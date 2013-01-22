Murder Suspect To Have Court Date

DOUGLAS — A Douglas woman accused of killing her boyfriend’s 2-year-old daughter five months ago is due in court today.

Charged with murder in the March 6 death of the child, Amanda Jacobs Coleman, 34, will have her first appearance in court in Coffee County Superior Court, said Blackshear attorney John Thigpen Sr. He, along with Attorney Alex Brown, is representing Coleman.

Judge Andy Spivey was set to hear the first motions on the case today.

Coleman was arrested in July and booked her into the Coffee County jail on a charge of felony murder and cruelty to children. Few details about the toddler’s death have been released.

Evidence taken from the scene of the death on Ron’s Lane near here at about 6 p.m. on March 6 was sent to the State Crime Lab. Results were received back in July, prompting detectives to arrest Coleman and charge her with the child’s murder, according to Coffee County Sheriff Doyle Wooten.

The victim in the case was the 2-year-old daughter of Coleman’s boyfriend, Wooten said.

Related