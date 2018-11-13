November 13, 2018

Rufus Virgel Pittman

Rufus Virgel Pittman passed away on Sunday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day, at Baptist Village.

He was born Dec. 1, 1928 to Gaines and Leona Rigdon Pittman, the eldest of six children, and was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Rayford R. Pittman, his first wife Grace Music Pittman, his second wife Earnestine C. Pittman and a son Gaines Virgel Pittman.

Virgel, also known as R.V. and Rufus, is survived by daughters Debbie Pittman (Asheville, N.C.), Lorna Mullis (David) of Valdosta, daughter of the heart Marilyn Benson, Marrion C. Phipps (Tom) of Baltimore, Md., Wanda C. Petersen (Roney), David Corbett, Mary C. Foster (Garry) all of Waycross, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings Ronnie Pittman (Bonnie) of Ohio, Lawanna King (Ronnie), Larry Pittman (Pat), and Warren Pittman (Janice), sister-in-law June Pittman (widow of Rayford) all of Waycross, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He lived in Ware County all of his life except a brief time when his father worked at the Charleston, S.C. shipyards during the war. He is a graduate of Waresboro High School and is a WW II veteran of the U.S Navy.

Most of his life he worked at the Atlantic Coast Line Railroad (now CSX), following in the family tradition. One of his first jobs was shoveling coal on steam engine No. 1800. His career spanned from fireman on a steam engine to being an engineer on the latest generation of diesel/electric locomotives.

He loved traditional country and bluegrass music, frequently attending festivals at Twin Oaks and other venues or enjoying impromptu music gatherings at the homes of family members. He also loved to travel, especially through the mountains of the southern Appalachians. As long as his health permitted, he liked to tinker in his workshop, a trait he learned from his carpenter father.

His faith was important throughout his life, having grown up in Winona Park United Methodist Church.

The family would like to thank his siblings, faithful family friend Renate Anderson, the Winona Park Church family, and the staff of Baptist Village (especially Hall 6) and all who took such good care of him in his final years.

Memorial gifts may be made to Winona Park United Methodist Church, 900 North Augusta Ave. Waycross, Ga. 31501, or to Music and Memory at Brooks-Howell Home, 266 Merrimon Ave., Asheville, N.C. 28801.

A celebration of life will be held at Music Funeral Home chapel 11 a.m. Friday (Nov. 23, 2018). Burial will follow at Kettle Creek Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home Friday morning from 9:30 until 10:30.

Billy Ray Works

A celebration of life service for Billy Ray Works, 66, will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. at New Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 701 Ossie Davis Parkwa,y with the church pastor, Rev. Jackie Hooper Sr., bringing words of comfort.

He was born July 9, 1952 in Bolen (Ware County) to the late Julius Works and Bertha Lee Jenkins Works. He was the only son of five children.

In the early 1980s he and Ruthie Lee Denton united as a couple and were together until Aug. 6, 2012 when the Lord called her home. Together they worked for the good of each other and their family.

After years of working on family farms and helping family friends on their farms, Billy went to work for the National Forest Service as a young man. He worked for them until an injury forced his retirement in the early 2000s.

Post-retirement, he spent many days fixing up family homes and caring for sick family members in a loving and protective manner. He also spent much time tinkering with his cars. He was very adept at fixing up his house and his cars.

On Tuesday (Nov. 6, 2018) the Lord called him home after an illness.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his two youngest sisters, Mildred Sue Works and Dorothy Ann Works.

Those left to cherish his memory include his two older sisters, Francis Works Calderon and Rosetta Works Ashmore, granddaughters and caregivers, Kimberly Denton and Michelle Denton as well as five nephews, a niece, several adopted children, the Denton family, grandchildren, cousins other relatives and friends, especially Willie James Pittman.

Friends are being received at the home of his sister, Franic Calderon. 1008 Blackwell St. Public vistation will be Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway. The body will lie in repose at the church Thursday from 12 noon to the hour of service. Interment will be in Barnar Memorial Cemetery.

Deacon Alex Phillips

Deacon Alex Phillips, 94, died Saturday (Nov. 10, 2018) after a brief illness.

Friends of the family are being received at the residence of Mrs. Lillie Mae Robinson, 1406 Charles St.

Brenda Mae Lovell

Brenda Mae Lovell, 58, of Blackshear, died Sunday morning (Nov. 11, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following a short illness.

Born Aug. 22, 1960 in Alma, she was the youngest daughter of the late Henry Gordon and Lessie Lillian Howell Lovell. She lived all of her life in Bacon County and Pierce County and was a homemaker.

She was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church and had also attended Emmanuel Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Winfree Lovell and Waylon Lovell.

