Murdered Baby’s Mother Pleads Guilty In Nahunta

NAHUNTA — There may soon be some justice for 16-month-old Anniston Palmer Wilson who was murdered on Sunday, Feb. 12, in what should have been the comfort and safety of her own home.

Anniston’s birth mother, Marley Rena Wilson, who was 18 at the time, pleaded guilty in Brantley County Superior Court Monday to second degree murder.

Judge Jeffrey Kight will hand down her sentence at a later date, a prison term that could be anywhere between 10 and 30 years.

Now Wilson, according to reports from Brantley Superior Court, will testify on behalf of the state in the trial against her companion, James Paul Cutshall III, who is charged along with her in the baby’s death.

Cutshall is facing a charge of malice murder, felony murder, cruelty to children and other related charges. He has pleaded not guilty and maintains that he is innocent.

They were both arrested the day after the baby’s funeral was held and have been behind bars since that time.

Also scheduled to testify in Cutshall’s Nov. 13 trial are Wilson’s mother and grandmother, a number of family friends and a long list of law enforcement personnel and emergency medical technicians who responded to the Wilson home on the day the baby died.

Marley Wilson has been represented by William B. Johnson. Cutshall is being represented by the Waycross Judicial Circuit’s public defender, attorney Clay Culp.

Both Wilson and Cutshall appeared before Kight in April asking for bond. Both were denied bond and ordered held in jail. At that hearing, GBI Agent Niklaus Antczak testified that the baby had numerous internal injuries including a lacerated kidney and pancreas, numerous transected organs including bowels and spleen, with more internal injuries that he would not specify at the time.

It was later noted that the cause of the death of Anniston Palmer Wilson was blunt force trauma.

If the current schedule stands, jury for Cutshall will be selected Nov. 13 with the trial to start either the same day or the following day.