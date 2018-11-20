November 20, 2018

Gary Claves Thornton

Gary Claves Thornton, 69, died Monday morning (Nov. 19, 2018) at his residence.

He was born in Alma, he lived most of his life in Ware County. He was the owner of Gary Thornton Construction for 35 years and was a well known builder in the area. He also loved to travel, dance, golf, attend gospel sings, was an inventor and a master tinker.

He was a 1967 graduate of Ware County High School.

He was the son of the late James “Everett” Thornton and the late Ruby Saleny Turner Thornton. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Dewitt Thornton and Raymond Thornton.

He is survived by a daughter, Renee Thornton, of Midway; two sons, Craig Thornton (wife, Jennifer), of Blackshear, and Casey Thornton (wife, Donna), of Waycross; former wife and mother of his children, Linda Thornton, of Waycross; a companion, Myra Hickox, of Waycross; five grandchildren, Kyle Kinnon, Lena Kinnon, Chase Thornton, Caroline Thornton and Charly Bell (husband, Jordan); four great-grandchildren, Kandon Cassidy, Fynn Murray, Jase Bell and Ridge Smith; a brother, Ellis Thornton (wife, Judy); three sisters, Mary Minchew, Zelda Mullis (husband, Fred) and Denise Lee (husband, Jay); a sister-in-law, Frances “Fran” Thornton; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock in the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Moore Cemetery, Bickley.

The family will receive friends Friday night at Music Funeral Home from 6 until 8.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Anita Poppell Courtois

SAVANNAH — Anita Poppell Courtois, 76, of Patterson, passed away Monday morning (Nov. 19, 2018) in Savannah.

Born Oct. 10, 1942, in Blackshear, she lived in Virginia for several years before moving to Patterson in the late 1990s. She was a 1960 Patterson High School graduate where she excelled in academics, loved to play basketball and was selected as Miss Patterson High School.

She was a homemaker and was a member of Patterson Baptist Church. She dearly loved her grandchildren, playing the piano, enjoyed crocheting and the outdoors.

She was the daughter of the late Dan B. “D.B.” and Evelyn Sally Davis Poppell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Marshall Leon “Marty” Courtois.

Survivors include two daughters and a son-in-law, Tara and John Blocker, of Patterson, and Tina Courtois, of Waldorf, Md., a brother, Jerry Poppell, of Altamonte Springs, Fla., three grandchildren, Dereck Blocker, Ashlyn Blocker and Tristen Blocker, and several other relatives and friends.

The funeral will be held Wednesday afternoon at 3 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Offerman Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Camp Painless but Hopeful, 5930 Kennel Road, Patterson, Ga. 31557.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Megan ‘Bud’ Barber

BLACKSHEAR — Megan H. “Bud” Barber, 43, of Blackshear, died Sunday (Nov. 11, 2018) at his home after a brief illness.

Born in Moultrie, he grew up and attended school in Wayne County, graduating in 1993 from Wayne County High School. He was a diesel mechanic with CSX Railroad for more than 20 years.

He loved buying, repairing and selling vehicles. He had a passion for fishing and greatly enjoyed the fellowship of those who went fishing with him. He was baptized on May 1, 1983 at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Tifton and moved his letter to Screven First Baptist Church in 1984. He loved his Lord and Savior and is now home with his Heavenly Father.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Delma G. Lastinger and Valdese Stanfield Lastinger Lewis, Gene “Gramps” Lewis, his paternal grandparents, Marvin E. and Lera Herrin Barber.

Survivors are his wife, Ginger Herrin Barber, of Blackshear; parents, Joey and Linda Lastinger Denison, of Jesup, Harold and Kathryn Barber, of Patterson; his sisters, Laura Lastinger Lee, of Hartsfield, and Michelle (Pete) Eason, of Waycross; nieces, Brittany Mercer, of Waycross, and Skylar Waters, of Nashville, Tenn.; nephews, Kelby Waters, of Fort Collins, Colo., and Brantley Thornton, of Waycross; many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A memorial service will be held 4 p.m. Saturday at Rinehart and Sons Chapel with Dr. Ron Wilcox, the Rev. Daniel Harris and the Rev. Kevin Grissom officiating.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday prior to service at the funeral home.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup is in charge of arrangements.

William Mason Adams

William Mason Adams, 85, passed away Monday morning (Nov. 19, 2018) at his residence in Covington.

He was born May 15, 1933 in Pearson to the late William Chester Adams and Fronnie Belle “Neza” Chancey Adams.

He graduated from Douglas High School, South Georgia College in Douglas, Georgia Teachers College in Statesboro and he received a masters degree from University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill.

A United States Army veteran, he resided in the Atlanta area for the past 55 years, retiring in 1996 from Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Retha Runell Adams; a son, Jeffrey Mason Adams (wife, Teresa); grandsons, Robert Mason Adams (wife, Julie) and Richard Lee Adams (wife, Kendall); great-grandchildren, Kathyn Elisabeth Adams, Caroline Nell Adams, Mason Lee Adams, Caden Peck and Hayden Grace Lewis (special family member); brother, Ted Lynn Adams (wife, June); nephew, Stacy Adams; and niece, Candice Adams Bracewell.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Mars Hill Cemetery in Hoboken. The family will receive friends this evening from 5 until 7 at Music Funeral Home.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Jimmy Wayne Lovett

Jimmy Wayne “J.W.” Lovett, 69, died Sunday morning (Nov. 18, 2018) at his residence near Millwood following an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Hayden C. Westberry

Hayden C. Westberry, 89, of Waycross, died Monday afternoon (Nov. 19, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health after a brief illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

David J. Eason

HOBOKEN — David J. Eason, 90, of Hoboken, passed away Sunday (Nov. 18, 2018) at his residence.

Born on March 10, 1928 in Baxley, he lived in Bristol most of his life. He worked as a truck driver for F.W. Kimbrell Grain & Feed and also operated Dave Eason Welding where he built smokers and trailers.

He enjoyed being outdoors and working in his garden. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and fishing.

He was of the Baptist faith and a member of Bristol Baptist Church.

He was a son of the late John “Bear” and Mary Sapp Eason. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Eunice Irene Dykes Eason, a daughter, Deborah Sharpe, a son, David Eason, a granddaughter, Brenda Gail Sharpe, a grandson, Joseph Wayne Harris, and several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include his wife, Katherine Reed Eason, of Jacksonville, Fla.; two daughters, Faye Jordan, of Hoboken, and Susie Eason, of Mershon; a sister, Maggie Nunn, of Blackshear; seven grandchildren, David (Nancy Thomas) Eason, Tonya Gail Jordan Egipciaco, Kenny (Misty) Jordan Jr., Ann (Andy) Roberson, Earl Sharpe, Lamar (Erica) Eason and Jerome Sharpe; 16 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Bristol Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Bristol Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at Pearson-Dial Funeral Home this evening from 6 until 8.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Sheila Sharpe Whitaker

OCALA, Fla. — Sheila Sharpe Whitaker, 52, of Blackshear, passed away early Monday morning (Nov. 19, 2018) at Kindred Hospital in Ocala.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.