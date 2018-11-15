November 15, 2018

Johnny Fountain

Lannie Fountain

A celebration of life service for Johnny Fountain and Lannie McCrary Fountain will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Greater Mt. Zion AME Church, 1025 Ossie Davis Parkway, with the church pastor, the Rev. Roshelle McCrae, offering words of comfort.

Johnny C, Fountain Sr. was born Jan. 12, 1937 in Fitzgerald to the late Henry L. Fountain and Gracie Powell Fountain. He was the second of 12 children. At an early age, he accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior.

He attended Ben Hill County Public School System schools in Fitzgerald and was a graduate of the class of 1955.

In the late 1950s in Fitzgerald he met and married his wife, the late Lannie McCrary Fountain. The couple relocated to Waycross to pursue their careers. He served in the United States Army and worked more than 30 years for CSX Transportation Rail System in Waycross.

He was an original member of Community Holiness Prayer Band which grew inevitably into Community Holiness Church. At Community Holiness Church, he served actively as a deacon and was known for his beautiful singing ability and love for gospel music.

His family remembers him as a doting grandfather who carried his grandsons to church as youngsters and he called regularly to check on them when they became older. Their well-being was his concern. He is remembered also for his love and passion for the railroad industry.

He was a great supporter of the Waycross Branch of the NAACP and was a Silver Life Member of the NAACP as well as other civic involvement.

He departed this life Sunday (Nov. 11, 2018) after an illness. Preceding him in death in addition to his parents were his wife, Lannie M. Fountain, and three siblings, Doris Murray, Clara Bell Youmans and Annie Sarah Fountain.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Cynthia Fountain, of Waycross, Johnny C. Fountain Jr., of Taiwan, and Elmira D, Fountain, of Jefferson; grandchildren, Jonathan Fountain and Michael Noel; siblings, Aaron Fountain, Carolyn Fortson (Paul), Larry Fountain (Viola), David Fountain (Gloria), Willie Fountain (Patricia), John Henry Fountain (Cornelius), Norma J. Thompson and Brenda Fountain; a sister-in-law, Ruth McCrary; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Lannie McCrary Fountain was born March 12, 1934 in Doe Run, Ga. Her parents were the late Thomas James McCrary and Viola McCrary. She was the third of five children. She accepted Christ at an early age.

She was educated in the Colquitt County School System. She graduated from the Moultrie High School for Negro Youth (the school name was derived from the segregated era of the early ’50s and ’60s). She was also a 1955 graduate of Fort Valley State University.

After furthering her education, she worked 35 years as an educator in Fitzgerald and Pierce County School systems combined. Upon retirement, she extended her passion for working with youth to the community by establishing and spearheading a successful after-school program at Great Mt. Zion AME Church for many years along with other community services.

In the late 1950s, while working in Fitzgerald, she met and married the late Johnny C. Fountain Sr., her husband of 59 years.

She and her husband relocated to Waycross where she joined and became an active member of her beloved Greater Mt. Zion AME Church. At Greater Mt. Zion AME for more than 50 years, she served fervently in many capacities until the decline of her health. She was faithful as a steward, steward pro tem, lay president, director of education, after-school program director, Young People’s Department director, Sunday School and Bible School teacher, and she became a Lifetime Member of the Missionary Society of the AME Church. During her service to her church, she represented Greater Mt. Zion AME in all church conferences.

She was involved in the community performing civic duties which include McKinney Medical Center, Inc. board member, Waycross-Ware County Retired Educators Association, Delta Sigma Zeta Sorority, Phi Delta Kappa Sorority. She held offices of secretary and treasurer for the Waycross Branch of the NAACP, served as a Silver Life member of the NAACP. In 1995, she was honored with the distinction of Waycross Branch NAACP “Woman of the Year.” In addition, she has distinction as one of the original founding members of the Okefenokee Heritage Center Black Heritage Committee.

In her personal life, her diligence and tenacity were evident in her nurturing and care role as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister-in-law and aunt. Her dedication to her family was not unnoticed. In 1994, she was revealed as the Waycross Journal-Herald Mother of the Year on Mother’s Day weekend.

