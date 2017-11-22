November 22, 2017

Ann Howard Seward

VALDOSTA — Ann M. Howard Seward, 86, of Valdosta, passed away early Monday morning (Nov. 20, 2017) at the Langdale Hospice House in Valdosta.

Born in Folkston, Aug. 5, 1931, she lived in Camden County during her early years and spent 10 years in Fernandina Beach, Fla., prior to moving to Valdosta 10 years ago.

She was a 1948 graduate of Camden County High School and had worked for Continental Life Insurance Company for many years before retiring from the insurance business as an underwriter. She enjoyed quilting, knitting, and reading – especially the Bible.

She had been a proud Navy wife and dearly devoted mother and grandmother. She was a member of First Methodist Church in Valdosta where she was in The Brandon Fishermen Sunday School Class.

She was a daughter of the late Jasper Christopher and Josephine Allen Howard. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Gene Patrick Seward, her sister, Christine Davis, and three brothers, Jack Howard, Lonnie Howard and Marvin Howard.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Karen Seward, of Valdosta; her grandson, Ben Patrick Seward, of Wootton Bassett, England; two brothers, Jim Howard, of Blackshear, and Kenneth “Tom” Howard, of Pooler; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held Friday afternoon at 12 o’clock in the Shiloh Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday morning from 11 until 12 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Langdale Hospice House, 2263 Pineview Drive, Valdosta, Ga. 31602.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Lewis William Davis

Lewis William Davis, 64, died early Monday morning (Nov. 20, 2017) at his residence following a short illness.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County. He attended Ware County High School and at the age of 17 he started working with Associated Contractors, Inc. as a heavy equipment operator and diesel mechanic. He retired from there after many years of service.

He was the son of the late Noah Charles Davis Sr. and Virginia Maxine Gardener Davis. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Noah Charles Davis Jr.

He is survived by two sisters, Elaine Lankford and Alesia Smith, both of Waycross; two brothers, Timmy Davis (Terri) and Joey Davis (Bridget), both of Blackshear; a special nephew, Tommy Davis (Kim), of Waycross; two special nieces, Christi Davis Jordan (Shon), of Bickley, and Cindy Davis, of Waycross; a sister-in-law, Marie Cady Davis, of Waycross; and numerous other relatives.

A graveside service will be held Friday morning at 11 o’clock at Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 9 until 10 a.m. Friday at Music Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be given to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

William H. Marchant

William H. “Bill” Marchant, 83, of Lake City, Fla., passed away Tuesday (Nov. 21, 2017) at his home with family.

He was born in Cottondale, Fla., to the late Andrew and Margaret Morgan Marchant. He was raised in Valdosta and attended Valdosta High School. He graduated from Ware County High School in Waycross and played baseball and football at both schools.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and was a LHP pitcher for the USAF baseball team.

He was a longtime resident of Lake City and had previously lived in Jasper and Starke, Fla. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, coaching softball and baseball for his children and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his brother, James Marchant, and one son, Asher G. “Jerry” Sullivan Jr.

Survivors include his wife, Loretta Law Sullivan Marchant, of Lake City, Fla.; two daughters, Tara Krieghauser (Michael), of Lake City, and Mona Pooser, of Gainesville, Fla.; two sons, Bret Marchant (Jan), of Apache Junction, Ariz., and Ricky Sullivan, of Gainesville, Fla.; one sister, Hazel Overholser (Billy), of Palatka; 15 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be conducted Sunday at 3 p.m. at Christ Central with Pastor Lonnie Johns officiating.

Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday evening from 5 until 7 at the funeral home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 3596 S. U.S. Highway 441, Lake City, Fla. 32025.

Words of comfort may be offered at www.gatewayforestlawn.com

Raymond L. Walker

Raymond Lloyd Walker, 75, of Hutchinson Island, Fla. (formerly of Blackshear), died Friday morning (Oct. 20, 2017) at the Lawnwood Regional Medical Center following a short illness.

Born Aug. 7, 1942, in Waycross, he was a son of the late Fleming Lloyd and Hazel Thomas Walker. He grew up in Blackshear where he graduated from Blackshear High School with the class of 1960. After high school, he joined the military and served in the U.S. Army and Army National Guard.

He was retired as the agency manager in the Pierce County Office of Farm Bureau Insurance.

He was a former member and past president of the Blackshear Rotary Club and was a member of Blackshear First Baptist Church. After retirement, he moved to Hutchinson Island, Fla., to live the “beach life” where he enjoyed walking on the beach, laying around reading and loved the fresh “salty air.”

