Moody AFB Cautioning The Hunting Public About Bombing Range Drill Operations

This also concerns the personal safety of recreational or hunting enthusiasts that use range property made accessible as part of the Grand Bay Wildlife Management Area. The range is located east of Moody AFB in Lanier and Lowndes counties.

Military personnel regularly use the range and its surrounding airspace Monday through Friday during various hours for tactical air and ground maneuvers, as well as weapons training. The U.S. Air Force Reserves and security forces at Moody also use the range and airspace on specified weekends.

During the hours of operation, local residents will see aerial flares and hear sounds related to gunnery, bombing, munitions delivery and, on some occasions, demolitions activities on the range. Military aircraft perform tactical maneuvers in different directions and at varying altitudes over the range and while approaching, departing or working inside military training airspace. Low-flying, high-speed aircraft are also common in military training airspace over various counties east of Moody AFB.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources oversees recreational use of portions of Grand Bay Range. Range management urges all range visitors and recreational users to be aware of hazardous materials and dangerous objects that might be found on range. Do not pick up, disturb, or handle objects found nor enter any static military vehicles located on the range. Unauthorized persons should not venture onto range property. Contact range personnel at (229) 257-2765 if objects are found.

Everyone should review safety briefings and observe warnings posted at the Georgia DNR check station at the public entry point on U.S. Highway 221. They should observe, obey all signs posted on the perimeter of and throughout the range and remain out of and do not disturb environmentally sensitive areas.

Recreational users should contact the local Georgia Department of Natural Resources office at Grand Bay Range regarding WMA use. Contact range personnel at (229) 257-3510 or (229) 257-2765 for more information. The 23rd Wing Public Affairs office can be reached at (229) 257-3007.

Visit Moody’s official website www.moody.af.mil for more information on Moody AFB and to view current news releases. Information is updated daily on the Facebook page, simply search Moody Air Force Base.