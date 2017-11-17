November 17, 2017

Grady Michael Bennett

Grady Michael Bennett, 2, of Hoboken, passed gently into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday morning (Nov. 15, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross.

Born June 3, 2015 in Brunswick, he lived in Brantley County all of his life. He was a ray of sunshine and brought much joy to his entire family and loved pizza, milk and Paw Patrol.

Survivors include his mother, Morgan Rowe (Kris Boyett), of Hoboken; his grandparents, Michael and Robin Rowe, of Offerman; his aunt and uncle, Emily “Aunt E” and Kev Hadaway, of Offerman; his cousin, Fletcher Hadaway, of Offerman; his great-grandparents, Ben and Gail Mauney, of Brunswick, Johnny and Teresa Rowe, of Townsend, and Sheila Beaver, of Nahunta; his great-great-grandmothers, Melba Tyre Bennett, of Brunswick, and Kathleen Rowe, of Townsend; and several great-aunts, uncles and other relatives.

A memorial service will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire, Inc., 4710 Waters Ave., Savannah, Ga. 31404 or by visiting www.rmhccoastalempire.org

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Benny Ray Harris

NAHUNTA — Benny Ray Harris, 57, of Nahunta, passed away Saturday morning (Nov. 11, 2017) at his residence.

Born in Jesup, his parents were Benjamin “Bennie” Franklin Harris and Ruby Mae Lane Harris. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Rachel Kelly Harris, his siblings, Tommy Harris, Kenneth Lewis, Randy Roberson, Lacey Lewis, Dennie Harris and Donnie Harris.

He was a heavy equipment operator and loved gardening.

Survivors include two sons and a daughter-in-law, Benny Ray Harris II (Ashley), of Sevierville, Tenn., and Rodney Lee Harris, of Nahunta; two daughters and a son-in-law, Debra Rae Booth (Chris), of Sevierville, Tenn., and Kimberly Harris, of Sevierville, Tenn.; seven grandchildren, Mark, Jostin, Aiden, Juliana, Victoria, Kortnie and Rae Lynn; five sisters and brothers-in-law, his twin sister, Patsy Altman (Ronald), of Brunswick, Ruby Ann Sawyer (Tim), of Nahunta, Linda Harris and Jonell Roberson, both of Nahunta, and Vicki Tugend (Ron), of Blackshear; brother and sisters-in-law, Dwain Lewis (Belinda), of Blackshear; and a sister-in-law, Kay Lewis, of Decatur; several nieces, nephews and other relatives and a host of friends.

Visitation will be held Saturday evening starting at 6 o’clock at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A graveside service will be held Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Rob Lewis Cemetery with the Rev. Jerry Johns and the Rev. Larry Altman officiating.

Pallbearers will be Wayne Harris, Ronald Altman Jr., Chris Keller Jr., Benjamin Sawyer, Zach Fussell, Wyatt Blount, Jason Bedgood and Cordell Wainright.

Family and pallbearers are asked to be at the cemetery Sunday by 1 p.m.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com