Nahunta’s ‘Christmas In A Shoebox’ Seeks To Help Children And BayView Senior Citizens

NAHUNTA — The City of Nahunta is hosting “Christmas in a Shoebox” this year to provide senior citizens, BayView nursing home and children in need with a little joy at Christmas time, said Nahunta Mayor Ronnie Jacobs.

“We know this is a time of year that is very stressful and expensive for everyone,” said Jacobs. “Any donation to this worthwhile cause would be greatly appreciated by those receiving the gift so please help us in giving to those in need. Let’s put a smile on their faces this year.”

Some ideas to help out include scarves, socks, hats, magazines, puzzle books, balls, coloring and drawing books, soap, hand cream, shower gel, hair accessories, yoyo’s, markers, pencils, cotton handkerchiefs, knitted blankets, card games and the like.

All items may be dropped off at City Hall.

“Please place a card with your name on it for them to know who it came from,” said Jacobs. “We ask that any donation or shoebox filled be turned in by Dec. 15 so we can make sure they make it in time for Christmas.”

Said Jacobs: “Our senior citizens, BayView and children in our hometown are lucky to have a caring community that comes together in time of need. We hope that you can help us to inspire our senior citizens and children, who may not have this support at a time of year that can often be the hardest.”

For more information, call Nahunta City Hall at 462-5631.