She departed this life Thursday (Nov. 8, 2018) after an illness. In addition to her parents, preceding her in death were three siblings, Thomas McCrary, Lawrence McCrary and Geneva Blackshear.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Cynthia Y. Fountain, of Waycross, Johnny C. Fountain Jr., of Taiwan, and Elmira D. Fountain, of Jefferson; a sister, Ruth McCrary Lumpkin, of Silver City; her grandchildren, Jonathan Fountain and Michael Noel; brothers and sisters-in-law, Arnez McCrary, Aaron Fountain, Carolyn Fortson (Paul), Brenda Fountain, Larry Fountain (Viola), David Fountain (Gloria), John Henry Fountain (Cornelius), Norma J. Thompson and Willie Fountain (Patricia); a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, her extended church family, friends, former colleagues and students.

Friends will be received Friday at Greater Mt. Zion AME Church from 5 to 7 p.m.

The bodies will lie in repose Saturday from 9 a.m. to the hour of service. Interment will be Monday at Jacksonville (Fla.) National Cemetery with military honors.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Chief Larry Ethridge

Chief Lawrence Terrence “Larry” Ethridge, 76, of 610 Lee Ave., Waycross, passed away early Friday morning (Nov. 9, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health Waycross.

Known affectionately to his family as “Terry,” he was born May 31, 1942 in Rockford, Ill., to William and Mary Gordon Ethridge. He graduated from Rockford West High School in 1961, attended college and later joined the United States Air Force. After attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant and receiving an honorable discharge, he obtained employment at Uniroyal Tire in Springfield, Mass., diligently rising to become their first African-American supervisor.

He later moved to Georgia and in 1986 he married the lovely Karen Rancifer Ethridge who stood by his side until his homegoing.

He entered the criminal justice career field and was first employed with the Waycross Police Department for a highly decorated 23 years. His career spectrum included all aspects from a patrol officer, criminal investigator, SWAT team negotiator and retiring as a Sergeant in 2004.

In 2007, he was appointed Chief of Police of the Blackshear Police Department, becoming the first African-American in this prestigious position. In continuing his service to his community, 2013, he ran and was voted Waycross City Commissioner for District 2. He served his commission until 2017.

Once retired, he devoted his time to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, he enjoyed watching investigative shows, westerns, going fishing and riding his motorcycle. He was also a member of the 100 Black Men of Southeast Georgia and Composite Lodge No. 40.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Ethridge, and his sister, Cathy Ethridge.

Survivors include his wife, Karen Ethridge; sisters, Cora Ethridge Knott and Mary Jo Ethridge Gordon; six children, Adrienne Ethridge, Youngstown, Ohio, Lawrence T. Ethridge II, McDonough, Anthony Dickerson, Raleigh, N..C, Nicole Ethridge Russell (Cary), Santa Clara, Calif., Erin Ethridge Harvey (Terence), Waycross, and Denise Ethridge Anderson (Gerald), Macon; grandchildren, Christopher, Tierra, Milan, Camille, Tiffany, Aiesha, Tayvonne, Jasmine, Ashia, Daniel, Bryce, Anihya, Zavia, Amara, William, Jakai, Bryan, Terence II, Latice, Ronnie and Gabriel; four great-grandchildren, Makai, Kevin Jr, Ava and London; and a multitude of nieces and nephews including Chequella Sharper (Dexter), William Gordon (Tomyra), Regina Gordon, Winona Gordon and Carmen Knott Wilson (Jimmie). He held a special father figure relationship with Victoria Dickerson Waters, of Roswell, Thomas Harris, of Dublin, Steven Ethridge, of Party City, Utah, and Audra Webb (Clifford), Rockford, Ill.

Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday at Emmanuel’s International Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 600 Genoa St., Waycross. The family is also receiving friends at the residence.

The funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Central Baptist Church, 201 Ava St., Waycross.

Bishop Michael-Angelo James, pastor of Emmanuel’s International Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, will deliver the eulogy.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

The cortège will assemble at the residence, 610 Lee Ave., Waycross. at 2:15 p.m. Saturday.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Anthony M. Seays Sr.

