Nicholls Teen Among Those Hurt In Area Traffic Mishaps

BICKLEY — A Nicholls teen was seriously injured Saturday when the car she was driving crashed on the Bickley Highway not far from Cason Road, said the Georgia State Patrol.

Sarah Anderson, 17, was flown by helicopter to UF Health Jacksonville for treatment of her injuries, said Amanda Dixon, GSP Waycross post secretary.

It was one among a handful of accidents that caused injuries.

Driving a Nissan Altima, Anderson was westbound on the Bickley Highway when the car crossed over onto the south shoulder. Dixon said the driver steered the car back, then continued and it struck an embankment of an adjoining road. At that point the car became airborne and landed, rotating to face south.

Dixon said the car then made impact with some trees and overturned, then rotated once more.

Anderson was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Sgt. Terry Thrift investigated the 7:45 a.m. accident.

An ATV crash Saturday north of Waycross along U.S, 1 sent a man to the hospital.

A Lyons man was injured when his four-wheel all-terrain vehicle overturned and the roll cage struck his left arm, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Anthony Crawford, 47, was taken by Ware County Emergency Medical Service ambulance to Memorial Satilla Health for treatment of a possible broken arm, said Royal.

Riding a Polaris Razor, Crawford was passing across a mud hole when the machine overturned, said Royal. No damage was visible to the ATV which was removed from the scene by another person.

Deputy Michael Patterson investigated the 6:31 p.m. accident which occurred in the 5200 block of the Alma Highway.

Meanwhile, an Ohio woman sustained minor injuries Friday when her pickup truck crashed on Raybon Road East, said the Georgia State Patrol.

Lisa Lukans, 38, of Youngstown, Ohio, was transported by ambulance to Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross for treatment of her injuries, said Dixon.

Driving a Ford pickup truck, Lukans was westbound on Raybon Road when it left the road and skidded for 54 feet with the right tires off the pavement. Dixon said the truck hit a mailbox and ran over it, then continued, trying to re-enter the roadway. The driver over-corrected and it spun counterclockwise for 74 feet then overturned, coming to rest on its wheels on the shoulder of the roadway.

Lukans was charged with failure to maintain a lane, hit-and-run, failure to use due care and failure to have her license updated since moving to Georgia, Dixon said.

Trooper Justin Jones investigated the 1:37 p.m. accident.