2018) at her residence following an extended illness.

She was born in Selma, Ala., and grew up on St. Simons Island, then moved to Waycross in 1975. She had a radiologist degree obtained from Emory University, and retired from the Memorial Hospital Heart Cath Lab in Waycross where she worked as a radiologic technologist.

After retiring, she moved to Lake Sinclair. She was a member of Northside Baptist Church in Milledgeville, and was a member of the Christians in Action Sunday School Class. She also was in the hospital auxiliary at the hospital in Milledgeville and was the tour director for historic tours in downtown Milledgeville. After 15 years on the lake she returned to Waycross for the remainder of her life.

She was the daughter of the late Thomas Milton Nash and late Ruth Clyde Barrow Nash. She was also preceded in death by a son, Johnny Dewayne Jowers.

She is survived by her husband, Johnny W. Jowers, of Waycross; three children, Howell Cullens (wife, Kim), of Eatonton, Barbara Crosby (husband, Derrick), of Waycross, and Tammy Raulerson (husband, Harmon), of Blackshear; five grandchildren, Scott Tanner, Nash Cullens, Will Cullens, Luke Crosby and Liam Crosby; two brothers, Tommy Nash (wife, Shewell), of Alpharetta, and Jimmy Nash (wife, Jeri), of Jacksonville, Fla.; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral service will be held Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday night from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

The family requests memorials be made to the American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders, P.O. Box 29545, Atlanta, Ga. 30359 and Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, Ill. 60601.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Connie Wilson Roberts

Connie Wilson Roberts, 69, passed away Wednesday morning (Nov. 21, 2018) at her residence.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross and graduate of Ware County High School. She was employed as an office clerk with Georgia Physicians South and was a member of Sweetwater Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold F. Wilson and Martha Crosby Wilson.

Survivors include her husband, Pete Roberts, of Waycross; one daughter, Brandy Stacy (husband, the Rev. Matt); two sons, Robbie Roberts (wife, Jimmie Rae) and Mickey Roberts; grandchildren, Jackson, Elli and Wilson Stacy, Justin Roberts (wife, Jamie), Raymond Roberts, Drew Thigpen and Cameranne Roberts; great-grandchildren, Mia, Ruthie, Liza Rae, Madison and Brody; brother, David Wilson (wife, Naomi); and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 4 p.m. today at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends 3 until 4 p.m. today at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Her co-workers in the billing office of Georgia Physicians South is requested to meet 3:40 p.m. Friday at the funeral home to serve as honorary pallbearers.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

William Mason Adams

A graveside service for William Mason Adams was held Wednesday morning at Mars Hill Cemetery with Elder Eddie Lee officiating.

Pallbearers were Richard Adams, Robert Adams, Stacey Adams, Jacob Bennett, Joshua Bennett and Justin Bennett.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

David J. Eason

BRISTOL — The funeral for David J. Eason, 90, was held Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock from the Bristol Baptist Church.

Officiating was the Rev. R.C. James.

Interment was in the Bristol Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were his grandchildren.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Anita Poppell Courtois

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Anita Poppell Courtois, 76, was held Wednesday afternoon at 3 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was the Rev. R.C. James.

Interment was in the Offerman Cemetery.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.