November 2, 2018

Robert Interval

Robert Interval, 82, of Waycross, died early Tuesday morning (Oct. 30, 2018) at St. Vincent Medical Center in Jacksonville, Fla.

He was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., to the late Vincent Adolf Interval and Rose Marie Palese. He would spend a majority of his life in Orlando, Fla., before moving to Waycross 10 years ago. He was a successful entrepreneur who started multiple businesses throughout his lifetime.

Very active and involved in his church and community, he was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and the Model A Car Club of America. More than anything, he was most proud of his family. He loved his wife, children and grandchildren and any time he was able to spend with them. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Gerard Interval and Eugene Interval, and a sister, Gloria Nowlan.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Connie Interval, of Waycross; four children, Karen C. Interval, of Melbourne, Fla., Kym Martina (husband, Phil), of Orlando, Fla., Christina Interval, of Waycross, Kathleen Mergarejo Stephens (husband, Tony), of Orlando; 10 grandchildren, Robert Forrest Schmal, Jessica Interval, Madison Martina, Makenzie Mergarejo, Mason Martina, Marin Martina, Mailey Martina, Maitlyn Martina, Macoy Martina, Blake Stephens; a former son-in-law, Marki Mergarejo; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A Mass of the Resurrection to celebrate the life of Robert Interval will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Members of the Knights of Columbus have been asked to serve as honorary pallbearers and should gather at the church by 10:40 a.m. Saturday.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Ola Mae M. Ray

Ola Mae McGauley Ray of Detroit, Mich., formerly of Waycross, was born July 2, 1940 in Waycross to the union of the late Fred and Effie McGauley. There she spent her formative years growing and maturing into a woman admired and adored by many.

She attended Center High School where she graduated as part of the class of 1959. At a young age, she joined New Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, under the pastoral leadership of the Rev. J.W. Lowe, she accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Lord and Savior.

On Aug. 23, 1960 she married her loving husband of 58 years, Henry J. Ray, and moved to Detroit. After visiting several churches in Detroit, she joined The Palestine Missionary Baptist, under the leadership of Pastor Ronald Burke. While at Palestein she gave years of service to various ministries until health complications prohibited her activity. Nevertheless, despite illness, She remained a good soldier and devoted worshiper throughout her membership.

Her compassion for people and sparkling personality shined and were on full display as she worked for the Cranbrooke Nursing Home. Her warm smile and generosity touched the hearts of all those in her presence.

She was the 12th of 13 children. Though she was among the youngest of a large family, through her impeccable style and infectious laughter, she carried a larger than life presence. She fiercely loved her family and that love was reciprocated.

She looked forward to spending summers and holidays at home. She would use every opportunity to fly back home to spend time with her family.

While visiting you could always find her with her sisters laughing, catching up and spending quality time with her family.

To some it seemed she never moved away because for every special occasion you could count on she to catch a flight back home.

On Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, Ola M. Ray took her last flight home. She departed this life from Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, to be with her Heavenly Father in Glory.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Effie, 10 siblings Fred, Thomas, Eugene, Willie, Alton, Louise, Ruby, Beatrice, Sadie and Vernelle.

She leaves to mourn her memories her husband, Henry J. Ray; two daughters Marsha D. Mack-Smith (David), Kelli Booker; three grandchildren, Marchata L. Mack, Mashawnda J., Felix Sherrer (Marcus) , Kenneth Booker, all of Detroit; two great-grandchildren, Ian and Marius; three siblings, Essie Mae Hands, of Waycross, Alberta McGauley, of Youngstown, Ohio, Marie Daniels (Quincey), of Blackshear; brother-in-law, Willie Ray (Claudette), of Detroit; sisters-in-law, Evangelist Louise Flynn (Albert) and Algertha Perry, of Waycross, Wilhelmenia Seay (adopted sister), of Waycross; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

The family is receiving friends at the home of her sister, Essie Hands, 1238 Folks St., Waycross.

Visitation will be held today, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Rainge Memorial Chapel.

The cortege will meet at the home of Essie Hands, 1238 Folks St., at 10:15 a.m. Saturday.

Homegoing service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at New Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, 901 Ossie Davis Pkwy., Waycross. The Rev. Jackie Hooper, pastor will deliver words of comfort to the family.

Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Neita O. Herrin

Neita Olene Herrin, 87, of Waycross, died Thursday morning (Nov. 1, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an illness.

