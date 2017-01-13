Mobile Home Erupts In Flames Thursday On Pinehurst Drive

The cause of a fire that heavily damaged an older model mobile home on Pinehurst Drive Thursday has not been determined and is under investigation, say officials.

Ware County Fire Capt. Joe McPhaul said firefighters were dispatched to 310 Pinehurst Drive at 10:58 a.m. Nobody was home and nobody was injured, McPhaul said. The mobile home had been under renovations, said McPhaul.

On arrival, firefighters saw heavy fire and smoke, McPhaul said.

Four pieces of equipment were used by nine personnel on the scene. They arrived at 11:08 a.m. and cleared the scene at 12:49 p.m.

Also on scene to assist were Ware County Emergency Medical Service personnel, Ware County Sheriff’s Department deputies and Georgia Power linemen.

“It was heavily damaged, probably about $10,000 worth,” said McPhaul. “We really don’t know exactly what caused it. We are still looking into it.”