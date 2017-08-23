Missing Man Case Cooling

HOMERVILLE — It’s been six full months since Jacob DeWitt Conner, who was 31 years old at the time, was reported missing from the work site he was working as a logging skidder driver near here.

Clinch County Sheriff Raymond Peterson said the case is “still open and still very much active,” although no search parties are out looking for Conner anymore.

“I still drive down there about every week or every two weeks to see if there is anything at all, but we have not found anything,” said Peterson.

Conner went missing Feb. 1 while on a logging job between Homerville and Fargo.

He is white, 6 feet tall and 250 pounds and at the time of his disappearance he had a patchy beard.

Peterson asks that anyone with information call his office at 487-5316 or call 911, or the GBI (912) 389-4103 in Douglas. A reward of $15,000 is being offered for information about Conner’s whereabouts.

Peterson, who took office Jan. 1, said he remains hopeful that Conner will be found alive, “but with each passing day it looks worse for him. They have not found anything, no clothes, no shoes, only a cell phone on the tractor. We don’t have any idea what happened to him.”