Survivors include her two children, Lessie Marie Peterson (husband, Gordon) of Blackshear and Henry Lee Richardson (Brittany Edwards) of Jesup; six grandchildren, Zackary Alexander Peterson of Blackshear, Briana Lee Richardson, Hermione Elizabeth Richardson, Mia Marie Richardson, all of Brantley County, and Brooklyn Elaine Edwards and Skyler Leigh Edwards, both of Jesup; her fiancé, Marvin Crews of Blackshear; three sisters, Waunell Holloway of Patterson, Wilma Hale of Blackshear and Glenda Durrance (husband, Cotton) of Blackshear; a brother, Wallace Lovell of Richardson, Texas; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.

A funeral service will take place Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home with the Rev. Edmund Thrift officiating. Burial will follow in the Shady Grove Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on today, 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home.

William Paul King

William Paul King, 81, passed away Monday (Nov. 12, 2018) at his residence following a lengthy illness.

He was born Jan. 17, 1937 in Black Fork, Ark. to the late Frank Presley King Sr. and Lou Belle Parker King.

He was retired from Brockway Standard as a lithograph superintendent and was a member of the Forester Baptist Church, Heavener, Okla. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Mary King, and two brothers, Frank Presley King Jr. and Bill King.

Survivors are his wife, Susan Rice King, Homerville, one daughter and son-in-law, Mary King and Jim Champion, Sylvester, one step-son, David Henry Kelley Jr., DuPont, two grandchildren, William Austin Champion and Hanna Marie Kelley, two brothers and sisters-in-law, Glen and Frances King, Colcord, Okla., and Johnny and Jackie King, Heavener, Okla; a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Funeral will be Wednesday at 11 o’clock at the Homerville First Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the North Cemetery, DuPont.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 10 until 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church.

Icie Jean Raulerson

Icie Jean Hinerman Raulerson, 77, of Blackshear, passed away Wednesday (Nov. 7, 2018) at her residence.

Born on April 17, 1941 in Catawba, W.V., she had lived in Marion County West Virginia and Pierce County all of her life. She worked for Julie Hat for several years as a trimmer.

She loved to crochet, to fish, to cook and to play cards. She was a proud grandmother who dearly loved her grandchildren as well as her family and friends.

She was a daughter of the late Arlie and Vada Lou Cottrill Hinerman. She was also preceded in death by her former husband, Quinton Thornton, a great-grandson, Rylan Nunn, two sisters, Sarah Shaver and Kathern Mays, and a brother, Leroy Hinerman.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Charlene and Robert Nunn Sr., of Blackshear; a son, Danny Nose Sr., of Blackshear; a sister, Virginia (Tommy) Hamrick, of Worthington, W.V.; her former husband, Charles H. Nose, of Patterson; seven grandchildren, Jason Nunn, Richard (Rachel) Nunn, Robert (Anna) Nunn Jr., Arlie (Christy) Nose, Brandon Nunn, Danny (Kayla) Nose Jr. and James Dylen Nose; 10 great-grandchildren, R.J. Nunn, Rebecca Nunn, Hannah Nunn, Hunter Nunn, Gage Byrd, Storm Golden, Michael Golden, Jade Nose, Madison Nose and Ellie Youngblood; nine great-great-grandchildren, Allana Byrd, Alex Byrd, Kyle Byrd, Rhea Fennell, Reese Ryffel, Kylie Guy, Audrey Guy, Sabrina Golden and Breyer Golden; and several nieces, nephews and other relatlives.

A funeral will be held Wednesday at 2 o’clock at the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Big Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the funeral home to help offset funeral expenses.

Franklin L. Tuten

Franklin Lawrence Tuten, 73, of Waycross died Monday morning (Nov. 12, 2018) at UF Health in Jacksonville after an extended illness.

Grace Anita Steedley

Grace Anita Steedley, 88, died Sunday (Nov. 11, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following an extended illness.

She was born in Manchester, Ga. but had resided in Ware County most of her life. She was a former greeter at Walmart for 15 years.

She was a daughter of the late Douglas Warren Waller and Iris Ross Waller. She was married to the late Frank Steedley and also preceded in death by her first husband, Billie Gilbert Sr., a daughter, Diane Peacock, and a brother, Marvin Waller.

She is survived by two children, Billie Gilbert Jr. of Blackshear and Susan G. Walker (Michael) of Waycross, eight grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and a brother, Wayne Waller (Pam) of Manchester.

A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Joseph ‘Joe’ Clinton

A funeral service for Joseph “Joe” Clinton Perritt was held Monday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mike Jones and the Rev. Scott Corbitt officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Robert Aspinwall, Jonathan King, Jesse Stevens and Trent Taylor.