She was born in the Waycross to the late R.B. and Pearl Johns Herrin. She lived in California for 35 years and retired in 1996 as a bookkeeper. She moved back to Waycross in 1996 and worked for Woodard Construction for six years. She was of the Church of God faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Jerry E. Herrin, W. Alton Herrin, Reginald B. Herrin, Louis E. Herrin and Robert Estus Herrin, two sisters, Evelyn Herrin Hill and Leacelle Herrin, and one infant brother.

Survivors include one sister, Patricia Ann Mooney, of California; nieces, Ann (Ricky) Hiers, of Waycross, and Therese King, of California; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock at Greenlawn Cemetery.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Marian H. Morgan

NAHUNTA — Marian Higginbotham Morgan, affectionately known as Mom Morgan and Miss Marian, 88, of Nahunta, passed away surrounded by her children on Wednesday morning (Oct. 31, 2018) at St. Vincent Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla.

Born in Jesup to the late Everett F. Higginbotham and Mary Lovdia Dowling Higginbotham, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Irvin “Irv” Morgan, of Cairo; three sisters; and a brother.

Miss Marian graduated from Waycross High School, attended Valdosta State College and the University of Georgia. Forever a Bulldog’s fan, she recently cheered them on during the Georgia-Florida game.

Married on June 18, 1950 in Waycross, the newlyweds established a home in Cairo, before life moved them to Tifton and Atlanta, Richmond, Va., and Memphis, Tenn. Determined to complete her college education, Miss Marian returned to school and received her bachelor of science in education in 1977 from Memphis State University. The year 1980 offered the opportunity for both Irv’s retirement and a move to her adored father’s land on Buffalo Creek, which brought her the greatest joy.

As a founding member of Southside Baptist Church, Miss Marian always gave an enthusiastic “Yes” to every opportunity for involvement. Her steadfast faith was guided by the following words of the Rev. Wade H. Bryant: “Help us each day, O God, by the words we say, and by the acts we do, and above all, by the life we live, to speak a good word for Jesus.”

As dust never settled on her countertops or under her feet, Miss Marian began teaching children at Nahunta Elementary School in 1982 and was recognized in 2000 by the Brantley County Board of Education for her 18 years of loyal service. Every encounter with prior students involved big hugs and extension of praise.

She will always be remembered by her radiant smile, adorably mischievous wink, complete unselfishness, constant love, never ending kindness, waves farewell, need to be warm, and love of laughter, ice cream and multiple cups of coffee.

Excerpts from her favorite poem, “Our Family Chain,” are: “In life we loved you dearly. In death we do the same.” “Your love is still our guide, And though we cannot see you, You are always by our side.”

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Thomas Irvin Morgan (Dianne), of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.; a daughter and son-in-law, Monica Morgan Seeger (Ken), of Charleston, S.C.; four grandchildren and their spouses, Ashley Morris (Michael), of Marietta, Beth Anne Lazaro (Ralph), of Chagrin Falls, Ohio; Courtland Morgan Seeger (Rachel), of Stamford, Conn., and Katharine Trubee Seeger (Ian Muir), of Redwood City, Calif.; seven great-grandchildren; a sister and brother-in-law, Pam McElroy (Clayton), of Trenton, Fla.; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends this afternoon from 3:30 until 4 with the funeral following at 4 p.m. at Southside Baptist Church with the Rev. Jerry Johns officiating. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Whit Courtney, Russ Elkins, Lamare Peace, Lance Spears, Bill Steed and Jim Wheeler.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Marian Morgan, to Southside Baptist Church, 550 School St., Nahunta, Ga. 31553 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or www.stjude.org

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com.

Jack Neel Ingalls Sr.

Jack Neel Ingalls Sr., 91, died Wednesday evening (Oct. 31, 2018) at his residence in Blackshear following an extended illness.

He was born April 4, 1927 in Bristow, Okla., to the late William Albert Ingalls and Dora Loretta Conner Ingalls. He graduated from Sand Springs High School in Sand Springs, Okla., where he lettered in five sports. He was All-State in football and ran the 100 yard dash in 9.9 seconds.

Following high school he enlisted in the United States Marine Corp during World War II. He was assigned to the Fourth Marine Division and played baseball with the “Maui Marines,” a service exhibition team. When peace was declared, he was assigned to military government in Okinawa, Japan and also played football with the Okinawa Marines where he made the All Star Team as tailback and won the China Sea Championship.

After discharge, he had three scholarship offers including University of Tulsa, Northeastern Oklahoma and The United States Naval Academy. He chose Northeastern Oklahoma and later gave up his schlolarship to play pro-football with the Los Angeles Dons of the All-American Conference.

