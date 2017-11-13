November 13, 2017

Ron E. Dixon Sr.

Ron E. Dixon Sr., 68, of Waycross, died Sunday (Nov. 12, 2017) at St. Vincent’s Medical Center after a brief illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Mike Bowman

Mike Bowman, 72, of Blackshear, died Sunday (Nov. 12, 2017) at his residence after a brief illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Virginia Joann Dyal

Virginia Joann Dyal, 61, died suddenly Saturday morning (Nov. 11, 2017) at her residence in Alma.

She was born in Brantley County to the late Martin Luther Lyons and Ruthie Mae Booth Corbitt. She resided most of her life in Ware County as a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Edward Rollins Sr., and a grandson, Ross Jones.

Survivors include her husband, Delbert Clifford Dyal, of Alma; four children, Joyce Ann Wall (Douglas), of Warner Robins, Charles Edward Rollins, of Homerville, Herman Edward Rollins Jr. (Sally), of Nicholls, and Linda Faye Woodard (Wendell), of Alma; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; six siblings, Marvin Lyons, Cecil Davis, Elmer Davis, Jasper Davis, Mary Lyons and Macy Lyons; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Jordan Cemetery in Dixie Union.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Evelyn Jackie Larson

Evelyn Jackie (Smith) Larson, a long-time resident of Ware County, died Saturday (Nov. 11, 2017) at St. Joseph’s Healthcare Center in Jacksonville, Fla.

Born in 1950 in Willacoochee, she is survived by her husband, Robert A. Larson Jr., two sons, Robert A. Larson III and Michael Larson (wife, Elizabeth Larson), one daughter, Samantha Van Daley (husband, Lawrence Van Daley), 10 grandchildren; one great-grandson, four brothers, Quincy Smith, Donnie Smith, Joshua Smith, Johnny Smith, and several nieces and nephews, all of whom brought great joy to her later years.

Her life will be celebrated in a private family service that will be held for her at a later date.

Gary Lynn Henderson

BLACKSHEAR — Gary Lynn Henderson, 74, of Blackshear, passed away Saturday evening (Nov. 11, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health.

The funeral will be held Wednesday afternoon at 1 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Private interment will be at Beulah Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Michael J Fox Foundation at www.michaeljfox.org

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Lee Roy Cason Jr.

A memorial service for Lee Roy Cason Jr. was held Saturday morning at Baptist Heritage Church with Loran McDaniel officiating.

Honorary pallbearers were the Haywood Baptist Church Men’s Ministry With Carpenters.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Imogene Thrift Tatum

A funeral for Imogene Thrift Tatum was held Sunday afternoon at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. T.F. Yawn and the Rev. Joey Chancey officiating.

Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Pallbearers were R.L. Fraley, Ronnie Allen, Tim Cox, Lewis Jackson, John Thrift, Corbett Woods and Alvin Bell.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.