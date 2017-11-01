November 1, 2017

Huey L. Green

Huey L. Green, 82, ended his earthly labors to be present with the Lord on Monday (Oct. 30, 2017) after a short illness, at his place of residence and home of his niece and family, 409 Howe St., Waycross.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Kenny Boyett

Kenny Boyett, 78, died Tuesday evening (Oct. 31, 2017) at his residence following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Brenda Sue Cardenas

Brenda Sue Copeland Cardenas, 70, died suddenly Monday evening (Oct. 30, 2017) at her residence in Waycross.

She was born in Dalton, but made Waycross her home for many years. She was a graduate of Ware County High School and a homemaker most of her life.

She was the daughter of the late Louise Williams Cantrell. She was preceded in death by her step-father, Bill Cantrell, and grandmother, Blanche Williams.

She is survived by her husband, Glenn Cardenas Sr., of Waycross; three children, Tina Louise Cardenas of Brunswick, Glenn Cardenas Jr., of St. Marys, and Chrystie Cardenas, of Waycross; and four grandchildren, Desiree Cardenas Bradford, Colombia Cardenas, Santino Cardenas and Willow Cardenas.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends Thursday night at the funeral home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Norma Mae P. Drury

HORTENSE — Norma Mae Pusey Drury, 70, of Hortense, passed away Monday (Oct. 30, 2017) at The Jesup Health and Rehab in Jesup after an extended illness.

She was the daughter of Ralph L. and Lottie Merriner Pusey. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Cary Drury, and a grandson, Matthew James Griffin.

She was a member at The Trinity Church of the Nazarene where she loved teaching Sunday School for more than 30 years. Fishing was a favorite pastime of hers and of her husband.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Anthony J. and Katie Drury, of Hortense, a daughter and son-in-law, Donna D. and Chris Hardy, of Nahunta, and many other relatives.

Visitation will be held this evening starting at 6 o’clock at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A funeral will be held Thursday morning at 11 in the chapel of Frye Funeral Home in Nahunta with the Rev. Hinton Johnson and the Rev. Tim Hickox officiating.

Burial will follow at Mount Olive Cemetery in Waynesville.

Pallbearers will be Thomas Drury, Chris Drury, Curtis Drury, Lester Drury, Jordan Melton and Chris Hardy.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at fryefh.com