He loved spending time with his family and friends and always looked forward to his children and grandchildren visiting him. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. His outgoing personality helped him to never meet a stranger, and over the years he had proudly helped countless people who found themselves in hard times.

Survivors include his two children, Raymond L. Walker Jr. (Dana Theriault), of Richmond Hill, and Stacie Walker Jorishie (husband, Chris), of Mooresville, N.C.; his grandchildren, Caleb Walker, of Jacksonville, Fla., Chase Jorishie, of Greenville, N.C., Payton Walker, of Blackshear, and Emma Grace Theriault, of Richmond Hill; his brothers and sisters, Carol Strickland (husband, Jimmy), of Lake Blackshear, Mike Walker, of Blackshear, Victoria Anderson (husband, Carroll), of Claxton, and Debbie Walker-Bonati (husband, Frank), of St. Simons Island; his former wife and mother of his children, Feldeen Walker, of Blackshear; two special aunts, Mildred Dowling and Irene Dixon, both of Blackshear; nieces and nephews, Jeannie Morris (husband, Calvin), of Baxley, Ettoria Walker, of Florence, Ala., Tom Walker, of Florence, Ala., Eric Strickland (wife, Lisa), of Richmond Hill, Dr. Brent Anderson (wife, Dr. Julia), of Nashville, Tenn., Dustin Brown (wife, Coleen), of Brunswick, Brooke Walker (husband, Jim) and Angela Smith (husband, Trek), both of St. Simons Island, and Chelsea Anderson, of Atlanta; several great-nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

A memorial service will take place on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home with Dr. Bill Young officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

The family wishes to thank David and Sue Jenkins and the Tiara Tower’s family for their friendships and helping take care of Ray over the years. Your kindness will always be remembered.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First Baptist Church Blackshear, 670 Main St., Blackshear, Ga. 31516 or to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio St., St. 500, Chicago, Ill. 60611 or at http://www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org/ways-to-give/

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Danny R. McCook Sr.

Danny Ross McCook Sr., 59, of Waycross, died Monday morning (Nov. 20, 2017) in Waycross.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Barbara Ann Cassaway

Barbara Ann Washington Cassaway, of St. Petersburg, Fla., passed away Nov. 15, 2017.

She was born in Waycross and graduated from Center High School class of 1957.

The service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Zion Hill Mortuary in St. Petersburg, Fla.

A guestbook is available at www.zionhillmortuary.org

Rev. Leonard Pittman

The Rev. Leonard J. Pittman, 82, died Tuesday morning (Nov. 21, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health after an extended illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

SMSgt. John Morgan

SMSgt (Retired), John Wade Morgan, 87, died Monday evening (Nov. 20, 2017) at his residence after a period of declining health.

Born Aug. 29, 1930, in Fitzgerald, he was the hard working resourceful son of Lee Paulk Morgan Sr. and Georgia Brooks Morgan. He graduated from Fitzgerald High School in 1948 and completed his college education at the University of California.

After a decorated and distinguished military career of 24 years, he retired Dec. 31, 1974 as a SMSgt.

He enjoyed a very colorful military career as an aircraft maintenance superintendent and served on active duty all over the world. One of his most enjoyable tours was in Vienna, Austria where he had the privilege of flying several missions with Llewellyn Thompson, who was the current U.S. Ambassador to Austria from 1952 to 1957. He also served a Vietnam tour of duty as well as serving TDY in Thailand in support of the Vietnam War.

He retired to Hinesville and then later moved to his wife’s hometown of Waycross, where he became the manager of the Georgia State Department of Veterans Service Office.

He enjoyed 23 years of service to veterans, their spouses and dependents and retired from the Waycross Office of the Georgia State Department of Veterans Service in 1998.

His parents, two sisters, two brothers and his spouse, Mary Frances Colvin Morgan, preceded him in death. He is survived by several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held this afternoon at 2 o’clock in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with full military honors.

There will be no visitation prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Rachel Elizabeth Cone

A funeral for Rachel Elizabeth Wilkinson Cone was held Tuesday morning at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Brandon Phillips and Phillip Phillips officiating.

Entombment followed in Greenlawn Mausoleum.

Pallbearers were Derrick Phillips, Brandon Phillips, Brad Cone, Joseph Holloway, Craig Harden, Phillip Phillips and Chris Grove.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.