A celebration of life service for Anthony Monteze Seays Sr., 47, will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Faith of God Holiness Church, 1509 R.L. McGee Drive, with Minster Aaron Atkinson presiding, and the church pastor, Bishop Larry Atkinson, offering words of comfort.

Public visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

Interment will be in Gethsemane Cemetery in Patterson.

He was born Sept. 5, 1971 in St. Marys, son of the late Joe Kitchen and Diane Seays. He grew up in Waycross and received his formal education from the Ware County Public School System.

He accepted Christ as his personal Savior and was a faithful member of Faith of God Holiness Church. He was a former employee of Carolina Skiff boat manufactory before his retirement. He later worked in the entertainment industry as a disc jockey, popularly known as DJ Seays.

On Sunday (Nov. 11, 2018) God called him from his earthly home to his heavenly home after an illness.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving and caring wife, Carolyn Jones Seays, of Waycross; a son, Anthony M. Seays Jr., of Waycross; step-father who raised him, Ashley Paul Hamm Sr., of Waycross; his brother, Ashley Hamm Jr. (Leslie), of Bayron; sister, Litesha Hamm Taylor (Maurice), of Waycross; a host of other sisters and brothers, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the Hamm residence, 409 Columbus St.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Minister Arthur Lee Jr.

Minister Arthur Leroy Lee r. was born Sept. 26, 1966, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Arthur (Thomasine) Lee Sr. He was born and raised in Waycross.

He attended Waycross High School. He also actively attended GED school with dreams of becoming a barber. He attended many local ministries faithfully. In his final years he became a faithful member of Ambassadors For Christ OTLGM, Inc. where he was ordained as a Minster of the Gospel Nov. 5, 2017.

On Sunday (Nov. 4, 2018), God called his servant home. He was preceeded in death by his parents, Arthur Leroy Lee Sr. and Thomasine G. Lee, two brothers, Charles Lee and Fredrick Lee, and two uncles, Donald Graham and J.D. Graham.

He leaves memories behind to be cherished by his four sisters, Annie White, Tonya Lee, Sonja Lee and LaBrenda (John) Bradley, all of Waycross; four nieces, AnDiah (Alfred) Moore, Ta’Neisha Lee, Dawinque Lee, Mar’Nika Lee; three great-grandchildren, Angel Shaw, Alessiana Brown and Nova Spencer; one uncle, Curtis Graham Sr. (Phyllis) Bronx, N.Y.; and a host of cousins; his special extended family members, Carol Cioffi and Georgia A. Brown.

He will forever be remembered for his love for God, the sheep, Layla the puppy, crossword puzzles, checkers, pool and reading his Bible.

A memorial service will be held at Ambassadors For Christ Of The Living God Ministries, Inc., 126 Screven Ave., Waycross, at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The eulogist will be Apostle Alfred Lee Moore Jr.

Grace Anita Steedley

A graveside funeral service for Grace Anita Steedley was held Wednesday morning at Kettle Creek Cemetery with the Rev. Michael Walker officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Woodrow Bagley

A funeral for Woodrow Bagley was held Wednesday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Monroe Gill, the Rev. Steve Beal and David Harrell officiating.

Memorialization is by cremation.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Icie Jean Raulerson

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Icie Jean Hinerman Raulerson, 77, was held Wednesday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was Brother Dennis Dean.

Interment was in the Big Creek Cemetery in Odum.

Pallbearers were Jason Nunn, Richard Nunn, Robert Nunn, Arley Nose, Brandon Nunn and Danny Nose Jr.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Brenda Mae Lovell

A funeral for Brenda Mae Lovell, 58, of Blackshear, took place Wednesday afternoon at 2 in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home with the Rev. Edmund Thrift officiating.

Pallbearers were Will Kirkland, Spencer Kirkland, Brad Durrance, Jim Durrance, Matthew Peterson, Richard Sanders, Zack Peterson and Darren Conners.

Burial followed in the Shady Grove Cemetery.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.