November 1, 2018

Kenny Herrington

Kenny Herrington, 78, of Waycross, died Monday evening (Oct. 29, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health of Waycross after an extended illness.

He was born in Appling County to the late Elmer Herrington and Edna Crosby Herrington. Raised in Appling County, he spent the majority of his life in Bloomingdale, close to Savannah, before moving to Waycross in 1996.

He owned and operated his own trucking company, and turned to farming later in his life. He helped build Southside Church of God in Alma, where he led music in the church’s beginning years. He was currently an active member of Cornerstone Church of God where he served as a member of the pastor counsel.

He loved fishing and singing. More than anything he loved his family and church family, and valued the time he was able to spend with them.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Chandra Hutcheson, two sisters, Etta Mae Herndon, Hulda Pope, and a brother, J.D. Herrington.

He is survived by his wife, Ann Herrington, of Waycross; four children, Tim Herrington (wife Tiffany), of Forest City, N.C., Donna Hillis (husband, Robert), of Baxley, Kayla Hutcheson, of Waycross, Julie McClendon, of South Carolina; 11 grandchildren, Brandon Hutcheson, Chelsea Hutcheson, Jamie Moore, Meaghan Moore, Chad Herrington, Jamie Parlor, Kristen Harbin, Makayla Parlor, Jasmine Banks, Jeremy Banks, Jestin Banks; great-grandchildren, Cheyanne Hutcheson, Bradley Harris, Leah Hutcheson, Zaylee Morrison, Zaiden Parlor, Hayden Parlor, Payten Parlor, Jacie Parlor, Aviana Larisey, Jamey Harbin, Jameson Harbin; four sisters, Lunette Hall (husband, Donald), of Baxley, Marsha Morris (husband, Curtis), of Callahan, Fla., Elaine Parker, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., Linda Weatherly, of Hazlehurst; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Friday at Cornerstone Church of God. Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Kenny Harrell

Kenny Harrell, 46, died Wednesday morning (Oct. 31, 2018) following an extended illness.

He was a native and life-long resident of Ware County, the son of the late Gary F. Harrell. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Melissa Peace, his maternal grandmother, Fronnie Smith, and a sister-in-law, Tracie Davlin.

He was a member of the 1992 graduating class of Ware County High School and was the former manager of Horizon Videos and was formerly with Video Warehouse. He was a member of University Blvd. Church of God and the 700 Club of the Christian Broadcasting Network.

He loved the outdoors, and collecting movies, especially Star Wars movies.

Survivors include his wife of 21 years, Julie Harrell, of Waycross; a daughter, Jessica Smith (husband, Jessie), of Waycross; two sons, Micah Thomas Harrell (fiancée, Megan Youmans), of Waycross, and Dawson Kenneth Harrell, of Waycross; his mother, Jean Crews (husband, Billy), of Waycross; two brothers, Steven Ray Harrell (wife, Kim LaTaTresa Allen), of Waycross, and Matthew Harrell, of Ray City; two step-sisters, Samantha White (husband, Anthony), Waycross, and Sarah Crews, of Kingsland; two sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Bradham (husband, Johnny), of Blackshear, and Angie Copeland (husband, Frank), of Duval County, Fla.; two brothers-in-law, Andrew Varnadore (wife, Becky), and Kenneth Varnadore (wife, Carol), both of Baker County, Fla.; and numerous other relatives.

A funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at University Blvd. Church of God. Burial will be in Hargraves Cemetery near Millwood.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 this evening at Music Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

OIa Mae M. Ray

Ola Mae McGauley Ray, of Detroit, Mich., formerly of Waycross, was born July 2, 1940 in Waycross, to the union of the late Fred and Effie McGauley.

She spent her formative years growing and maturing into a woman admired and adored by many. She attended Center High School where she graduated as part of the class of 1959.

At a young age, she joined New Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, under the pastoral leadership of the Rev. J.W. Lowe, she accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Lord and Savior.

On Aug. 23, 1960 she married her loving husband of 58 years, Henry J. Ray and moved to Detroit, Mich. After visiting several churches in Detroit, she joined The Palestine Missionary Baptist, under the leadership of Pastor Ronald Burke.

While at Palestine, she gave years of service to various ministries until health complications prohibited her activity. Nevertheless, despite illness Ola remained a good soldier and devoted worshiper throughout her membership.

Her compassion for people and sparkling personality shined and were on full display as she worked for the Cranbrooke Nursing Home. Her warm smile and generosity touched the hearts of all those in her presence.

She was the 12th of 13 children. Though she was among the youngest of a large family, through her impeccable style and infectious laughter, she carried a larger than life presence. She fiercely loved her family and that love was reciprocated.

She looked forward to spending summers and holidays at home. She would use every opportunity to fly back home to spend time with her family. While visiting you could always find her with her sisters laughing, catching up and spending quality time with her family. To some it seemed she never moved away because for every special occasion you could count on her to catch a flight back home.

