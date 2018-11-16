November 16, 2018

Chief Larry Ethridge

Chief Lawrence Terrence “Larry” Ethridge, 76, of 610 Lee Ave., Waycross, passed away early Friday morning (Nov. 9, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health Waycross.

Known affectionately to his family as Terry, he was born May 31, 1942 in Rockford, Ill., to William and Mary Gordon Ethridge. He graduated from Rockford West High School in 1961, attended college and later joined the United States Air Force. After attaining the rank of staff sergeant and receiving an honorable discharge, he obtained employment at Uniroyal Tire in Springfield, Mass., diligently rising to become their first African-American supervisor.

He later moved to Georgia and in 1986 he married the lovely Karen Rancifer Ethridge who stood by his side until his homegoing.

He entered the criminal justice career field and was first employed with the Waycross Police Department for a highly decorated 23 years. His career spectrum included all aspects from a patrol officer, criminal investigator, SWAT team negotiator and retiring as a sergeant in 2004.

In 2007, he was appointed Chief of Police of the Blackshear Police Department, becoming the first African-American in this prestigious position. In continuing his service to his community, 2013, he ran and was voted Waycross City Commissioner for District 2. He served his commission until 2017.

Once retired, he devoted his time to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed watching investigative shows and westerns, going fishing and riding his motorcycle. He was also a member of the 100 Black Men of Southeast Georgia and Composite Lodge No. 40. He was a member of Emmanuel’s International Cathedral of the Holy Spirit where he served on the usher board.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Ethridge, and his sister, Cathy Ethridge.

Survivors include his devoted wife, Karen Ethridge; sisters, Cora Ethridge Knott and Mary Jo Ethridge Gordon; six children, Adrienne Ethridge, Youngstown, Ohio, Lawrence T. Ethridge II, McDonough, Anthony Dickerson, Raleigh, N.C., Nicole Ethridge Russell (Cary), Santa Clara, Calif., Erin Ethridge Harvey (Terence), Waycross, and Denise Ethridge Anderson (Gerald), Macon; grandchildren, Christopher, Tierra, Milan, Camille, Tiffany, Aiesha, Tayvonne, Jasmine, Ashia, Daniel, Bryce, Anihya, Zavia, Amara, William, Jakai, Bryan, Terence II, Latice, Ronnie and Gabriel; four great-grandchildren, Makai, Kevin Jr., Ava and London; and a multitude of nieces and nephews including Chequella Sharper (Dexter), William Gordon (Tomyra), Regina Gordon, Winona Gordon and Carmen Knott Wilson (Jimmie).

He held a special father figure relationship with Victoria Dickerson Waters, of Roswell, Thomas Harris, of Dublin, Steven Ethridge, of Party City, Utah, and Audra Webb (Clifford), of Rockford, Ill.; he leaves his mother-in-law, Vera Rancifer, brothers-in-law, Ronnie Rancifer (Pam), Colvin L. Rancifer II (Evelyn), Bertram Rancifer (Debra), Gregory Rancifer and sister-in-law, Schari Rancifer, all of Pensacola, Fla.; and many devoted friends.

Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. today at Emmanuel’s International Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 600 Genoa St., Waycross.

The family is also receiving friends at the residence.

Homegoing celebration will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Central Baptist Church, 201 Ava St., Waycross. Bishop Michael-Angelo James, pastor of Emmanuel’s International Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, will deliver words of comfort and encouragement.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

The cortège will assemble at the residence, 610 Lee Ave., Waycross, at 2:15 p.m. Saturday.

Deacon Alex Phillips

A celebration of life service for Deacon Alex Phillips, 94, who died Saturday (Nov. 10, 2018), will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Johnny Arnold offering words of comfort.

His final resting place will be in Oakland Cemetery.

Public visitation will take place this evening from 5 to 7 o’clock at Welch & Brinkley Mortuary.

Friends of the family are being received at the residence of Mrs. Lillie Mae Robinson, 1406 Charles St.

He was born March 31, 1924 in Climax. He lived in Jacksonville, Fla., for most of his adult life before moving to Waycross. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Johnson Phillips, and their son, Clarence.

He was a faithful deacon and usher while in Jacksonville, where he attended Dayspring Baptist Church.

After the death of his wife more than 15 years ago, he moved to Waycross to make his home with his niece and nephew, Mrs. Lillie Mae Robinson and the late Edward Robinson.

He became a faithful member and deacon of Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church.

He is survived by his brother, Elder Phillips, of Cleveland, Ohio; several nieces, nephews and other family, along with a host of friends.

Ivy Nicholas Dryden

Ivy Nicholas “Nickie” Dryden, 81, died Wednesday (Nov. 14, 2018) at St. Vincent Riverside in Jacksonville, Fla., following an extended illness.

She was born in Waycross but resided in Jacksonville, Fla., most of her life. She was a former real estate agent.

She was a daughter of the late Nick Summerlin and Eva Mae Booth Summerlin.

She is survived by her husband, James M. Dryden, of Jacksonville, Fla., two sons, James M. Dryden Jr. and Timothy Perry Dryden (Angie), both of Jacksonville, Fla., three grandchildren, Holly Homby (Bobo), Nicole Salmon (Alan) and Sandra Adie (Chris), and three great-grandchildren, Cheyenne Salmon, James Salmon and Weston Homby.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening at the funeral home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Franklin L. Tuten

A funeral for Franklin Lawrence Tuten was held Thursday morning at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Robbie Yawn officiating.

Burial followed in Jordan Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Don Young, John Morgan, Ben Bennett, Jamie Tuten, Keith Tuten and Alex Wilson.