Injuries ended his football career and in 1948 he signed a pro-baseball contract with the Atlanta Crackers where he spent spring training with them and was sent to Waycross. The team won the Georgia-Florida League Pennant and the Shaunnessy playoffs.

In 1950, he was signed by the Chicago White Sox and was to report to the Memphis Chicks of the Southern Association.

During his baseball career he was affectionately known as “Fireball” Ingalls.

He was a member of First Baptist Church in Blackshear.

He is survived by his wife, Eula B. Ingalls, of Blackshear; five children, Jack Neel Ingalls Jr. (Janie), of Satellite Beach, Fla., Christopher Dale Ingalls, of Waycross, David Keith Ingalls (Kim), of Blackshear, Quillan Derek Crosby, of St. Augustine, Fla., and Kymm Darren Crosby, of San Francisco, Calif.; an abundance of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a sister, Bonnie Stearns of Tulsa, Okla.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. The family will be receiving friends Sunday afternoon at the funeral home starting at 1 p.m.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Gennie Davis Hogans

Gennie Davis Hogans passed away Oct. 29, at Bacon Hospital and Health System in Alma. She was born Feb. 27, 1948, in Edison to the late Willie B. Davis and Minnie W. Stinson Davis.

She attended school at Calhoun County High in Morgan. She moved to Jacksonville, Fla., in 1967. In 1980, she married the late Claudie Hogans. She had a passionate and loving heart for everyone and was very dedicated to her family and friends. She was a member of Solid Rock Christian Ministry in Hoboken, where she served as a mother of the church.

Gennie touched many lives with encouraging words of comfort and prayer. She was a virtuous woman and highly favored by God as trusting and believing in God’s word.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers, Fred Davis, Arthur Davis, of Jacksonville, Fla. and Willie B. Davis Jr., of Orlando, Fla.

She leaves to cherish her dreams, wishes and memories to carry on her journey her children, Janice and Micheal Miller, Simmie and Fran Wilson, Antonio and Lovie Brown, Jimmy and Theresa Branton, Ursula and Tyrone Early, Randy and Martha Rhone, Alonzo and Carol Howell, all of Jacksonville, Fla., Nickey and Lisa Wims, of Dalton, Joeann and Carl White, of Alma, Kelvin and Thaquanna Wims, of Brunswick, Kevin and Sherika Wims, of South Carolina; her siblings, Robert and Annie, Connesse and Kenny, James and Dorothy, all of Nahunta, Willie and Gail, Bill and Catherine, Eddie and Shirely, Lenoris and Cookie, Dorothy and Willie, Elise and Travis, all of Jacksonville, Fla., Ernest and Aritha, of Alma, and Sandra and Samuel, of South Carolina; aunt Mary Price, of Edison, uncle Johnny Davis, of Jacksonville, Fla.; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and Cecil, an adorable pet that she loved dearly.

A visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 2 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Rainge Memorial Chapel.

The cortege will assemble at 115 Taylor Road, in Alma, at 1 p.m. Saturday.

A homegoing service will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Solid Rock Christian Ministry, located at 89 Dowling St., Hoboken.

Elder Lawrence Hill Sr., pastor, will deliver words of comfort to the family.

Burial will follow at the Hoboken City Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Talitha Joyce Carroll

FOLKSTON — Talitha Joyce “Ty” Tallevast Carroll, 73, of Blackshear, passed away early Thursday morning (Nov. 1, 2018) at her daughter’s residence in Folkston.

Born in Jesup Oct. 24, 1945, she lived in Hilliard, Fla., for several years before moving to Blackshear 13 years ago.

She worked in CCU at the former Memorial Hospital in Waycross for many years before retiring from the State of Florida Health Department. She loved her grandchildren and animals and enjoyed quilting.

She was the daughter of the late Mitchell Benton “Tally” and Ella Mae Brooker Tallevast. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Robert Carroll, a son, Terry Sellers, a step-son, Dwayne “Dooger” Carroll, and a brother, Benny Tallevast.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Tim Petty, of Folkston; her son, Leslie Sellers, of Blackshear; two step-sons, Robbie Carroll, of Griffin, and Ricky Carroll, of Hilliard, Fla.; a brother, Johnnie (Debbie) Tallevast, of Nahunta; seven grandchildren, Tisha Roberson, David Thrift, T.J. Thrift, Buddy Petty, Little Leslie Sellers, Amanda Sauls and Ishmael Sellers; 12 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Laura Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Paralyzed Veterans of American at www.pva.org

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.