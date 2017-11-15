November 15, 2017

James Oliver Gornto Jr.

James Oliver Gornto Jr., Waycross native, after a lengthy ICU stay, shed the encumbrance of his earthly body to rest in the joy of Eternity with the Lord.

He was born Aug. 18, 1950 and departed this life Saturday (Nov. 11, 2017).

He is survived by his wife, Gege, his daughter, Jensie Gornto Chetelat, son-in-law Steven Chetelat, three grandchildren, Faithlyn, James and Carys, his sisters, Ginger Ann Montero (husband, Bud Montero) and Sunny V. Nichols (husband, Jim Nichols).

He served our Lord and Savior in the church of Christ as a member, teacher, evangelist and elder. He was well known in the Waycross business community as an owner/manager of Singleton’s Furniture Company and in his leisure enjoyed amateur ham radio, flying remote control planes, bike riding and involvement in Toastmasters. After his retirement, he enjoyed working with special needs children as a substitute teacher in Ware County and as a volunteer with Saddle Up horseback riding therapy.

After moving to his “retirement cabin” in the North Georgia Mountains, he volunteered with Feed Fannin until ill health demanded his energies. His compassionate leadership and generous lifestyle will be greatly missed.

A memorial service celebrating the life of James Oliver Gornto Jr. will be held 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Feed Fannin, P.O. Box 1085, Blue Ridge, Ga. 30513.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

William M. Osburn

William Michael Osburn, 63, of Hastings, Fla., died Saturday (Oct. 28, 2017) at his residence after an accidental fall.

He was born in Waycross and lived in Hastings, Fla., most of his life. He graduated from high school in Orange Park, Fla.

He owned an M&M Restaurant at the St. Johns Flea Market and three concessions for many years and later was a construction contractor in Texas. He was of the Baptist faith.

He always enjoyed fishing, hunting, water skiing, cooking and especially construction tools.

He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Chester Osburn Sr., his mother and step-father, James Edward and Mavis Mathis Stone, two brothers, Raymond Chester “Buddy” Osburn Jr. and Patrick McCoy Osburn.

Survivors include his longtime companion, Steven Moore, of Hastings, Fla.; brothers and sisters, Clyde Lawrence Osburn (wife, Cookie), of Waycross, Cecilia Roxanne Boatright, of Hastings, Fla., Debra Ilene Taylor (husband, Michael Craig), of Green Cove Springs, Fla., Mitzi Thrift (husband, Russ), of Waycross, Wayne Stone, of Waycross, Billy Osburn (wife, Melissa), of Kathleen, Ga., Lori Ann Parker (husband, Dwight), of St. Augustine, Fla.; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock at Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10 until 10:40 a.m. Saturday morning at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Bobby E. Crumbley

Bobby Eugene Crumbley, 82, of Brunswick, died Tuesday morning (Nov. 14, 2017) at his residence after an extended illness.

He was born in Waycross, to the late Herman Joseph Crumbley and Bunnia Minyard Crumbley. He made his home in Brunswick for the past 55 years.

In Waycross, he worked for Hendricks Mattress Company and Pearce Drug Store, before taking a job with Sunbeam Bread Company where he worked for 34 years before retiring at the age of 64.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Oscar Crumbley and Herman J. Crumbley Jr., and three sisters, Waunell Crumbley, Martha Virginia McCullar and Mary Mildred Marshall.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria Ann Crumbley, of Brunswick; three children, Susan Lamb (husband, Billy), of Baxley, Theresa Lynn Collum (husband, Tim), of Brunswick, Bobby E. Crumbley Jr. (wife, Kimberly), of Brunswick; eight grandchildren, Lorri Ray (husband, Ryan), Meredith Browning (fiancé, Ron Bradt), John Thomas (wife, Cassandra), Kayce Finan (husband, Justin), Travis Collum (wife, Danielle), Lex Collum (wife, Kelli), Lily Ann Crumbley, Chloe Crumbley; 13 great-grandchildren, Miranda Waldrip, Jazmine Perkins, Hannah Perkins, Christian Thomas, Adrian Thomas, Mason Thomas, Dalton Thomas, Dawson Thomas, Bryce Finan, Kiersley Finan, Kaydence Collum, Ella Kate Collum and Brody Collum; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday in Oakland Cemetery, 2410 Alice St., Waycross.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, Ga. 31525.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Steven Verlon Carter

Steven Verlon Carter, 88, passed away Saturday (Nov. 11, 2017) in Alma, surrounded by family and friends.

Although he had battled and beaten melanoma in 2015, the cancer returned in October 2017 and ultimately quieted the man everyone remembers as kind and funny.

He was predeceased by his parents, Thomas Mason Carter and Cora Mae Jordan Carter, of Alma, siblings, LaVerne Carter, of Alma, LaForest Watson, of Cocoa, Fla., and Lamar Carter, of Macon, and brothers-in-law, Harold Watson, of Cocoa, Fla., and Marion Tuten, Alma.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Lorene Manning Carter, one sister, Jeanelle Tuten, of Alma, son, Steven V. Carter Jr., of Spartanburg, S.C., daughter, Eva Michelle Garcia (Jim), of Round Rock, Texas, granddaughters, Amanda Rowe (Ryan), of Keller, Texas, Chelsea Hughes (Rob), of Arlington, Tenn., and Emily Garcia, of Austin, Texas, and great-grandsons, Owen and Caleb Hughes.

