November 11, 2017

Ona Mae S. Smith

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Ona Mae Stephens Smith, 79, was held Friday morning at 11 o’clock at Hacklebarney Baptist Church.

Officiating were the Rev. Monroe Gill and Chaplain Rob Barber. Interment was in the Oakland Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Jamie Smart, Ran Martin, David McGhin, Tommy Dee Dyson and Rodney Martin.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.