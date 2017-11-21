November 21, 2017

Robert Martin Sweat

Robert Martin Sweat, 71, died suddenly Sunday (Nov. 19, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health.

He was a native of Ware County where he graduated from Ware County High School in 1964. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War on the USS Fort Marion.

He attended South Georgia College for two years receiving a psychology degree, and e earned a master’s in vocational education from Valdosta State University.

After 32 years, he retired from Okefenokee Technical College as the director of job placement.

He was a longtime member of Jamestown Baptist Church.

He was the son of the late Earl Sweat and Helen Marcella Martin Sweat.

Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Sandra Marie Powers Sweat, of Waycross, two children, Cassi Cassandra Michele Middleton (Mark), of Waycross, and Erick Michael Sweat (Robin), of Brunswick, five grandchildren, Reagan and Peyton Middleton, Anne Marie, Ericka and Micah Sweat, three siblings, Jim Sweat (Jewell), of Waycross/Athens, Janet Boyd (Danny), of Waycross, and Joanne Gomez (Jose), of Doctor’s Inlet, Fla., and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Jamestown Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Hephzibah Cemetery in Dixie Union.

The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. today at Music Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Jamestown Baptist Church, 3800 ABC Ave., Waycross, Ga. 31503.

John W. Morgan

John W. Morgan, 87, died Monday evening (Nov. 20, 2017) at his residence following a short illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

William Fullard Sr.

William “Bill” Wilkes Fullard Sr., 67, died Sunday morning (Nov. 19, 2017), at Hospice Satilla Hospice House in Waycross after a brief illness.

A native of Ware County, he was born Feb. 3, 1950 to the late W.C. Fullard and Waunell White Fullard. He served in the United States Army for 21 years during the Vietnam War and Desert Storm and also did two tours in Korea and two tours in Germany.

He retired with the rank of E-7. After retirement he worked as a helicopter mechanic with Lockheed.

He enjoyed fishing and watching wrestling.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Patricia Redding Fullard, and a baby, Wendy Fullard.

Survivors include a daughter, Sherry Fullard Durham (husband, Rick), of Brunswick, a son, William “Will” Wilkes Fullard Jr., of Waycross, three grandchildren, a sister, Patsy Sanford (husband Gary), of Waycross, a niece, Jennifer Sanford, and a nephew, Matthew Sanford.

Memorialization is by cremation.

Lavonne Vaughn

Lavonne Vaughn, 80, of Alma, died Sunday (Nov. 19, 2017) at St. Vincent Southside Medical Center in Jacksonville after a short illness.

She was a native of Ware County and she lived in Bacon County since 1955. She was a daughter of the late Clifford M. Varnadore and Vera Tanner Varnadore and was also preceded in death by her first husband, Eugene Lee.

She worked many years as a home interior decorator and was a member of Southside Church of God.

Survivors include her husband of 30 years, Richard B. Vaughn, of Alma, a son, Lemuel Lee, of Nicholls, a daughter, Brenda Lovett (husband, the Rev. Stephen Lovett), of Waycross, three brothers, Purvis Varnadore (Joanne), of Nicholls, Milton Varnadore, of Reidsville, Stacey Varnadore (Jo Ann), of Panama City, Fla., two sisters, Linda Jackson (F.W.), of Nicholls, Jeannette Wilcox, of Hazlehurst, and a grandson, Nathaniel Lee, of Nicholls.

The funeral will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Southside Church of God with the Rev. Stephen Lovett and the Rev. Mark Carver officiating.

Interment will follow in Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery in Ware County.

The body will be carried to the church at 1 p.m. Wednesday to lie in state.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home this evening from 6 to 9 p.m.

Active pallbearers will be Jimmy Durrance, Mark Jackson, Casey Taylor, Ken Wolf, Bodie Johnson and John Banach.

Members of Southside Church of God and Tenth Street Church of God will be considered as honorary escort.

Lewis William Davis

Lewis William Davis, 64, died early Monday morning (Nov. 20, 2017) at his residence following a short illness.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County. He attended Ware County High School and at the age of 17 he started working with Associated Contractors, Inc. as a heavy equipment operator and diesel mechanic. He retired from there after many years of service.

He was the son of the late Noah Charles Davis Sr. and Virginia Maxine Gardener Davis. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Noah Charles Davis Jr.

He is survived by two sisters, Elaine Lankford and Alesia Smith, both of Waycross, two brothers, Timmy Davis (Terri) and Joey Davis (Bridget), both of Blackshear, a special nephew, Tommy Davis (Kim), of Waycross, two special nieces, Christi Davis Jordan (Shon), of Bickley, and Cindy Davis, of Waycross, a sister-in-law, Maria Cady Davis, of Waycross, and numerous other relatives.

A graveside service will be held Friday morning at 11 o’clock at Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 9 until 10 a.m. Friday at Music Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be given to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way Waycross, Ga. 31501.

