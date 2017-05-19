Meth Sting Nets Five Female Suspects Here

In a sting operation over Tuesday and Wednesday, Ware County deputies and detectives arrested five women who attempted to purchase methamphetamine or other drugs, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

As lawmen intercepted phone communications regarding purchases of methamphetamine and other drugs, Royal said, they were able to direct the suspects to various locations and arrest them.

In jail are Shana Danyelle Harper, 32, of the 500 block of Pine Cone Street, Jennifer Robin Williamson, 34, of the 100 block of East Wacona Drive, Amanda Nicole Wilson, 31, of Brush Creek Road in Hortense, Courtney Leona Smith, 23, of Coffee County Club Road in Hortense, and Tonya Nichole Connyer, 22, of the 800 block of Waring Street, said Royal.

They were charged with use of a communication device to violate state law and criminal attempt to purchase illegal drugs, said Royal.

Harper, who was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu in the 1400 block of Tebeau Street, presented $40 to purchase meth there from an operative at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, said Royal. Sgt. Robert Weiss conducted the arrest.

Another suspect was caught at 12:47 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of State Street when Detective James Cox arrested Williamson, who was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado as she tried to purchase methamphetamine. Royal said lawmen found her already in possession of lorazapan, a bag of crystal meth and other drugs.

An incident occurred in the 2300 block of Plant Avenue at 1:14 a.m. Wednesday when Connyer drove her Ford F-150 there and attempted to purchase drugs, said Royal. Detective James Cox effected the arrest.

Two arrests were made when Wilson drive a 2001 Impala to a location in the 3900 block of the Brunswick Highway at 9:32 p.m. Tuesday asking to purchase drugs. Royal said lawmen found her in possession of oxycodone and oxycontin. Smith was in the vehicle with her and was also charged.

The suspects were booked into the Ware County jail on the charges, Royal said.