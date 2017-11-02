November 2, 2017

Cynthia Johnson

A celebration of life service for Cynthia Johnson, 59, of Homerville, will be held Saturday (Nov. 4, 2017) at Prayer Garden Church of God in Christ, 711 Forest Ave., Homerville, where the Rev. Alfonzo Miller is pastor, and her pastor, Minister Jamayla Morehead, will offer words of comfort.

She was born May 5, 1958 to Albert Walker and the late Earnestine Johnson Hilton in Tampa, Fla. She grew up in Tampa, Fla., where she received her formal education from the public school system.

She lived in Homerville for many years where she was employed in the health care field as a CNA.

She accepted Christ as her personal Savior and was a faithful member of City of Refuge Worship Ministry in Homerville.

On Tuesday morning (Oct. 24, 2017) she departed this life after an extended illness at Clinch Memorial Hospital, Homerville.

Those left to cherish her memories include her father, Albert Walker, of Tampa; children, La’Tora Gallon, of Memphis, Tenn., Rickesie Miller and Michael Williams Jr., both of Tampa, Fla.; sister, Felicia Johnson (Mike Gallon), of Tampa, Fla.; brothers, Reginald Johnson and Tarohn Alexander Sr., both of Tampa; grandchildren, Semaj Castelow Jr., Sir’Moris Casterlow, both of Memphis, Tenn., and Ryan Miller, of Tampa, Fla.; aunts, Wihemenia Batchelor (Caleb), Rhudeane Perkins, Maxdene Sherman, all of Tampa, Fla., Linda Johnson, of Lake City, Fla., Joyce Ann Johnson, of Boston, Mass.; uncles, Johnnie Johnson and Curtis Johnson (Sarah), both of Americus; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the Johnson residence, 240 Craig Circle, Homerville.

Public visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 15 Robinson St., Homerville.

Interment will be in Pine Forest Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home of Homerville.

Kenneth Paul Peterson

A celebration of life service for Kenneth Paul Peterson, 66, will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Greater Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, 1085 Ossie Davis Parkway, with the church pastor, the Rev. Rochelle McCrae, offering words of comfort.

He was born Oct. 18, 1951 in Waycross, the youngest child o the late W.R. Peterson and Ruby Adams Peterson. He received his formal education from the Waycross Public School System and graduated from Center High School in 1969 where he was voted the most popular student his senior year.

At an early age, he formed and led the band, Toll Darkness, where he coined local hits such as “Love Makes Me Do Foolish Things,” “She’s My Lady” and “Party.” In their years as a band, Toll Darkness appeared on NBC’s Parade of Stars and opened for James Brown during his performance at the Waycross City Auditorium.

He joined Greater Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church as a child. Later in life he continued to use his musical gifts as a drummer and singer in the music ministry of Greater Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church and also each Wednesday at Noon Day Hour of Power, where he was the original drummer.

He departed this life on Saturday morning (Oct. 28, 2017) after an illness.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Wanda P. Oliver and Doretha Mitchell, a brother, Phillip A. Peterson, and a nephew, Gregory Mitchell.

He leaves to cherish his memory a son, Zhaloyn Peterson Sr. (Sharon); a daughter, Jamia McKelvin (Tony); grandchildren, Kalaybria Peterson, Zhaloyn “LJ” Peterson Jr., Judah Mitchell and Keylee McKelvin; nieces, Oneida Oliver-Sanders (Shawn), Alexis Mitchell, Zandria Dukes and Veronica McCoy; a nephew, Omar Oliver; an aunt, Rosa Bell Chisholm; special friend and care taker, Tammy Thomas; a host of great-nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives, friends and church members.

Friends are being received at the home of Shawn and Oneida Sanders, 807 Eads St.

Public visitation will be Friday at 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

The body will lie in repose Saturday at the church from 9 a.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Hazzard Hill Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Kathryn O. Johnson

Deaconess Kathryn Olivia Johnson, 95, went peacefully home to be with the Lord Sunday morning (Oct. 29, 2017) after an extended illness.

She was born April 1, 1922 in Waycross to the late Eddie Small and Olivia Brinson Small. She received her formal education from the Waycross Public School System and graduated from Center High School.

She accepted Christ as her personal Savior at an early age and was a long time member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 864 Oak St., where she served as president of the deaconess board and church announcer. She was a member of several community clubs and was a life member of Ocean Star Chapter No. 183 Order of the Eastern Star.

She became a beacon of inspiration and strength to her seven grandchildren. She will be sadly missed. Her caring spirit and sense of humor will live on in the hearts and minds of all who were privileged to know her.

A graveside service for will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. in Hazzard Hill Cemetery, 905 Central Ave., with her pastor, the Rev. Paul J. Bailey, offering words of comfort.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Deacon Elbert Johnson Sr., a son, Elbert Johnson Jr., a daughter, Barbara Ann Dyson, a granddaughter, Tracey Lorraine Dyson, and siblings, Frances, Irene, Lizzie Mae, Eddie Lou and Charles.

