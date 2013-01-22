Miller Street Raid Turns Up Meth; 5 Jailed

Five people were arrested on felony drug charges Wednesday when Ware County lawmen executed a search warrant at a house in the 600 block of Miller Street following an investigation into the suspicion that narcotics were in the house, said Ware Sheriff’s Capt. Neil Skerratt.

Several grams of methamphetamine were found in the house along with contraband, Skerratt said. At least one of the five suspects also had marijuana in his or her possession.

Officers arrived at the house at 12:04 p.m. and were confronted by a dog on a long chain hindering their entrance to the front porch. The dog was shot and died. Skerratt said the use of force was necessary.

Several people were detained while the deputies searched the house and five of those were charged, Skerratt said. Some of the people at the house were released when deputies determined they were not involved with the drugs.

The charges include possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, said Skerratt.

Inside the house, investigators found a sandwich bag containing several grams of methamphetamine, a spoon containing meth residue, digital scales, a pistol and various drug-related objects that included smoking devices.

Skerratt said the items seized were taken to the evidence locker at the Ware County Sheriff’s Department.

Sierra Cheyenne Ferguson, 21, of the 200 block of Josephine Park, William Howell Anderson, 21, of the 600 block of Miller Street, Christian Noah Anderson, 20, of the 200 block of Miller Street, Lindsay Deanna Thomas, 21, of the 600 block of Miller Street, and Jacqulyn Hope Thomas, 24, of the 600 block of Miller Street, were taken to the Ware County jail on various charges, said Skerratt.

“When the officers first arrived, they made contact with Anderson and a female sitting in a vehicle in the front yard,” said Skerratt. “At that time, the officers tried to secure the location but were confronted by the dog, which kept lunging at the deputies. They attempted to get away from him but were not successful. One of the officers discharged a firearm at the animal and incapacitated him. The dog died.”

Detectives James Cox, Sgt. Robert Weiss, Sgt. Michael Ray, Missy Thrift, Freddie Henderson, Zabrae Williams, Brian Newman, Bill Thomas, Clay Thomas, Sgt. Michael Merritt and Deputy Bruce Burrows conducted the search of the premises and made the arrests, said Skerratt.

Skerratt said all of the officers had cleared the scene by about 1:30 p.m. and took the five suspects to the jail.

