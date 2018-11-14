November 14, 2018

Benjamin Copeland Sr.

Benjamin L. Copeland Sr., 88, of Thomasville, passed away on Sunday (Nov. 11) after an extended illness.

He was born in Ruskin, Fla. on Sept. 29, 1930. He graduated from Wimauma High School and served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

He was employed with Atlantic Coast Line, Seaboard Coast Line, and CSX for 42 1/2 years in Tampa, Fla., Jacksonville, Fla., Waycross and again in Tampa.

He was a member of Eastside Baptist Church in Thomasville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Mary Copeland, his brother, Sylvanus D. Copeland, of Tampa, and his sister, Grace Emily McGriff of St. Petersburg, Fla.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ada M. Copeland of Thomasville, his children, Judy G. Kunde of St. Paul, Minn., Benjamin L. Copeland Jr. (wife Karen) of Marietta, Faith C. Pittman of St. Marys and Joy C. Haynes (husband Billy) of Waycross.

He is survived also by his grandchildren, Kimberly D. Kunde of St. Paul, Angela B. Copeland of Atlanta, Haley B. Pittman of St. Marys, SSgt. Thomas Benjamin Deane of Dahlonaga (fiance’ Jessica Cook), and Samuel B. Haynes of Waycross.

A celebration of his homegoing will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. at Providence Baptist Church in Brandon, Fla.

Whidden-Shiver Funeral Home in Thomasville is in charge of the arrangements.

Evelyn Riggins Fender

Evelyn Riggins Fender, 78, of Nahunta, passed away Monday morning (Nov. 12, 2018) at her residence after an extended illness.

Born in Blackshear, her parents were Charlie Riggins and Louise Lynn Riggins.

She was a school bus driver for Brantley County Board of Education and loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed cooking, fishing and traveling.

Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Jimmy Fender of Nahunta; her son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Barbara Fender of Nahunta; a daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Doug McEntyre of St. Augustine, Fla.; four grandchildren, Christina Trussell of Nahunta, Jayme Hall (Jason) of Brunswick, Candace McEntyre of St. Augustine, Fla., and Stephen McEntyre of St. Augustine, Fla.; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, Curtis Riggins (Jean), of Burlington, N.C.; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Barbara Roberts of Lake George, Linda Holton (Chuck) of Lake George, and Pam Raulerson (Kenny) of Brunswick; several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Saturday afternoon at 3 at the Chapel of Frye Funeral Home with the Rev. Jerry Savery and the Rev. Trey Keene. The family will be receiving friends one hour prior to the service from 2 until 3 o’clock at Frye Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in Smyrna Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Gary Barksdale, Jeff Barksdale, Shawn Riggins, Randy Lynn, Sam Moody and Wes Lynn.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com

Franklin L. Tuten

Franklin Lawrence Tuten, 73, of Waycross, died Monday morning (Nov. 12, 2018) at UF Health in Jacksonville, Fla. after an extended illness.

He was born in Waycross to the late Lawrence Callis and Mildred King Tuten and lived here all of his life. He was a farmer and of the Church of God faith.

He enjoyed watching TV, riding four-wheelers and spending time at Walmart on Saturdays.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, James Floyd Tuten and Richard Tuten, one sister, Patricia Ann Tuten.

Survivors include two brothers, Larry Tuten of Waycross and Jonathan Tuten (wife Lisa) of Waycross, four sisters, Naomi Cox of Waycross, Jerrell Allagood of Waycross, Detrelle Young (husband Donny Sr.) of Waycross, and Joanne Stallworth (husband James Sr.) of Waycross, numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral service will be held Thursday morning at 11 at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Jordan Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

David Coster Jernigan

A graveside funeral service for David Coster Jernigan was held Tuesday morning at Kettle Creek Cemetery with the Rev. David Merck officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Robbie G. Davis

A funeral for Robert Gordon “Robbie” Davis was held Tuesday morning at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Donnie Durrance officiating.

Burial followed in Swamp Road Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Dave Davis, Davy Davis, Dai Davis, Shane Davis, Gregory Davis and Brooks Nuss.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.