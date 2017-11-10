November 10, 2017

Imogene Tatum

Imogene Tatum, 86, of Waycross, died Thursday morning (Nov. 9, 2017) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness.

She was born in Waycross to the late John Harvey Thrift and Beulah Thrift. She made Waycross her home for all of her life. She attended Kettle Creek Church, where she taught Sunday School and served as church secretary for many years.

She worked for Best Rexall Drug Store and Pearce Drug Store. She loved to sew and enjoyed spending time taking walks with her husband. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, Eldred “Bubba” Thrift and Virgil Thrift.

Survivors include her husband, Walter Rudolph Tatum, of Waycross, two daughters, Gloria Tatum Lyons (husband, Ronald), of Brantley County, and Laura Tatum Krulic (husband, Bart), of Anderson, S.C., three grandchildren, April R. Lyons, of Waycross, Ashley K. Lyons, of Brantley County, and Charlie Bartol Krulic IV, of Anderson, S.C., a sister, Othalene Thrift, of Jacksonville, Fla., and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Mary Lee Green

The homegoing service for Mary Lee (Eckford) Green was held on Friday, Oct. 27, at 11 a.m. at Faith Temple COGIC in Albuquerque, N.M.

The burial service took place on Monday (Oct. 31, 2017) in Santa Fe National Cemetery, Santa Fe, N.M. where she now rests alongside her husband who preceded her in death.

Evangelist Mary Lee (Eckford) Green was a resident of Waycross for 11 years and had lived in Albuquerque, N.M. for 38 years. She was born in Colorado City, Texas to the late Superintendent Napoleon Eckford and Alice Elizabeth (Eckford) Cooper. She was married to the late Lewis Green for 49 years until his passing on Dec. 27, 2001. To this union five children were born, whom she loved dearly, and that love was reciprocated.

She professed her calling as an evangelist after accepting Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age. She was a faithful, dedicated member of the Joylight COGIC, and served under the leadership of Superintendent Claude L. Bell. She supported and served in various ministries.

Due to illness, she later relocated to Waycross, serving under the leadership of Danny L. Buskey, pastor of Lion of Judah COGIC, Waycross. To this church she generously rendered her service. She was a compassionate, caring and loving person, a prayer warrior and a woman of strong faith.

“May Lee,” as she was affectionately called by her siblings and friends, will be remembered best for the love to her family and friends and her dedication and devotion to God and the church, as well as her willingness to do everything to make what she did a success.

A mother to all she encountered, she guided, counseled and generously shared with them the “such that I have, I give unto thee.” Her passing is a deep loss to those who loved her but yet she will never be forgotten.

Left to cherish her memories are five children, Alex E. Green-Eckford (Kathy), of Albuquerque, Lewis Green Jr. (Linda), of Killen, Texas, Alice D. Green, of Waycross, Leroy Green, of Tacoma, Wash., and Lajuana K. (Green) Buskey, of Waycross, two sisters, Eunice D. Eckford Moore (John), of Modesto, Calif., and Margaret (Eckford) Johnson (Charlie), of Alexandria, La., six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by three sisters and three brothers, Alveretta Standifur, Katie Campbell, Bettye Jo Nevels, James E. Mitchell, Charles C. Eckford and Napoleon Eckford.

Perry Brothers Funeral Home of Waycross in conjunction with Daniels Family Funeral Services of Albuquerque, N.M., were entrusted with funeral arrangements and services.

Rev. M.W. Mathison

A graveside service for the Rev. Malcolm Mathison took place Thursday morning in Oakland Cemetery with the Rev. Lamar Music and the Rev. Ernie Crussel officiating.

Serving as active pallbearers were Wade Mathis, Alex Mathis, Mitchell Mathis, Cary Gill and John Zaruba.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.