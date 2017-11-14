November 14, 2017

Rev. Ron E. Dixon Sr.

The Rev. Ron E. Dixon Sr., 68, of Waycross, died Sunday afternoon (Nov. 12, 2017) at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Jacksonville after a sudden illness.

Born in Patterson, he was the son of Juanita Johnson Raulerson and the late N.L. Raulerson. He lived most of his life in Waycross.

He became an ordained minister at Old Plank Road Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Fla., then served at St. George First Baptist and Astoria Baptist Church. He was the former pastor at Emerson Park Baptist Church for 12 years.

He was part of the Billy Graham Evangelical Association and Piedmont Okefenokee Baptist Association.

He had a passion for John Wayne movies, all Alaskan TV shows, motorcycles, reading, cartoon character ties and most of all lending a caring hand and heart for anyone in need.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Sarita Dixon, two brothers, Kenneth Barnard and Raymond Raulerson.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda Dixon, of Waycross; two daughters, Stephania Dixon, of Hahira, Tammy McCarty Cochran (Stephen), of Old Fort, N.C.; two sons, Ronnie Dixon, of Waycross, Jeff McCarty (Janet), of Waycross; his mother, Juanita Raulerson, of Waycross; four grandchildren, Matthew Moore (Jessica), of Waycross, Amanda McCarty, of Waycross, Joey McCarty (Brittany), of Waresboro, Morgan Casavant, of Old Fort, N.C.; six great-grandchildren, Cassidy, Noah, Brantley, Brayden, Kaleb and Jaxson; a sister, Nell Wimpey (Shannon), of Waycross; his mother-in-law, Bonnie Holton, of Swainsboro; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Emerson Park Baptist Church. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church.

Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Dorsey Smith

Dorsey Smith, 79, of Vidalia, died in his sleep on Friday (Nov. 10, 2017) at Community Hospice House, surrounded by family.

He was a quiet man with a big sense of humor who loved his family dearly. He was always friendly and had a kind word, or good story, for those around him.

He married Elnetta Joyce Barker on Nov. 16, 1957 and was happily married for 60 years. He graduated from Wacona High School in 1956 and continued to study at South Georgia College in Douglas and Georgia Tech in Atlanta.

He was born in Nicholls and raised in Waycross. He moved with his wife, Elnetta, to Atlanta in 1957, then to Baxley in 1971, and to Vidalia in 1986.

He worked for Georgia Tech Nuclear Research Center in Atlanta from 1964 to 1970. He then joined Georgia Power in 1970, and started working at Plant McDonough-Atkinson “Jack Mac.”

In 1971, he became one of the first members of Georgia Power/Southern Nuclear to work at Edwin I. Hatch Nuclear Power Plant where he worked until his retirement after 32 years on Oct. 31, 2002 as chemistry superintendent in chemistry/health physics department.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, William Jackson Smith and Ozell Hersey Smith.

He is survived by his wife, Elnetta Smith, of Vidalia; brother, J.W. Smith (wife, Kathrine), of Waycross; brother, Bob Smith (wife, Pearl), of Sardis; son, Tom Smith, of Vidalia; daughter, Cindy Ponder (husband, John), of Atlanta; grandson, William Ponder (wife, Hannah), of Atlanta, and Karl Smith, of Fort Myers, Fla.; granddaughters, Kara Ponder, of San Francisco, Calif., Ashley Smith (fiancé, Megan), of Spartanburg, S.C., Danna Smith, of Vidalia, Susan Davis, of Marietta, and Valerie Smith, of Atlanta; five nephews, three nieces; and a number of great-nieces and nephews as well as a number of cousins.

The funeral was held Monday at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home with the Rev. John Smith officiating.

Burial followed in Lakeview Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice House Foundation, P.O. Box 2277, Vidalia, Ga. 30475.

Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home of Vidalia was in charge of arrangements.

Donna Yvette Williams

A memorial service for Donna Yvette Jenkins Williams was held Saturday at Family Worship Center with Pastor Rod Swinson, officiating.

Old and New Testament readings were given by her uncles, Pastor Lawrence Hill Sr. and Elder Curtis Hill.

Reflections were given by family and friends. Several songs of praise were rendered by the Family Worship Center choir and Linda Gail.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Virgie Lee Taylor

A celebration of life for Virgie Lee Taylor was held Saturday at Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church with Bishop Willie Carr, pastor of Alpha and Omega Church, officiating.

A song was given by her brother-in-law, the Rev. Clarence Taylor, along with reflections by Deacon Theodore Mackey Sr.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.