On Sunday (Oct. 21, 2018) she took her last flight home. She departed this life from Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Mich., to be with her Heavenly Father in Glory.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Effie, 10 siblings Fred, Thomas, Eugene, Willie, Alton, Louise, Ruby, Beatrice, Sadie and Vernelle.

She leaves to mourn her memories her husband, Henry J. Ray; two daughters, Marsha D. Mack-Smith (David), Kelli Booker; three grandchildren, Marchata L. Mack, Mashawnda J. Felix Sherrer (Marcus) , Kenneth Booker, all of Detroit, Mich.; two great-grandchildren, Ian and Marius; three siblings, Essie Mae Hands, of Waycross, Alberta McGauley, of Youngstown, Ohio, Marie Daniels (Quincey), of Blackshear; brother-in-law, Willie Ray (Claudette), of Detroit, Mich.; sisters-in-law, Evangelist Louise Flynn (Albert) and Algertha Perry, of Waycross, Wilhelmenia Seay (adopted sister), of Waycross; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

The family is receiving friends at the home of her sister, Essie Hands, 1238 Folks St., Waycross.

Visitation will be held Friday from 4 until 6 p.m. at Rainge Memorial Chapel.

The cortege will meet at Essie Hands home 1238 Folks St. at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3.

Homegoing service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at New Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, 821 Pittman St., Waycross, the Rev. Jackie Hooper, pastor, will deliver words of comfort to the family.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Thelma Taylor Bacon

Deaconess Thelma Taylor Bacon was born March 22, 1922 in Odum, to the late Bertis Taylor Sr. and Clara Reddish Taylor.

She was married to the late Deacon Abraham Bacon. She was a member of New Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church where she served as a deaconess, served on the nursing court and a member of the kitchen ministry where she served faithfully.

She departed this life on Thursday (Oct. 25, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health Waycross. She was preceded in death by three brothers and five brothers.

She leaves to mourn her passing two loving sons, Jimmie L. Bacon (Patricia), of Thomasville, and Donnell Bacon (Mildred), of Jacksonville, Fla.; a devoted daughter, Evangelist Cynthia L. Fulmore-Taowo (Kareon), of Waycross; three devoted nieces, Andrea Fulmore Miller (Tommy), Darlene Fulmore and Shekia Kirby; a devoted nephew and nieces, Sylvester James (Sylvia), Betty McPhaul and Elaine White; grandchildren, Jarvis T. Bacon, Jim R. Bacon (Adrienne). Michael Gail (Saturena), Carolyn Simpson, Harold (Claude), Tamika Eason; a devoted special cousin, Ludean Willis; and a host of other relatives and friends.

The celebration of life service for Deaconess Thelma Taylor Bacon will be held Friday at 12 p.m. at New Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, 901 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross, where the Reverend Jackie Hooper is the pastor and will offer words of comfort.

Burial and committal services will follow in Hazzard Hill Cemetery.

The body will lie in repose in the church from 10 a.m. until the service hour.

The cortege will assemble at 11:15 a.m. at the family residence 611 Thomas St., Friday.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home this evening during visitation from 5 until 6 p.m.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guest book at www.perrybrothersfuneralhome.com

Professional services are entrusted to Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 State St., Waycross.

Sharon Nix Jacobs

Sharon Nix Jacobs, 57, of Waycross, passed away Tuesday evening (Oct. 30, 2018) at her residence following an extended illness.

Born in Fernandina Beach, Fla., her parents were Robert Nix and Essie Mae Jewell Lambert. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert Ray Nix.

She worked many years as a medical sitter and she was very passionate about her work. She also loved spending time with her family, gardening, cooking and especially fishing, she traveled many places participating in bass tournaments.

Survivors include her husband, Chester Jacobs, of Waycross; four brothers and a sister-in-law, Herbert E. Nix (Roseane), of Boca Raton, Fla., Edward Nix, of Nassauville, Fla., John W. Spruill, of Blackshear, and Warren E. Spruill, of Waycross; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Patricia Nix Woolard (Leon), of Smithville, N.C., Lynn Rowland (fiance, Dan Brown), of Hickory, N.C., and Rita F. Gill (Gene), of Blackshear; two special pets, Sassy and Smokey; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Frye Funeral Home with the Rev. Will Jacobs officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Hortense Cemetery.

Family and pallbearers are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at fryefh.com

Jack Neel Ingalls

Jack Neel Ingalls, 91, died Wednesday night (Oct. 31, 2018) at his residence after a short illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Talitha ‘Ty’ Carroll

FOLKSTON — Talitha J. “Ty” Tallevast Carroll, 73, of Blackshear, passed away Thursday (Nov. 1, 2018) at her daughter’s residence in Folkston.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.