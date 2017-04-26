Monday Wreck Injures Five

Five people were injured Monday, one of them seriously, when a driver disregarded a red traffic signal and caused a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Carswell and Augusta avenues, said the Georgia State Patrol.

Joshia Thomas, 5, of Waycross, was flown by helicopter to Memorial Medical Center in Savannah with head injuries, said Amanda Dixon, GSP Waycross post secretary.

Four others, driver Jerome Thomas, 57, of Waycross, his passenger, Anastio Thomas, 6, of Waycross, a second driver, Honeylet Malabanan, age unavailable, of Waycross, and a passenger in the third vehicle, Sherry Collins, 54, of Waycross, were all taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross for treatment of unspecified injuries, said Dixon.

Jerome Thomas was cited for a red light violation, said Dixon.

Driving a Ford Focus, Jerome Thomas was southbound on Augusta Avenue. Malabanan, driving a Nissan Rogue, was eastbound on Carswell Avenue. James Aldridge, 59, of Waycross, driving a Ford Escape, was northbound on Augusta Avenue and had stopped at the red traffic light, Dixon said.

Thomas failed to stop at the red light and was hit by the Malabanan vehicle, Dixon said, and the Thomas vehicle spun counterclockwise into the Aldridge vehicle. Aldridge’s car was pushed backward 13 feet and came to final rest on Augusta Avenue.

Dixon said the Malabanan vehicle also rotated counterclockwise for 43 feet and hit a traffic sign support, ending up in a ditch.

Senior Trooper Chris Williams investigated the 4:30 p.m. crash.