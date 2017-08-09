Narcotics Found In House; 2 Jailed

Two men were arrested Tuesday for the sale of illegal prescription drugs as a search warrant was executed at their Charlotte Street house, said Waycross Police Capt. Benji Hersey.

Hersey said Michael Lewis Yawn, 56, and Aubrey Dale Yawn, 60, were charged with sale of hydromorphine, a Schedule II drug, and possession with the intent to distribute alprazolam, oxycodone, carisoprodol and bupremorphine, Schedule II and Schedule IV drugs.

A warrant was executed at 7:22 p.m. that was based on their sale of hydromorphine to an undercover officer on July 28, Hersey said.

The men were taken to the Ware County jail.