November 19, 2018

William Hunter King

William Hunter King, 22, passed away Saturday (Nov. 17, 2018) at Clinch Memorial Hospital, from injuries received in a car accident.

He was born Oct. 31, 1996, in Valdosta. He loved hunting, bogging, football, baseball and all other sports. He loved to tear something apart and then put it back together.

Survivors are his mother, Misty Touchton Griffis, Homerville; his father and step-mother: Michael and Brandy King Jr., Homerville; two sisters, Carlie Trejo, Texas, and Camri Clark, South Carolina; two brothers, Dallas Griffis, Manor, and Michael “Bubba” King III, Homerville; his maternal grandmother, Jan Touchton, Homerville; paternal grandparents, Mary and Rayburn Colburn, Homerville, and Mike King, Homerville; his maternal great-grandfather, Alford Jordan, Homerville; his paternal great-grandmother, Jeanette King, Palatka, Fla.; and several other relatives.

The funeral will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Shiloh Church.

Interment will be in the Shiloh Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Honorary pallbearers are to be anyone who played sports with Hunter and be at the church at 1:30 p.m.

Sympathy maybe expressed by signing the online registry at www.roundtreefuneralhome.net

Roundtree Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

David John Eason

HOBOKEN — David John Eason, 90, of Hoboken, formerly of Bristol, passed away Sunday afternoon (Nov. 18, 2018) at his residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

David Daniel Moore

David Daniel “Danny” Moore, 65, of 18 Bonnie Lane, Mershon, also considered as 3253 Highway 32, passed away on Friday (Nov. 16, 2018) at his residence.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Chapel, Inc.

Chief Larry Ethridge

A homegoing celebration for Chief Lawrence Terrence Ethridge “aka Larry” was held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Central Baptist Church, 201 Ava St., Waycross.

The Rev. Ben Smith, pastor. Bishop Michael-Angelo James, pastor of Emmanuel’s International Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, delivered words of comfort from I Thessalonian 4:13-18, on the topic “It’s Not Over Until God Says It’s Over.”

Pallbearers were Waycross Police Officers and Blackshear Police Officers.

Auxiliary representation was by Chief Tony Tanner and Waycross Police Department, Chief Chris Wright and Blackshear Police Department, Chief David Eddins and Waycross Fire Department, Mayor John Knox, State Rep. Dexter Sharper and Waycross Commissioner District 3 Marian Solomon Gaines.

Memorialization was by cremation.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Ivy ‘Nickie’ Dryden

A funeral for Ivy “Nickie” Nicholas Dryden took place Saturday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Bobby Musgrove officiating.

Burial was in Oakland Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were James Ferrell Cox, Buddy Hendley, Joshua Musgrove, Alan Salmons, Van McQuaig, Robby Hamby and Chris Adee.