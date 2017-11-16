November 16, 2017

Doreatha L. Harris

Doreatha Latrelle Harris, 43, departed this life suddenly on Sunday (Nov. 5, 2017) in the Cape Fear Valley Hospital of Fayetteville, N.C.

She was a native of Waycross, the daughter of the late Lawrence James Thomas Sr. and Margaret Viola Hicks Thomas. She made her home in Raeford, N.C., since 2004.

She worked in the housekeeping department of Autumn Care Raeford and was a member of Pentecostal Holiness of Waycross.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Reginald F. Harris, of Raeford, N.C.; her children, Regine D. Harris, Iesha Shantel Harris and Damonique Alasia Harris, all of Raeford, N.C.; her second mother, Ada Robertson, of Waycross; four brothers, Lawrence J. Thomas Jr. (wife, Traci), of Homerville, Lucious Hicks Sr. (wife, Renee), Michael Collins and Albert Collins; a sister, Felicia Collins, all of Waycross; her best friend, Chandra Moseley (husband, Clifford), of Waycross; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1700 Martin Luther King Drive, Waycross.

Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the home of Ada Robertson, 926 Arnold McKinney Drive, Waycross, and from 5 until 7 Friday evening at Music Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Grady Michael Bennett

Grady Michael Bennett, 2, of Hoboken, died suddenly Wednesday morning (Nov. 15, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Hart Funeral Home in Blackshear.

Rev. Ron E. Dixon Sr.

A funeral for the Rev. Ron E. Dixon Sr. was held Wednesday morning at Emerson Park Baptist Church with the Rev. Clint Bowman officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Stanley Bowman, Jeffrey Cook, Buddy Delettre, Mac Steedley, Wayne Copeland and Barney Kea.

Arrangements were with Miles-Odum Funeral Home.