Meth Seized; Two Women Are Jailed

Two Columbus Street women are in jail and more than 26 grams of meth were seized after a traffic stop for non-seat belt use led to a residential search Tuesday, said the sheriff of Ware County.

Jenna Cheree Dixon, 32, and Linda Nanette Buckley, 55, passengers in the vehicle, were booked Tuesday and they remained in jail, Sheriff Randy Royal said Wednesday afternoon.

They were arrested after Detective James Cox stopped stopped a 2000 Ford Explorer on Cypress Street at 9:49 a.m. when he noticed the male driver was not wearing a seat belt, Royal said. He said Cox determined that the license tag decal was five days expired, and the driver was issued warnings for both violations and released.

Royal said Cox gained consent to search the SUV as he was told that there was nothing illegal in the vehicle. However, Cox found in a purse belonging to Buckley a clear plastic bag holding a crystal-like substance that field-tested positive for meth, he said. The deputy also discovered in a small green bag more meth and a small quantity of marijuana, said Royal.

Learning that Dixon was on felony probation, Cox embarked on a search of the women’s home, Royal said. He was joined by Deputy Zobrae Williams (and his canine, Thor), Sgt. Robert Weiss, Detective Blake Lewis and Detective Missy Thrift, said Royal.

He said they found in a bedroom a plastic bag holding 26 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for meth, a green leafy substance (marijuana) and some glass pipes. Royal said the GBI lab will further test and analyze the suspected contraband.

Dixon has been charged with possession of meth (and possession of meth with intent to distribute) and possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), Royal said, adding that 26 grams is two grams shy of an amount that would have constituted trafficking.

He said Buckley was charged with possession of meth.

