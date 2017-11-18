November 18, 2017

Rachel W. Cone

Rachel Elizabeth Wilkinson Cone, 87, of Green Cove Springs, Fla., died Thursday (Nov. 16, 2017) at Oak View Rehabilitation Center in Orange Park, Fla., after an extended illness.

She was born in Montezuma, Ga., to the late Robert Earl and Martha Carson Hicks Wilkinson. After marrying her late husband, Theotis Cone Jr., on Sept. 3, 1948, they moved to Waycross where he took a job with the Atlantic Coastline Railroad.

While in Waycross she became a longtime member of Crawford Street Baptist Church. In addition to her husband she was preceded by her sister, Virginia Perkerson, of Manchester, Ga.

She is survived by a daughter Mary Lee Cone Phillips (husband, Phillip), of Green Cove Springs, Fla.; four grandchildren, Jensi Cone Holloway (husband, Joseph), Derrick F. Phillips (wife, Laura), Robert Bradley Cone (wife, Jennifer), Brandon R Phillips (wife, Jenna); daughter-in-law, Susan Cone; seven great-grandchildren, Keeli, Emma, Dalton, Olivia, Avery, Peyton and Keeton; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

Entombment will follow in the Greenlawn Mausoleum.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Mike Hollis Bowman

Mike Hollis Bowman, 72, of Blackshear, died Sunday afternoon (Nov. 12, 2017) at his residence.

He was born in Hogansville, Ga., to the late George Bowman and Syletha Cash Bowman. He made Blackshear his home for the past 10 years.

He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, where he was stationed in Germany and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Claudia Bowman, and his companion in life, Joyce Ann Pack.

He is survived by two children, Michael Bowman (wife, Kathy), of Jackson, Ga., Trena Moon, of Canon, Ga.; a step-daughter, Melissa Turner (husband, Kevin), of Toccoa; four grandchildren, Zachary Bowman, Eddie Williams, Mickey Williams and Jessie Williams; three great-grandchildren, Levi Williams, Nevaeh Williams and Noah Williams; four step-grandchildren, Valeria Pelles, Falicity Pelles, Jaden Ayers and Kurtis Turner, all of Toccoa; three brothers, Jimmy Bowman (wife, Sue), Lane Bowman (wife, Judy), Arnold Bowman (wife, Jimmie); two half-brothers, Darryl Scott Bowman and Kevin Earl Bowman; his former wife, Teresa Cobb, of Martin, Ga.; a step-sister, Penny Jane Little; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends Sunday at the funeral home beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.

Calvin Lee Melton

BLACKSHEAR — Calvin Lee Melton, 64, of Blackshear, passed away Thursday evening (Nov. 17, 2017) at his residence following a lengthy illness.

Born in Waycross, Jan. 2, 1953, he lived in Pierce County most of his life. He was a carpenter/builder and owned Calvin’s Builders for more than 20 years. He loved woodworking and attended Bethel Baptist Church.

He was a son of the late Jimmie Lee and Edna Earl Thornton Melton. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Jimmy Melton and Cecil Melton.

Survivors include five sisters, Lucille (Ed) Altman, of Waycross, Eleanor Lange, of Panama City, Fla., Janice Turner, Dianne (Johnny) Kight and Betty Robinson, all of Blackshear; a brother, Ronald (Eleanor) Melton, of Blackshear; a special nephew, Eddie Robinson, of Blackshear; a very special friend, Juanita Restuch, of Blackshear; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Friendship Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery in Millwood with military honors.

Visitation will be held this evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Southeast Cancer Unit, P.O. Box 2764, Waycross, Ga. 31502.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Bobby E. Crumbley

A graveside service for Mr. Bobby Eugene Crumbley was held Friday morning in Oakland Cemetery with the Rev. Porky Haynes officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.