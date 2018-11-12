Monday, November 12, 2018

Amber Nicole Griffis

Amber Nicole Melton Griffis, 29, died suddenly Tuesday morning (Nov. 6, 2018) at her residence in Blackshear.

She was born in Waycross, but she currently resided in Blackshear as a homemaker.

Survivors include her mother, Lora Lee Melton Taylor of Blackshear, one brother, Garrett Taylor of Waycross, one sister, Sarah Taylor of Waycross, grandparents, Rudolph and Martha Melton of Waycross, one aunt, Melissa Bennett of Waycross, two uncles, Joseph Melton of Waycross, and Chris Melton of Blackshear.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 17, 2018) at Waresboro Church of God. Memorialization is by cremation.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Woodrow ‘Papa’ Bagley

Woodrow “Papa” Bagley, 81, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon (Nov. 10, 2018) at Harborview of Pierce County in Blackshear.

He was born May 26, 1937 in Ware County where he attended Wacona School.

He served in the United States Air Force and was employed as a heavy equipment operator for many years. He retired from Floyd-Garrett Inc. in Fernandina Beach, Fla.

He loved to fish on the Satilla River and hunt in Fargo. While living in Fernandina Beach, he enjoyed feeling the breeze and listening to the ocean sounds.

As a loving husband, father and grandfather, he was passionate about playing with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, and his daily routine of eating lunch and watching The Young and The Restless with his wife. He was loved by so many, and he will be missed dearly.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Bronner Bagley and Georgia Lee Stevens Bagley, one daughter, Sandi Bagley Sapp; one brother, Wilfred Bronner Bagley, and one sister, Mary Lee Revels.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Doris Taylor Bagley; son, Gary Bagley (Patti); daughter, Dian Thompson; grandchildren, Holly Bagley, Crissi Sapp, Julie Sapp, Becky Arrington, Jason Lewis, Dale Lewis, Amanda Bagley, Tabitha Williams, Luke Williams, Beau Bennett and Linzee Bennett; great-grandchildren, Zaylie, Zelan, Zeek, Lakin, Liam, Hope, Peyton, Lizzie, Gracie, Lucy, Jansen, Ridge and Savannah; sister-in-law, Heidi Bagley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will begin 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorialization is by cremation.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Robert ‘Robbie’ Davis

Robert Gordon “Robbie” Davis, 50, of Waycross, died early Saturday morning from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

He was born in Fort Polk, La. to Carl Eugene “Dave” Davis Jr. and Gaynor Beatrice Jenkins Davis.

He made Waycross his home for the majority of his life. He was a graduate of Okefenokee Technical College and was an expert brick mason.

He was a member of Sunnyside Baptist Church and an avid University of Florida Gator fan.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Gaynor Beatrice Davis.

He is survived by his two children, Cassie Davis of Waycross, Robert G. “Davy” Davis II of Waycross, one granddaughter, Abigail Hersey of Waycross, his father, Carl E. “Dave” Davis Jr., of Dublin, two brothers, Carl E. Davis III of Waycross, Shane A. Davis (and his wife Kristie) of Waycross and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Swamp Road Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6-8 o’clock at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

David Coster Jernigan

David Coster Jernigan, 86, died Friday morning (Nov. 9, 2018) at Prattville Baptist Medical Center.

He was born Oct. 8, 1932 in Ware County and he lived most of his life in Prattville, Ala.

A United States Navy veteran, he retired from International Paper Company in Prattville as a crew chief and supervisor.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Coster Limuel Jernigan and Willie Mae McClelland Jernigan, and his wife, Helen Isbell “Dodie” Jernigan.

Survivors include one daughter, Miranda Jernigan Leake Perrin (Charles) of Prattville, three grandchildren, Mistie Cummings (Stuart), Randall Leake (Brianna) and Casey Leake (Stephanie), multiple great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and one brother-in-law, Robert Isbell.

A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday at Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Brenda Mae Lovell

Brenda Mae Lovell, 58, of Blackshear, died Sunday morning (Nov. 11, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following a short illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Hart Funeral Home in Blackshear.

