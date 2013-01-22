Motorcyclist Injured In Incident With Car

A Waycross man was injured when his motorcycle slid to avoid a car Tuesday afternoon on Memorial Drive, said Waycross Police Capt. Benjy Hersey.

Eugene Green was transported by EMS to Memorial Satilla Health for visible injuries on his left side and complaints of pain following the incident, which occurred at 3:12 p.m. near the intersection of Memorial Drive and Sycamore Street, Hersey said.

Hersey said Jaclyn Griner, 35, of Waycross, was sitting at the stop sign in a 2006 Corolla while Green, 51, was southbound on Memorial on a Kawasaki Z900e motorcycle approaching Sycamore. Griner pulled into the path of Green and the cyclist swerved to avoid a collision with the motorcycle sliding on its side, Hersey said.

Griner was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign, the captain said. Officer Jack Whisenant responded to the call.