Born in Blackshear, he was raised in Alma/Bacon County and graduated Bacon County High School in 1948. In 1950, he was introduced to U.S. Naval service through boot camp in San Diego, Calif., and was subsequently stationed at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., and Naval Base Guam.

He was discharged in 1954 through Seattle, Wash. After naval service, he worked in printing and newspapers and then joined the U.S. Postal Service in 1966 and retired in 1989.

Throughout his life, he made time to support the activities of his wife and children (FHA honorary member, FBC Youth Choir trip chaperone/bus driver, Boy Scout assistant leader, Philmont Scout Ranch chaperone, BSA Camp Tolochee chaperone, and BCHS Band Booster).

Known as a master tinkerer, he found ingenious ways to outsmart day-to-day engineering problems, and many of his creative tools are still in use today.

He taught countless teenagers how to water ski, provided a couple of memorable autumn hayrides and hands-down served up the lightest fried fish and hushpuppies.

He was a long-time member of First Baptist Church Alma where he served as a deacon for many years.

After the arrival of grandchildren, he delighted in hosting those youngsters for “Camp Mama and Papa” each summer. From cane pole fishing to gathering vegetables to water activities, he made sure practical learning was fun.

He devoted his volunteer time in the service of freemasonry, achieving degrees in the Masonic Lodge’s multiple orders. Early years in the Masons included transporting needy children to the Shriner’s Hospitals for specialized medical treatments. Serving on the board of directors for the Masonic Children’s Home of Georgia and spearheading the efforts to revitalize that group’s summer camp facilities were highlights of his service.

The RED BIRD cabin at Shellman’s Bluff was constructed in his honor.

He was a 60-year member of Bacon Lodge No. 56 F&AM in Alma. There he served as Past Master, was treasurer for 40 years and was recipient of Sam Owens Award as Outstanding Member in the 11th Masonic District.

He was a member and Past Patron of Alma Chapter No. 324 of the Order of the Eastern Star. In the Tri-City Chapter No. 90 of Royal Arch Masons he was Past High Priest, Past Most Eminent Grand High Priest of Royal Arch Masons in Georgia, Past Prior Knights of the York Cross of Honor, and achieved Order of the High Priesthood.

He was a member of Waycross Chapter No. 30 Royal and Select Masters having served as Past Illustrious Master and was awarded Order of the Silver Trowel. He was also a member of Waycross Commandery No. 36 Knights Templar. He was Past Eminent Commander, Past Right Eminent Grand Commander of Knights Templar in Georgia, Order of the Knight Crusader of the Cross, Grand Masters Club, Knight Commander of the Temple and Holy Royal Arch Knight Templar Priests and Order of Holy Wisdom.

He was a member of the New Covenant Conclave of Red Cross of Constantine in Macon and was a member of Herman E. Freeman York Rite College in Savannah. He was a 32nd Degree Member of Scottish Rite Valley of Savannah.

Charitable donations in his memory may be made to: Masonic Children’s Home, c/o Grand Lodge Secretary, P.O. Box 4665, Macon, Ga. 31208 or masonichomeofgeorgia.com, or First Baptist Church Alma, Building Fund, 301 West 9th St., Alma, Ga. 31510.

Great appreciation is extended to the compassionate caregivers at Twin Oaks Convalescent Center. The family thanks Marvin Deen for his loving friendship, strong support and comprehensive guidance during this difficult time.

The funeral will be today at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Alma with Dr. Ron Sweatt officiating.

Honorary pallbearers will be all Masonic Brethren, Woodrow and Lillian McCrea, members of the Big Brothers Sunday School Class, past postal co-workers, Maynard Anderson, McCoy Crosby, Pat Tanner, Vicky Adams, Jeffery Quinn, Henry Kite and Jimmy Kirkland, and the Bacon County High School class of 1948.

Active pallbearers will be Danny Giddens, George Lawton Johnson, Huey Davis, Jim Clark, Johnny King and Darrell Douglas.

Crosby Funeral Home of Alma is serving the Carter family.

Virginia Joann Dyal

A funeral for Virginia Joann Dyal was held Tuesday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mark Mercer officiating.

Burial followed in Jordan Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Bobby Bagley, Bryan Bagley, James Sauls and Alex Woodard.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Virgie Lee Taylor

A celebration of life for Virgie Lee Taylor was held Saturday, at Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church with Bishop Willie Carr, Pastor of Alpha and Omega Church, officiating.

Old and New Testament readings were given by Pastor Jackie Dotson and Minister Debra Taylor.

Selections were given by Piney Grove Choir and The McGauley Singers, along with reflections by her brother-in-law, the Rev. Clarence Taylor, and Deacon Theodore Mackey Sr.

Pallbearers were friends of the family.

Burial followed in Hoboken City Cemetery in Hoboken.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.