Murder In Clinch

HOMERVILLE — After the body of a Homerville man was found Saturday in woods by a hunter, lawmen effected a swift investigation that led to two men being charged with his murder, said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Douglas office.

The body of Otis Monroe, 50, of Homerville, was found Saturday morning, said Clinch County Sheriff Raymond Peterson.

“We received a report that a body had been found by a hunter near Chauncy Road in Clinch County Saturday morning around 9:30,” said Peterson.

Peterson said that when deputies arrived at the location, they were shown the body of Monroe by the hunter. The body was sent to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy, said Peterson, who added that no motive has been established. He declined to say how or when Monroe died.

Following an investigation, GBI agents arrested Johnny Marshal Jr., 42, and Arthur Gulf Posley, 41, each of whom are charged with one count of murder, and Tiffany Monroe, 31, who is charged with giving a false statement, said Peterson.

Tiffany Monroe and Marshall were transported to the Coffee County jail where they remained this morning, Peterson said. Posley was booked into the Ware County jail, said Peterson

“This case is active and ongoing and anyone with information regarding the death of Otis Monroe is encouraged to contact the Clinch County Sheriff’s office at (912) 487-5316, or (912) 487-3250 or the GBI at (912) 389-4103,” said Peterson.

Clinch County is leading the investigation with assistance of the GBI. Efforts to gain comment directly from GBI investigators this morning were not successful.