Those left to cherish her memory include seven loving grandchildren, Felice Dyson, of Waycross, Marvin L. Dyson Jr., of Apex, N.C., Tangie D. Morris, of Jacksonville, Fla., Sandra Barrett, of Savannah, Angela Johnson, of Waycross, Valarie Roberson, of St. Marys, and Letisha Johnson; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Amos and Rosa Miles, of Waycross; special nieces and nephew, Yvonne Wilson, Charles Lockhart (Leslie) and Gloria Lee; many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Friends will be received Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Kenny Boyett

Kenny Boyett, 78, died Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 31, 2017) at his residence in Brantley County following an extended and courageous illness with ALS (Lou Gehrig ’s disease).

He was a native of Metter, but he made his home in Ware and Brantley counties since 1965. He was the son of the late Joe Kermit Boyett and Tiny Jewell Cannady Boyett. He was a graduate of the Candler County School System and was a graduate of Georgia Southern University and the University of Georgia. He also served with the Georgia Air National Guard.

He retired as the director of maintenance with the Waycross Board of Education in 1999 after 35 years of service. Prior to serving as director of maintenance, he served as teacher and school principal with the Waycross Board of Education.

After retiring he worked with the Ware State Prison as woodshop instructor. In March 2016, he was honored “as a real leader who takes raw materials made only by God, uses the talents God gave him and turns that material into a work of art — both in material goods and in the hearts of the men under his direction” by the Georgia Department of Corrections by naming the woodshop at the Ware State Prison the Kenny Boyett Woodshop.

During his employment as the woodshop director, he not only had a working relationship with his students but more importantly he took a personal interest in their lives.

He was a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church and the Adult Men’s No. 1 Sunday School Class. He was also a member of the Metter Masonic Lodge No. 435 F&AM. He was an avid hunter and loved motorsports. He had been actively involved with his son and three grandsons in go-cart racing.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Gerri Crews Boyett, of Brantley County; his son, Joey Boyett (wife, Gloria), of Brantley County; his daughter, Krystal Boyett Seiz (husband, Allen), of Acworth; five grandchildren, Kris Boyett, Jordan Boyett (wife, Dallas) and Jay Boyett, all of Brantley County, Hudson Seiz and Davis Seiz, both of Acworth; five great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Boyett, Madilyn Boyett, Brantley Boyett, Braylee Boyett and Demri Boyett; a sister, Patty Karr, of Metter; a brother, Keith Boyett (wife, Elise), of Statesboro; special aunts, Edna Claire and June Bunn, both of Ft. Walton Beach, Fla.; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church.

Members of the Adult Men’s No. 1 Sunday School Class and Frank C. Folks Lodge No. 192 F&AM are asked to gather at the church at 10:30 a.m. to serve as honorary pallbearers.

Burial will be in the Hoboken Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 Friday evening at Music Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

John Willie Pierce Jr.

John Willie Pierce Jr., 57, died Wednesday (Oct. 25, 2017) at South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta.

He was born in Waycross and graduated from Waycross High School in 1978. He went on to complete his military training and education in the United States Army. He served his country from 1979 until 2000. He was also employed as a correctional officer with the State of Georgia from 1992 until 2008.

He was a son of the late John Willie Pierce Sr. and was also preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Dorothy Moore.

He leaves to mourn his loving wife of 40 years, Kathy Prichett Pierce, of Brunswick; four daughters, Anneka Ewing (Stephen), of Orlando, Fla., Tunisia Hopkins (Kevin), of Bolingbrook, Ill., Julonda Slay (Darel), of Brunswick, and Kutrena Carter (Jeremy), of Blackshear; 12 grandchildren, James Doe, Khalen Jonques Hopkins, Jaylen Carter, D’Anthony Hopkins, Kyara Pierce, Kameron Hopkins, Jaliyah Carter, Jazlyn Carter, Sa’Niya Ewing, Jarren Carter, Jarron Carter, Stephen Ewing Jr.; his mother, Louvenia Ellis, of Waycross; three brothers, Raymond Pierce (Elaine), of Warner Robins, Anthony Ellis Sr. (fiancée, Tiona Torres), of Waycross, and Earl Ellis Jr. (Lavonda), of Waycross; two sisters, Patricia Williams (Ronnie), of Waycross, and Deborah Griffin (Walter), of Orlando, Fla.; sisters-in-law, Debbie Burkhalter (Mario), of Waycross, Sandra McKelvin (Tony), of Blackshear, and Priscilla McDaniels, of Waycross; two brothers-in-law, Wayne Moore and Ross Prichett (Tracy), of Waycross; an uncle, Warner Harris (Zandra), of Orlando, Fla.; a special nephew/son, Jimmy Moore Jr., of Waycross; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 1 p.m. Saturday at Faithworks Church of God in Christ. Burial will be held 12:30 p.m. Monday at Jacksonville National Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday evening at Music Funeral Home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Mary L. Lee

Mary L. Lee, 80, of Waycross, died Wednesday night (Nov. 1, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Aline Davis Bennett

A funeral for Aline Davis Bennett was held Wednesday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Clayton Davis officiating.

Burial followed in Bennett Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jerry Arnold, Nicholas Chancey, Chad Connor, Bobby Crowe, Rick Darby, Carey Dixon and Coleman Dixon.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

William R. Barber

A memorial service for William Raymond Barber was held Wednesday evening at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Larry Barber officiating.

Military rites were conducted by a contingent of United States Navy personnel.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.