Rufus Virgel Pittman

Rufus Virgel Pittman, 89, passed away Sunday morning (Nov. 11, 2018) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after a long illness.

Arrangements are with Music Funeral Home.

Billy L. Hooper

Billy L. Hooper, 78, of Homerville, passed away peacefully on Thursday (Nov. 8, 2018).

He was born in Gadsden, Ala., son of Troy and Opal Hooper, who preceded him in death along with his brothers Bobby and Jerry.

He is also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Dean.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Milton and Crystal, of Nashville, Tenn., his sisters, Darnell Botthof and Virginia Barber, and his brothers, Charles Hooper, Tommy Hooper and Wendell Hooper. He is also survived by his niece, Rose Steedley Williams and her husband Wayne, who took care of him during his illnesses, and by many other nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was a minister and bishop in the Church of God of Prophecy for over 40 years in Georgia and North Carolina before he retired from the ministry. He touched many people with his personal concern and care for others throughout his life.

He was an avid supporter of the Clinch County Panthers football team. He will also be remembered for his integrity, loyalty and wit. In fact his last words were, “Beam me up, Scotty.”

A funeral will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Roundtree Funeral Home Chapel in Homerville. Interment will follow at Pine Forest Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Victory Chapel Memorial Fund, 3400 Mullis Road, Millwood, Ga. 31552

Sympathy maybe expressed by signing the online registry at www.roundtreefuneralhome.net

Roundtree Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Anthony M. Seays

Anthony M. Seays, 47, the husband of Carolyn Seays, died Sunday (Nov. 11, 2018) in Memorial Satilla Heath Waycross after an illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Beulah Faye Reeves

Beulah Faye Reeves, 60, died suddenly Saturday morning (Nov. 10, 2018) at her residence in Patterson.

She was a native of Alma, but she currently resided in Patterson as a homemaker.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert Sellers and Wanda Strickland Sellers, and three brothers, Merton, Joe and Jerry Sellers.

Survivors include her husband, Jimmy Reeves of Patterson; four children, Crystal Roberts of Jesup, Tonya Altman of Waycross, Nickie Griffin (Clifton) of Waycross and Rebecca Sellers (Skylar) of Baxley; 10 grandchildren; six siblings, Mark Sellers (Patricia), William Sellers (Faye), Kenny Sellers, Mary Sue Todd (Eugene), Marlene Stone (Lawrence) and Martha Wilson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Thomas Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6 until 8 p.m. today at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Johnny C. Fountain

Johnny C. Fountain, 81, the husband of Lannie M. Fountain, died Sunday (Nov. 11, 2018) in Kindred Hospital of North Florida in Green Cove Springs, Fla. after an illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announce later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Britain Alex Taylor

A graveside service for Infant Britain Alex Taylor was held Friday afternoon at Oakland Cemetery with the Rev. Roger Smith officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Ann Marie Thomas

A funeral service for Ann Marie Thrift Thomas took place Sunday afternoon at Swamp Road Baptist Church with Brother Joey Chancey, Brother Joe Chancey and Tony Thomas officiating.

Burial was in Oakland Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Jet Thomas, Josh Sandiford, Wyatt Thomas, Tony Thomas, Kevin Thomas and Jimmy Carroll.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Florice Strickland Deen

A funeral service for Florice Strickland Deen, 105, of Mershon, took place Friday afternoon at Mershon Baptist Church with the Rev. Mitch Hall and the Rev. R.C. James officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were Ron Deen, Joe Deen, Jarrod Deen, Donny Norris, Josh Thornton, and Joe Barber.

Honorary pallbearers were her great grandsons, Coleman Lee and Lee Thornton.

Burial followed in the Blackshear City Cemetery.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.

Lloyd J. Carter

A funeral service for Lloyd J. Carter, 89, of Waycross, took place Sunday afternoon in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home with the Rev. Monroe Gill and Larry Crawford officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were Gage Fulford, Alan Arnold, Blake Carter, Jonathan Golub, Lance James, Kyle Sweat, Will Crawford, Trevor Murray and Neal Bennett.

Burial followed in the Blackshear City Cemetery.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.