Murder Trial Set Here Next Week

Jury selection at the Ware County Courthouse is set Monday for the trial of Clinton Lee Davis, who is charged with the shooting murder of Shanique Shanice Bellamy, 24, on Nov. 7, 2015, said Ware County Clerk of Court Melba Fiveash.

Bellamy, who was six months pregnant at the time, was shot and killed by an ex-boyfriend, and her two young sons were wounded by gunfire as they slept in their Owens Street home early on a Saturday morning, said investigators from the Waycross Police Department.

Davis is the father of at least one of the children, police said at the time.

If jury selection is completed Monday, the trial could start as early as Tuesday. Fiveash said the start of the trial is not set in stone.

Bellamy died from the bullet wounds delivered by Davis, who was arrested several hours later in St. Marys.

The children, ages 1 and 2, were taken by ambulance to a local hospital, then transferred to an out-of-town hospital in critical but stable condition at the time. They survived and are living today.

A few hours after the shooting, at about 8 a.m., Davis, who was 30 years old, was taken into custody in St. Marys after Waycross police posted an all-points bulletin for him. Davis resided in St. Marys, having moved there from Waycross.

Davis was brought back here by Ware County deputies and was booked at the Ware jail on charges of murder, feticide and aggravated assault.

Bellamy and the children were sleeping at their home in the 600 block of Owens Street early that morning when, investigators said, Davis entered the house and opened fire with a handgun on her and the children as they lay sleeping.

One of the boys was shot multiple times, police said.

Police were dispatched to the house about 1:55 that morning.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting.