Monday, May 1, 2017

Carrie J. Anderson

Carrie Juanita Anderson, 96, died Saturday morning (April 29, 2017) at Waycross Health and Rehabilitation Center.

A native and lifelong resident of Waycross, she was formerly employed by Memorial Hospital as an LPN and was a member of Pebble Hill Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse Hardy Hill and Irene Cason, her husband, William J. “Andy” Anderson, three brothers and three sisters.

Survivors include one son, the Rev. Ed Carney (Elaine), of Blackshear, one daughter, Anne Taylor-Braswell (Robert), of Bryceville, Fla., five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. today at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 1 until 2 p.m. today at the funeral home.

Gilbert Roy Highsmith

NAHUNTA — Gilbert “Roy” Highsmith, 81, of Nahunta, passed away early Sunday morning (April 30, 2017) at his residence after an extended illness.

Born in Waynesville, he was the son of Gilbert Webster and Marie Ammons Highsmith. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Nora Lyons Highsmith, and a brother, Raymond Highsmith.

He was a longtime carpenter and was of the Baptist faith. He also loved fishing and camping.

Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Roy and Joanie Highsmith Jr., of Lulaton; three daughters and sons-in-law, Brenda and John Thrift, of Blackshear, Diane Highsmith, of Nahunta, and Peggy and Steve Gibson, of Waycross; seven grandchildren, Lynn Jones, Jason Highsmith, Angie Moore, Marisha Thrift, Emma Claborn, Michele Highsmith and Sylvia Herrin; four step-grandchildren, Pam Griffin, Amberlea Barber, Chris Gibson and Kevin Gibson; 13 great-grandchildren, Charity, Austin Blocker, J.J., Austin Clark, Lily, Dalton, Breanna, Bryce, Torri, Jayme, Jimmy, Gabe, Abigail; special companion, Connie Kantor; two brothers, Wardie Web Highsmith, of Nahunta, and Marvin Highsmith, of Blueridge; three sisters, Janett Alexander, of Nahunta, Shirley Marshall, of Nahunta, and Margaret Ryles, of Jacksonville; and also several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Visitation will be held this evening starting at 6 o’clock at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A funeral will be held Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock in the chapel of Frye Funeral Home with the Rev. Hilton Morgan and Wiley Crews officiating.

Burial will follow in Smyrna Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Teagel Bohannon, Bob Stiner, Don Herrin, Glynn Hartman, Billy Crews and Clayton Carter.

The family will receive friends at the Highsmith home, 256 G.W. Highsmith Road, Nahunta.

Mildred King Tuten

Mildred King Tuten, 98, of Waycross, died Sunday afternoon (April 30, 2017) at her residence after an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Ronald D. Thornton Sr.

Ronald Dudley Thornton Sr., 74, of Blackshear, passed away early Thursday morning (April 27, 2017) at Mayo Health System in Waycross.

Born in Blackshear May 21, 1942, he lived in Pierce County all of his life. He was a 1960 graduate of Blackshear High School and was a retired field inspector with the Georgia Department of Agriculture.

An avid outdoorsman, you could always find him either fishing, hunting or farming. He was a member of the Fox Hunters Association, the Cow Bone Hunting Club and the Cattleman’s Association.

He was a member of First Baptist Church in Blackshear. He dearly loved his children and grandchildren.

He was a son of the late William Elzie and Josie Sarah O’Steen Thornton. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Ray Thornton, his half-brother, Grady Thornton, and by his brother-in-law, Herman Lee.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Sue Aldridge Thornton, of Blackshear; four daughters, Becky (Fran) Keyes, of Tallahassee, Fla., Christy (Jim) Morris, of Braselton, Pam (Brent) Kittrell, of Tallahassee, Fla., and Dana Thornton, of Blackshear; a son, Ronald D. “Ron” (Lora) Thornton Jr., of Hoboken; his sister, Connie Lee, of Hoboken; his sister-in-law, Linda Thornton, of Blackshear; seven grandchildren, Thomas Keyes, Caleb Kittrell, Joshua Kittrell, Sarah Morris, Christopher Morris, Chevi (Jennifer) Middleton and Garett Able; two great-grandchildren, Elsie Middleton and Jeb Middleton; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral was held Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock at First Baptist Church.

Officiating were Dr. Bill Young and Dr. Benny Pate.

Active pallbearers were Greg Lee, Sidney Lee, Shane Thornton, Harlan Thornton, Kurt Crews and Kaleb Crews.

Honorary pallbearers were the members of the Fox Hunters Association along with members of the Cow Bone Hunting Club.

Interment was in the Winn-Thomas Cemetery.

Visitation was held Saturday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Winn-Thomas Cemetery Fund, c/o Randy Erdmier, 3084 Albany Ave., Waycross, Ga. 31503.

Jacqueline P. Gahan

Jacqueline P. Gahan, 88, of Waycross, died early Sunday morning (April 30, 2017) at Waycross Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

James R. Chamberlain

A graveside service for James Richard Chamberlain took place Saturday morning in Oakland Cemetery with Dr. Fred Evers officiating.

Willis John McCray

A funeral for Willis John McCray was held Sunday afternoon at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Terrance Waters officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Ben Dryden, Daniel Mathis, Travis Cox, Hank Williams, John Murray and Fred Ferst.

