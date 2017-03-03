Missing Woman Could Be In Potential Danger

DOUGLAS — The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding (and possibly rescuing) a missing woman, said a spokesman for Sheriff Doyle Wooten.

Veronica DeLeon, 21, was last seen in Douglas around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, sheriff’s officials said.

Officials believe she may be in the company of Michael Milikae Scott, 22, who could pose a threat to her well-being. DeLeon “may be in danger based on past incidents with Scott,” a spokesman said.

DeLeon is approximately 5-foot-3 and 170 pounds. She has an olive complexion, black hair and brown eyes.

Scott is about 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The two may be traveling in a gray Toyota car, the officials said.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of either DeLeon or Scott is asked to contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227 or Coffee County E-911 at (912) 384-7675.

Tips can also be left at the TIPS Line, (912) 383-8477.