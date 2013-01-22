Murder Trial To Start Monday

Following days of voir dire questioning, the final jurors and alternates were chosen Wednesday at the Ware County Courthouse for the trial of Clinton Lee Davis, who is accused of murder in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend Shanique Shanice Bellamy, 24, on Nov. 7, 2015.

Chief Superior Court Judge Dwayne H. Gillis presided over the jury selection and set the start of the trial for 8 a.m. Monday.

Clinton is also accused of shooting the woman’s two sons, ages 1 and 2, both of whom survived. They were sleeping at the Owens Street home they shared with their mother, who was pregnant. Davis is the father of one of the boys, police said at the time.

“It took 2 1/2 long days,” District Attorney George Barnhill said of seating the jury. “We held court into the evening until about 9:30 p.m. both Monday and Tuesday.”

Davis, who was 30 years old, fled to Camden County after the 2 a.m. shooting. He was apprehended by St. Marys police on that Saturday afternoon. He was brought back to Ware County the same day, Nov. 7, and booked on charges of murder, feticide and assault.

He predicted the trial could take much of next week, Monday through Friday perhaps, to complete.

Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal said he expects the proceedings to extend into “very long days” so that the case can be wrapped up prior to the beginning of the Fourth of July holiday period.