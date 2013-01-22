Meth, Pot Found On Mt. Pleasant Road

Five people were charged with possession of methamphetamine and booked into the Ware County jail Thursday following a Fourth Amendment Waiver search at a house in the 700 block of Mt. Pleasant Road, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Inside the house were several bags of crystal methamphetamine, a quantity of marijuana, sandwich bags for packaging, a marijuana grinder and a supply of devapenton prescription pills.

All five were being held in the Ware County jail, said Royal.

Detective Blake Lewis, Sgt. Robert Weiss and Georgia Department of Community Supervision Officer Tasha Roberts went to the home at 10:44 p.m. to search for drugs, said Royal.

“This is an ongoing drug case,” said Royal.

Arrested and charged with several counts of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects were Luke Wayne Spivey, 24, Tyrone Leonard Bolden, 32, Travis Cleve White Jr., 45, all of the 700 block of Mt. Pleasant Road, along with Tina Maria Taylor, 33, of Hortense, and Misty Marie Carter, 31, of Cherokee Street, said Royal.

Spivey and White were additionally charged with possession of marijuana, the sheriff said.

Carter was also charged with driving with a suspended license after she arrived at the house driving a 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck, and possession of drugs not in their original container, said Royal.