Millwood Man Is Arrested For 11 Cases Of Arson

An 18-year-old Millwood man has been arrested on 11 counts of arson on warrants sworn by Georgia Forestry Commission investigator Billy Leitch, said Ware County Sheriff’s Capt. Neil Skerratt.

Thomas Christopher Youngblood, 3400 block of Mullis Road, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with 11 arsons at various locations in the county, said Skerratt.

Since the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 31, a total of 11 woodland fires have been set in Ware County with Ware County Fire Department teams working diligently with Ware County Georgia Forestry units to quickly contain them, said Skerratt.

The first three fires were set between about 6 and 7 p.m. Oct. 31, one fire on Johnny Bennett Road and two more fires set in the 5600 block of Friendship Church Road in the Millwood community.

Skerratt said the next day, Wednesday, Nov. 1, between about 4 and 8 p.m., three more fires were set on Johnny Bennett Road, compelling Ware County Fire teams to again quickly respond to contain the blazes.

For several days, Skerratt said, all was quiet, until Monday. On that day, between 4 and 7 p.m., five more fires were started, three of them off Hasty Road and two off Hargraves Church Road, all in the Millwood area.

“Thankfully, quick response by both the Ware County Fire Department and the Ware County Georgia Forestry units allowed for a quick containment of all 11 fires quickly, before they could get out of control or endanger any structures,” said Skerratt.

The Ware County Sheriff’s Office received the reports of the apparent deliberate setting of the fires and notified the State Forestry Commission, Law Enforcement Division.

Assistant Chief Leitch worked on the case and reviewed the scenes of the blazes. Working with Ware County Sheriff’s detectives, information was developed regarding Youngblood as a suspect in the fires, Skerratt said.

Continued investigation into Youngblood yielded probable cause and Leitch applied for and was granted five felony arrest warrants formally charging Youngblood with a total of 11 counts of arson of land on Tuesday.

Detective Sgt. Robert Weiss, Detective James Cox, Leitch, Deputy Clay Carter and Detective Capt. Neil Skerratt went to Youngblood’s residence Tuesday where he was arrested and transported to the Ware County Jail without incident.

Skerratt said Youngblood was to appear before a Ware County Magistrate this morning on a first appearance hearing.