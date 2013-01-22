Murder Conviction Followed By Sentences Of Life

DOUGLAS — After deliberating for an hour, a jury here returned guilty verdicts Thursday in Coffee County Superior Court against Wallace Lee, who was convicted on all counts in the November 2015 murders of Meghan Bowen, 33, and Carlos Harden, 39.

Judge Andy Spivey sentenced Lee to life in prison without the possibility of parole followed by a consecutive life sentence, also without the possibility of parole.

The trial got underway Monday with jury selection and testimony began Tuesday.

Thursday morning began with closing arguments and by noon, the jury was handed the case.

An hour later, at 1 p.m., the jury returned to the courtroom to announce they had reached a verdict.

Lee, 44, was convicted of the murders of Bowen and Harden who were shot to death at a house located at 38 Meadowbrook Lane in Coffee County in November 2015.

Spivey listened to statements from the family and friends of both the victims and the defendant and before pronouncing sentence.

“Our hearts go out to the families and friends of Meghan and Carlos,” said District Attorney George Barnhill. “Domestic violence is no small thing and, sadly, led to this horrible tragedy. For those in such situations, there is help and a way out. We’re grateful to the hard work of Special Agent Ben Collins, the GBI, Sheriff Doyle Wooten, and all other investigators, officers and deputies involved in seeing this case brought to justice.”

Assistant District Attorney John Rumker was the prosecutor.

Lee was arrested shortly after the murders and charged with both shootings. He has remained in the Coffee County jail since that time.

Lee was also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and had been denied bond multiple times since his arrest on the two murder charges.

Law enforcement officers testified that on the night of the murders, Lee reported that his own home had been shot by some unknown person. Bullets collected at Lee’s residence were compared to the bullets that killed Meghan and Carlos and were found to have been fired from the same firearm.

Another witness testified that just two weeks before the murders, Lee had shot him in the foot with a .22-caliber pistol. That bullet taken from his foot was sent for comparison. An expert from the GBI Crime Lab said that bullet was also fired from the exact same firearm used to murder Bowen and Harden and was used to shoot Lee’s residence. Rumker argued that Lee himself shot at his own house to allay any suspicions, using the same firearm used to murder Bowen and Harden, and then disposed of the gun, which was never recovered.