Motorcycle, Pickup Truck Collide; Two Are Injured

When he attempted to pass a pickup truck on the Valdosta Highway just as the truck was starting to make a left turn into a private driveway and the two collided, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Gerald K. Boyd, 50, of Jesup, suffered knee and shoulder injuries when he was ejected from the 2013 Honda GL-1800 series motorcycle, said Royal.

Ware County EMTs arrived and rendered medical attention to Boyd and the other driver, Jami Mock Tanner, 36, of Waycross, but both declined transport by ambulance, choosing rather to go to the hospital by private vehicle, said Royal.

Driving a 2002 Ford F150 pickup truck, Tanner was westbound on the Valdosta Highway about 300 feet west of Nevada Avenue, the motorcycle behind her truck, said Royal.

She slowed to make a left turn into a driveway and just as she did so, Boyd attempted to go around her, his motorcycle striking the left side of her pickup truck.

Royal said both vehicles had moderate damage. She told the deputy she had her left blinker in operation. Boyd refuted that, saying she had turned on her right turn signal.

Deputy Levon Payne investigated the 1:12 p.m. accident.