November 20, 2017

David Wayne Corbitt

David Wayne Corbitt, 58, died Saturday afternoon (Nov. 18, 2017) at his residence following a short illness with cancer.

He was a native of Waycross and life-long resident of Ware County. He was the son of the late Avery Lee Corbitt. He was a self-employed painter and worked with several different local painting contractors over the years. He was a member of Grace Chapel Church (now Grace Ministries).

Survivors include his mother, Pauline Smith Corbitt, of Waycross; three sisters, Barbara Taylor, Sharon Cox (husband, Raymond) and Peggy O’Berry (husband, Tim), all of Waycross; his brother, Raymond Lee Corbitt, of Waycross; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and other relatives.

A visitation will be held from 6 until 8 o’clock this evening at Music Funeral Home.

Sympathy can be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Robert Martin Sweat

Robert Martin Sweat, 71, died suddenly Sunday afternoon (Nov. 19, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Samuel Bennett

Samuel Bennett (also known as Son Bennett), 78, of 118 Brooker St., Nahunta, passed away Sunday (Nov. 19, 2017) at his residence.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Lomita Davis Bishop

Lomita Vivian Davis Bishop, 82, died Friday afternoon (Nov. 17, 2017) at her residence in Waycross following an extended illness.

She was born in DeLand, Fla., but lived in Jacksonville most of her life before making her home in Waycross since 1982. She was a homemaker all of her life and attended Jamestown Baptist Church of Waycross. She was a member of Islandview Baptist Church in Orange Park, Fla., for many years.

She was the only child of Elbert Davis and Gladys Lula Brinson Davis. She was married to the late Elton Kenneth Bishop and was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Ronald James Mathis.

She is survived by a daughter, Cheryl Bishop Mathis, of Waycross; a son, Tony Keith Bishop (Angela Jean), of Blackshear; eight grandchildren, Tiffane Rose Bishop, Megan Champion (Hank), Michael Mathis, Justin Mathis, Jason Mathis, Sarah Mostacci (Viny), Elizabeth Mathis and Matthew Mathis; six great-grandchildren, Ethan Champion, Lilie Mathis, Nicholas Mathis, Josiah Mathis, Timothy Mathis and Leilani Mostacci.

The family will receive friends Tuesday evening at Music Funeral Home from 6 until 8 o’clock. Memorialization will be by cremation.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Susan Spradley Roe

HORTENSE — Susan Nell Spradley Roe, 62, of Hortense, passed away Saturday evening (Nov. 18, 2017) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House in Waycross following an extended illness.

Born in Waycross, she was the daughter of Lee Spradley and Beulah Mae Knowles Spradley. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Johnny Spradley and Donnie Spradley.

She was retired from Bayview Nursing Home as a nurses aide. She was a member of the Hortense Holliness Church. She enjoyed singing, gardening, going to church, going to the mountains , the beach and bluegrass festivals. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and family.

Survivors include her husband of 30 years, Robert “Bud” Roe, of Hortense; a son and a daughter-in-law, Robert B. Roe (Chelese), of Nahunta; a daughter and a son-in-law, Mandy Smith (Chris), of Blackshear; six grandchildren, Autumn Mallory Smith, Madalyn Jade Lovell, Nathan George- Monroe Lovell, Daniel Ray Smith, Ridge Lane Roberson Roe and Carter Lee Roe; two brothers and a spouse, Ronnie Spradley (Phyllis), of Hoboken, Michael Spradley, of Blackshear; two sisters and a spouse, Carol Ann James (Curly), of Manor, Leslie Jankowski, of Blackshear; several nieces, nephews and other relatives and a host of friends.

Visitation will be held this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at Hortense Holiness Church on Sawgrass Road off Georgia Highway 32 East.

A funeral will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the Hortense Holiness Church with the Rev. Sammy Spradley officiating.

Burial will follow in the Satilla Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Roger Fender, Scott Wilcox, Jesse Roberson, Brittian Flowers, Austin Stokes and Mark Spradley.

Honorary pallbearers will be Benny Taylor, Elbert Flowers, Buddy Stevens, Pete Spradley, Nathan George, Monroe Lovell, Ridge Lane Roberson Roe, Daniel Ray Smith and Carter Lee Roe.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at fryefh.com

William M. Osburn

A graveside memorial service for William Michael Osburn was held Saturday morning at Oakland Cemetery with the Rev. Johnny Mitchem officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Doreatha L. Harris

A celebration of life for Doreatha Latrelle Harris took place Saturday afternoon at Shiloh Baptist Church with presider Roger Smith, New Testament scripture by Bishop Tisbey, Old Testament scripture by Minister Clifford Mosley, reflections as a friend, by Chandra Mosley, as a sister, by Felicia Collins, as a brother, by Albert Collins, as a child, by her daughter, Regine D. Harris, and words of comfort by Lucius Hicks and Juliet Howard.

Burial was in Oakland Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Lucius Hicks, Terrance Thomas, Sincere Collins, Lawrence Thomas, Brodirick Wright and Winston Dawson Sr.

Flower attendants were cousins and the Waycross High School class of 1993.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Calvin Lee Melton

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Calvin Lee Melton, 64, was held Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was the Rev. Jason Long.

Interment was in the Friendship Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Marty Melton, Eddie Robinson, Tony Kight, John Lange, Arti Lange, Steve Kight and Kenneth Turner.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Mike Hollis Bowman

A memorial service for Mike Hollis Bowman was held Sunday afternoon in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with Michael Bowman speaking.

Military honors were provided by an honor guard from Fort Stewart.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.